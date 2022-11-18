Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Salt Block Biscuit Co.

review star

No reviews yet

115 E Third St.

Dayton, OH 45402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Farm Boy
Early Bright
Smoked Salmon Hand Pie

Everyday Bakery

Cherry Preserves

$1.00

Peach Preserves

$1.00

Three Cheese Cornbread

$8.00Out of stock

Maple Peach Pecan Cobbler

$8.00

Pumpkin Gingerbread Cake

$10.00

Salty Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00

Brownie

$3.00

(Single) Brownie

Cinnamon Bun

$5.00Out of stock

Pecan Sticky Bun

$8.00Out of stock

SMALL PLATES & SALADS

Biscuit

$4.00

Single - Signature Mother Buttermilk Biscuit served warm or packaged for later with Ohio Butter, Honey, Strawberry and/or Orange Marmalade Preserves

Three Cheese Cornbread

$8.00

Orchard Chicken Salad

$15.00

Roasted Chicken, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Dates, Onion, served over Fresh Greens and finished with Seasonal Fruit, Maple Spiced Almonds and Balsamic Glaze

Blistered Tomato Caprese

$15.00

Oven roasted balsamic tomatoes, garlic, and lemons poured over creamy burrata, house focaccia, greens and fresh herbs

Salt Block Caesar

$15.00

Crisp romaine, toasty parmesan biscuit crumbles, hard boiled egg, honey cream caesar dressing

Small Salt Block Caesar

$8.00

Crisp romaine, toasty parmesan biscuit crumbles, hard boiled egg, honey cream caesar dressing

Small Blistered Tomato Caprese

$8.00

Oven roasted balsamic tomatoes, garlic, and lemons poured over creamy burrata, house focaccia, greens and fresh herbs

ENTREE PLATES

Smoked Salmon Hand Pie

$24.00

Maple Smoked Salmon, Roast Potatoes, & Creamy Boursin Cheese baked in a Flaky Phyllo and finished with Chopped egg, Pickled Beets, fresh Dill & Honey Mustard. Comes with side of choice

Creamy Chicken & Biscuit

$24.00

Creamy Chicken & Biscuit Roast chicken, savory vegetables and herbs poured over your choice of Biscuit & comes with choice of side

Biscuit Combo

$9.00

Cornbread Combo

$13.00

OPEN-FACED SAMMIES

Early Bright

$15.00

Everything Biscuit with Hickory Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Melted Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Herb Aioli, Fresh Greens and Tomato

Farm Boy

$15.00

Cheddar Thyme Biscuit with House Blend Sausage, Hard Boiled Egg, Herb Aioli, Fresh Greens and Tomato

Sow

$15.00

Everything Biscuit topped with Hickory Smoked Bacon, Warm Pimento Cheese and Bread & Butter Pickles

Sweet Honey on the Lox

$17.00

Everything Biscuit with Chilled Maple Smoked Salmon, Creamy Boursin Cheese, Pickled Beets & Onions, Greens, and Beet Pickled Egg. Finished with Spicy Honey

SIDES

Broccoli Crunch

$5.00

Broccoli, Cranberries, Cheddar Cheese, Sunflower Seeds, Bacon, Creamy Sauce

Roasted Zucchini

$5.00

Roasted Daily with Olive Oil & Sea Salt

Roasted Parmesan Rosemary Potatoes

$5.00

Roasted Redskin and Yukon Gold Potatoes with Fresh Rosemary and Parmesan Cheese

SIDE of Orchard Chicken Salad

$8.00

Roasted Chicken, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Dates, Onion, served over Fresh Greens and finished with Seasonal Fruit, Maple Spiced Almonds and Balsamic Glaze

Side Of Fruit

$5.00Out of stock

Split Plate

$6.00

SIGNATURE PLANK

SHIPWRECK

$24.00

Ortiz White Tuna in Olive Oil, Hard-boiled Egg, Bread & Butter Pickles, Pickled Beets & Onion, Herb Aioli, Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips

8

$24.00

Matiz España Sardines with Sweet Piquillo Peppers, Pimento, Horseradish, Butter and BBQ Potato Chips

KNEE DEEP

$21.00

Cole's Smoked Rainbow Trout in Olive Oil, Coleslaw, Pickled Beets & Onion and BBQ Potato Chips

