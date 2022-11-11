Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Orion Coffee And Tea - Cedarville

315 Reviews

$

85 N Main St

Cedarville, OH 45314

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Mocha
Caramel Macchiato

Espresso Drinks

Latte

$3.95+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.25+

Wet Cappuccino

$3.95+

Dry Cappuccino

$3.95+

Cafe` Americano

$2.85+

Cortado/Piccolo

$2.95

Double Shot

$1.95

Traditional Macchiato

$2.95

Specialty Drinks

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Matcha

$4.25+

Steamer

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Ronan Special

$3.45+

Milk with Flavored Syrup. Inspired by our Mascot Ronan, perfect for Children.

Flavor Only

$0.65

Coffee

Light Roast

$1.95+

Medium Roast

$1.95+

Dark Roast

$1.95+

Iced Coffee

$2.25+

Pour Over

$3.50

Cold Brew - Costa Rica Tarrazu

$3.50+Out of stock

Cold Brew - Colombia Sierra Nevada

$3.50+Out of stock

Cafe` Au Lait

$3.25+

Cold Brew - Ethiopia Yirgacheffe

$3.50+

Frozen

Frappe

$5.00+

Smoothie

$5.50+

Mocha Shake

$5.50+

Latte Shake

$5.50+

Milkshake

$5.25+

Chai Milkshake

$5.50+Out of stock

Frozen Matcha

$5.00+

Frozen Chai

$5.00+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Frozen Lemonade

$3.75+

Handmade Float

$5.00+

Affogato

$3.00

Soda

Handmade Soda

$2.75+

Iced Tea

$2.45+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Tea

Apple Cider Rooibos

$2.25+

Bourbon Barrel Chai

$2.25+

Caramel Apple Green

$2.25+

Chamomile

$2.25+

Dragon Fruit Berry

$2.25+

Earl Grey

$2.25+

Fireside Nightcap

$2.25+

Hazelnut Oolong

$2.25+

Hibiscus Berry

$2.25+

Jack Frost Chai

$2.25+

Lavender

$2.25+

Mango Black

$2.25+

Masala Chai

$2.25+

Moroccan Mint

$2.25+

New York Breakfast

$2.25+

Peppermint White Chocolate

$2.25+

Pinhead Gunpowder Green

$2.25+

Pumpkin Spice Chai

$2.25+

Rocket Red Rooibos

$2.25+

Sage Lavender White

$2.25+

Savannah Sunrise

$2.25+

Tropical Green

$2.25+

London Fog

$2.90+

Water

Cup Of Water

Baristas Favorite

European Lovers Latte

$3.95+

Signature latte made with Irish Cream, English Toffee and Vanilla syrup

Yellow Jacket Latte

$3.95+

Signature Latte with Coconut syrup, honey and cinnamon powder.

Almond Joy Frappe

$5.00+

Signature Frappe made with chocolate powder, almond and coconut syrup.

White Chocolate Raspberry Mocha

$4.90+

Caramello Chai

$4.90+

Classic Chai Latte with caramel syrup.

Peanut Butter Cup Shake

$5.50+

Chocolate Shake with peanut butter syrup and topped with mini peanut butter cups.

Noix de Coco Soda

$2.75+

Handmade soda with coconut and lavender syrup.

Cold Campfire

$5.00+

Shamrock Frozen Matcha

$5.45+

Ronan Special

$3.45+

Milk with Flavored Syrup. Inspired by our Mascot Ronan, perfect for Children.

Seasonal Drinks

White Caramel Apple Mocha

$4.90+

Caramel Apple Soda

$2.75+

Maple Spice Latte

$3.95+

Butterbeer Frappe

$5.00+

Toffee Bar Mocha

$4.90+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$3.95+

Spiced Apple Cider

$3.75+

Chai Cider

$5.25+

Frozen Cider

$4.75+

Frozen Chai Cider

$5.50+

Bagels

Blueberry

$3.00

Cinnamon Raisin

$3.00

Everything

$3.00

French Toast

$3.00

Plain

$3.00

Sundried Tomato

$3.00

Pumpkin

$3.00

Open Faced Bagels

Open Faced Breakfast

$3.50

Open Faced Lunch Bagel

$4.00

Christmas Specials

Ghirardelli Choc. Tin

$12.00

Hot Chocolate Bombs

Hot Chocolate Bombs

$5.00

Tea Bombs

Tea Bombs

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

85 N Main St, Cedarville, OH 45314

Directions