BEVERAGES

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Peach & Lemon Tea

$3.00

Earl Grey Tea

$3.00

Blueberry Hibiscous Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Orange Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Fruity Paradise Tea

$3.00

Gingerbread Tea

$3.00

Ginger Peach Tea

$3.00

Southern Peach Tea

$3.00

Spiced Black Tea

$3.00

Hot Cinnamon Spice Tea

$3.00

Spicy Mint Tea

$3.00

Almond Vanilla White Tea

$3.00

Strawberry Cucumber Mint Water

$2.00

Rosemary Citrus Water

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Honey

Strawberry Mint Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Lavender Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

HOLIDAY DESSERTS (24 Hour Notice)

Manchego Fennel Onion Cornbread

$50.00

Whole Manchego Fennel Onion Cornbread baked in a 12" cast iron skillet ~ Serves 15/18 people ~ Requires 24 hour Notice

Blueberry Cinnamon Sugar Cornbread

$50.00

Blueberry Cinnamon Sugar Cornbread baked in a 12" cast iron skillet ~ Serves 15/18 people ~ Requires 24 hour Notice

Three Cheese Cornbread

$50.00

Three Cheese Cornbread (Sharp Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan) baked in a 12" cast iron skillet ~ Serves 15/18 people ~ Requires 24 hour Notice

Pumpkin Gingerbread Cake

$50.00

2 layer Pumpkin gingerbread cake w/ cream cheese frosting ~ Serves 12/15 people ~ Requires 24hr Notice

Buttermilk Chocolate Cake

$50.00

2 layer Buttermilk Chocolate Cake w/ Chocolate Frosting ~ Serves 12/15 people ~ Requires a 24hr. Notice

Almond Vanilla White Cake

$50.00

2 layer Almond vanilla white cake w/ Almond cream cheese frosting ~ Serves 12/15 people ~ Requires 24hr Notice

Pumpkin Pie

$25.00

Classic Whole Pumpkin Pie ~ Serves 6/8 ~ Requires a 24hr. Notice

Salty Chocolate Pecan Pie

$25.00

Whole Salty Chocolate Pecan Pie ~ Serves 6/8 ~ Requires a 24hr. Notice

Dutch Apple Maple Pie

$25.00

Whole Dutch Maple Apple Pie ~ Serves 6/8 ~ Requires a 24hr. Notice

Assortment Holiday Cookies

$36.00

1 Bakers dozen (13 cookies) of assorted Holiday Cookies

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Downtown Dayton bakery and café located in the Fireblocks District. Now Open!

Location

115 E Third St., Dayton, OH 45402

Directions

Gallery
Salt Block Biscuit Co. image
Salt Block Biscuit Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Neighborhood Nest - 313 W. Main St.
orange star5.0 • 168
313 W. Main St. Fairborn, OH 45324
View restaurantnext
Midtown Coffee & Creamery - Sherwood
orange star4.7 • 149
79 Foss Way Troy, OH 45373
View restaurantnext
Orion Coffee And Tea - Cedarville
orange star4.6 • 315
85 N Main St Cedarville, OH 45314
View restaurantnext
Wildflower
orange starNo Reviews
207 E Main St Mason, OH 45040
View restaurantnext
Kava Haus - Wilmington, Ohio
orange star4.9 • 478
187 E Locust St Wilmington, OH 45177
View restaurantnext
Jen's Deli
orange star4.5 • 369
28 West Main St Wilmington, OH 45177
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dayton

The Rootbeer Stande
orange star4.5 • 5,835
1727 Woodman Dr Dayton, OH 45420
View restaurantnext
Butter Café
orange star4.2 • 1,274
1106 Brown St Dayton, OH 45409
View restaurantnext
Spinoza's ToGoZahs!
orange star4.5 • 1,212
2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd Beavercreek, OH 45431
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Dayton OH
orange star4.2 • 1,107
453 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Dayton, OH 45459
View restaurantnext
Basil's on Market - Dayton
orange star4.2 • 1,061
312 N Patterson Blvd Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Table 33
orange star4.5 • 949
130 W 2nd St Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dayton
Fairborn
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Miamisburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Springboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Yellow Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston