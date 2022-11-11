Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Kava Haus - Wilmington, Ohio

478 Reviews

$

187 E Locust St

Wilmington, OH 45177

Popular Items

Latte
Cafe Mocha
Frappe

Drinks

Latte

Latte

$3.40+

ALL lattes at the Kava Haus are made with espresso. If you are looking for non coffee hot beverages, please browse our steamers!

Cafe Mocha

Cafe Mocha

$3.75+

Our cafe mochas are a chocolatey sweet beverage with that extra kick your looking for!

Frappe

Frappe

$5.20

Our frappes aka frozen blended goodness have blossomed into some of our most popular drinks! Choose from a large variety of frappe specials!

Coffee

Coffee

$2.25+

Our light and dark roast coffees are roasted locally by our friends from Fertile Ground Roasters!

Boba Frozen Lemonade

Boba Frozen Lemonade

$6.25Out of stock
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$2.65

Our fun Italian like sodas are made with seltzer water and unlimited flavors for a cold refreshing beverage

Creamosa

Creamosa

$3.10

The creamosa is more of a bigger brother to the Italian soda. Add a little cream and a little whip to obtain an amazing smooth like soda

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.75

Our ice teas are made for you! Whether you like loose leaf tea or sweet / unsweet tea we can create your favorite chilly refreshment!

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50

Our hot, loose leaf teas have 10 terrific flavors and are individually bagged per order

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

We make nothing but the best when it comes to hot chocolate! Whether you want white or dark chocolate, our Ghirardelli powder insures just that!

Frozen Lemonade

Frozen Lemonade

$4.15
Steamer

Steamer

$2.25+

Our steamers are the perfect non coffee drink for all of our customers. The only thing that would make them better is for apple cider to be in season year-round!

Americano

Americano

$2.50+

Our americanos are made with fresh espresso and hot water to make a heavy duty version of our drip coffees!

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

Our cappuccinos are created with steamed milk and some more foam! This is a perfect light and fluffy beverage!

Flat White (12oz only)

Flat White (12oz only)

$4.85

4 shots, no foam, and hot steamed milk? Our flat white drink insures a smooth, but strong taste that will keep you moving along!

Cortado

Cortado

$3.25

Another Great pick-me-up option is our cortado! A nice hot double shot with just teeny bit more milk helps insure that smooth feel you looking for.

Espresso

Espresso

$1.95+

In need of a quick little kick? Kava's single or double shot of espresso will do the trick!

Traditional Machiato

Traditional Machiato

$3.25

Our signature espresso with a little mark! This is a traditional European style coffee drink!

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk Tea Boba

$5.00Out of stock

Sparkling Boba

$5.00Out of stock

Grab and Go

Sodas

Sodas

$2.50
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$2.50
Juices

Juices

Water

Water

$1.25
Milk

Milk

$2.00

kombucha

$3.75Out of stock

Scones

Blueberry

Blueberry

$4.00Out of stock
Cookies N Cream

Cookies N Cream

$4.25Out of stock
Andes Chocolate Mint

Andes Chocolate Mint

$4.25Out of stock

👆🏻AVAILABLE TODAY!!!👆🏻

Peanut Butter Oat

Peanut Butter Oat

$4.00Out of stock
Oreo

Oreo

$4.25Out of stock

Blueberry Lime

$4.25Out of stock
White Chocolate Lemon Raspberry

White Chocolate Lemon Raspberry

$4.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Cranberry Walnut Oat

$4.25
Lemon Poppy Seed

Lemon Poppy Seed

$4.25Out of stock
Caramel Apple Pecan

Caramel Apple Pecan

$4.25Out of stock
Orange Dream

Orange Dream

$4.25Out of stock
Citrus

Citrus

$4.00Out of stock
Apple Peanut Butter

Apple Peanut Butter

$4.25Out of stock
Cinnamon

Cinnamon

$4.25Out of stock
Oatmeal Scotchy

Oatmeal Scotchy

$4.25Out of stock
Chocolate Caramel

Chocolate Caramel

$4.25Out of stock
German Chocolate Scanish

German Chocolate Scanish

$4.25Out of stock
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

$4.25Out of stock
Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$4.25Out of stock
Pineapple Raspberry

Pineapple Raspberry

$4.25Out of stock
Cherry Almond Scanish

Cherry Almond Scanish

$4.50Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin

$4.00Out of stock
Lime Zest

Lime Zest

$4.25Out of stock
Vanilla Bean Almond

Vanilla Bean Almond

$4.25Out of stock
Pumpkin Cinnamon

Pumpkin Cinnamon

$4.50Out of stock
Orange Cranberry

Orange Cranberry

$4.25Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Chip Raspberry

$4.25Out of stock
Chocolate Raspberry

Chocolate Raspberry

$4.25Out of stock
Lemon Cloud

Lemon Cloud

$4.25Out of stock

Blueberry Lime

$4.25Out of stock
Maple Raisin Spice

Maple Raisin Spice

$4.25Out of stock
Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$4.75Out of stock
Pineapple Raspberry

Pineapple Raspberry

$4.25Out of stock
Tri-Chocolate

Tri-Chocolate

$4.25Out of stock
Chunky Monkey

Chunky Monkey

$4.25Out of stock
Mixed Berry Chip

Mixed Berry Chip

$4.25Out of stock
Blueberry Almond Scanish

Blueberry Almond Scanish

$4.50Out of stock
Apple Cinnamon Scanish

Apple Cinnamon Scanish

$4.50Out of stock
Peanut Butter Caramel Chocolate Chip

Peanut Butter Caramel Chocolate Chip

$4.00Out of stock
Zebra

Zebra

$4.50Out of stock
Pumpkin Pecan Spice

Pumpkin Pecan Spice

$4.50Out of stock
Orange Zest

Orange Zest

$4.00Out of stock
White Chocolate Cherry Almond

White Chocolate Cherry Almond

$4.25Out of stock
Strawberry Lime

Strawberry Lime

$4.25Out of stock
Peanut Butter Chocolate

Peanut Butter Chocolate

$4.25Out of stock
Lemon Cookie

Lemon Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Banana

$4.50Out of stock
Banana Cinnamon Walnut Oat

Banana Cinnamon Walnut Oat

$4.00Out of stock
Orange Pineapple

Orange Pineapple

$4.25Out of stock
Oatmeal Apple Scotchie

Oatmeal Apple Scotchie

$4.25Out of stock
Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$4.25Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Peaches n Cream

$4.25Out of stock

Walnut Banana Oat

$4.25Out of stock
Butterfinger

Butterfinger

$4.25Out of stock

Nutty Russian

$4.50Out of stock

caramel apple pecan

$4.25Out of stock
Peanut Butter Apple

Peanut Butter Apple

$4.25Out of stock
Orange Chocolate

Orange Chocolate

$4.25Out of stock
Zucchini Oat Chocolate Chip

Zucchini Oat Chocolate Chip

$4.25Out of stock
Lemon Zest

Lemon Zest

$4.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Cinnamon Apple

$5.50Out of stock

Gluten Free Lemon Blueberry

$5.00Out of stock
Apple Cinnamon

Apple Cinnamon

$4.25Out of stock
apple cinnamon banana oat

apple cinnamon banana oat

$4.25Out of stock
apple raspberry pecan

apple raspberry pecan

$4.25Out of stock

Banana Pineapple

$4.25Out of stock
black forest

black forest

$4.25Out of stock
Blackberry Vanilla Bean Almond

Blackberry Vanilla Bean Almond

$4.25Out of stock

Blackberry White Chocolate

$4.25Out of stock
Blueberry Banana Oat

Blueberry Banana Oat

$4.25Out of stock
Blueberry Banana Oat

Blueberry Banana Oat

$4.00Out of stock
Blueberry Cobbler

Blueberry Cobbler

$4.25Out of stock
buckeye

buckeye

$4.25Out of stock

Caramel Banana Oat

$4.25Out of stock
Caramel Oat Crunch

Caramel Oat Crunch

$4.25Out of stock

white chocolate cherry lemon

$4.25Out of stock
Cherry Apricot

Cherry Apricot

$4.25Out of stock

Cherry Chocolate Chip

$4.25Out of stock
cherry coconut

cherry coconut

$4.25Out of stock
Cherry Lime

Cherry Lime

$4.25Out of stock

Cherry Orange Banana Oat

$4.25Out of stock
Chocolate Cherry

Chocolate Cherry

$4.25Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Oatmeal

$4.00Out of stock
Chocolate Irish

Chocolate Irish

$4.25Out of stock
Chocolate Peppermint

Chocolate Peppermint

$4.25Out of stock
Chocolate Reese Peanut Butter

Chocolate Reese Peanut Butter

$4.25Out of stock
Chocolate Scotchy Crunch

Chocolate Scotchy Crunch

$4.25Out of stock

Chocoloate Irish Cream

$4.25Out of stock
Curious George

Curious George

$4.50Out of stock
double chocolate caramel

double chocolate caramel

$4.25Out of stock
Double Chocolate Mint Marshmallow

Double Chocolate Mint Marshmallow

$4.25Out of stock

Double Chocolate Scotchy

$4.25Out of stock
Drunken Cranberry Eggnog

Drunken Cranberry Eggnog

$4.25Out of stock

ginger pear

$4.25Out of stock

Holiday Nut Spice

$4.25Out of stock
Joyous Almond

Joyous Almond

$4.25Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$4.25Out of stock

Lemon Lime

$4.25Out of stock

Lemon White Chocolate Chip

$4.25Out of stock
Lime Raspberry

Lime Raspberry

$4.25Out of stock
Lucky

Lucky

$4.25Out of stock
Oatmeal Banana Chocolate Chip

Oatmeal Banana Chocolate Chip

$4.25Out of stock
Oatmeal Chocolate Caramel Pecan

Oatmeal Chocolate Caramel Pecan

$4.25Out of stock

Oatmeal Cranberry Apple

$4.25Out of stock

Orange Apple Cranberry

$4.25Out of stock
orange apple cranberry walnut

orange apple cranberry walnut

$4.25Out of stock

Orange Blueberry Oat Crunch

$4.25Out of stock

Orange Blueberry Oat Crunch

$4.25Out of stock
Orange Cherry.

Orange Cherry.

$4.25Out of stock
orange cranberry white chocolate

orange cranberry white chocolate

$4.25Out of stock

Peach Caramel Crunch

$4.25Out of stock

peach cobbler

$4.25Out of stock

Pineapple Cherry Pecan

$4.25Out of stock

Pineapple Dream

$4.25Out of stock
raspberry almond

raspberry almond

$4.25Out of stock
raspberry white chocolate chip

raspberry white chocolate chip

$4.25Out of stock
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$4.25Out of stock
Red, White & Blue

Red, White & Blue

$4.25Out of stock

Rocky Road

$4.25Out of stock

s'mores

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Champagne

$4.25Out of stock
strawberry chocolate

strawberry chocolate

$4.25Out of stock
strawberry cloud

strawberry cloud

$4.25Out of stock
Strawberry Lemon Streusel

Strawberry Lemon Streusel

$4.25Out of stock
Strawberry Margarita

Strawberry Margarita

$4.25Out of stock
Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp

Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp

$4.25Out of stock
sun dried tomato

sun dried tomato

$4.50Out of stock
Turtle

Turtle

$4.25Out of stock
white chip double chocolate caramel

white chip double chocolate caramel

$4.25Out of stock
White Chocolate Lemon Strawberry

White Chocolate Lemon Strawberry

$4.25Out of stock

Pot de Creme

German Chocolate

$5.50Out of stock

Coffee Cake

Blueberry Key Lime Coffee Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry Lemon Coffee Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Peach Coffee Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Coffee Cake

$4.25Out of stock

Chocolate Peanut Butter Oat Bars

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Coffee Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Muffins

Cinnamon Swirl

$4.00Out of stock

Banana Nut Muffins

$4.00Out of stock

Brownies

Espresso Brownie

Espresso Brownie

$3.50Out of stock

Our signature espresso brownies are a perfected brownie recipe using Ghirardelli chocolate powder and espresso!

Specialty Brownie

Specialty Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Every chocolate Thursday we change what kind of specialty brownies we make! Please check our Instagram and Facebook pages for our speciality brownie of the day!

1lb Coffee Beans

Kava Haus Blend (medium)

$15.00Out of stock

Brazilian Salmo (light)

$14.00Out of stock

Ethiopian Sidamo (light)

$16.00Out of stock

Colombian (dark)

$15.00

Indonesian Sulawesi (dark)

$16.00Out of stock

Peruvian (da.)

$15.00Out of stock

Espresso

$15.00Out of stock

Decaf

$15.00Out of stock

1/2lb Coffee Beans

Kava Haus Blend (med.)

$8.00Out of stock

Brazilian Salmo (lig.)

$7.50Out of stock

Ethiopian Sidamo (lig.)

$8.50Out of stock

Colombian (da.)

$8.00Out of stock

Indonesian Sulawesi (da.)

$8.50Out of stock

Congo (da.)

$8.00Out of stock

Espresso

$8.00Out of stock

Decaf

$8.00Out of stock
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

A quaint, family owned & operated coffee shop that offers so much more than just a cup of coffee...Great espresso & specialty drinks, homemade scones, soups, breads, paninis, calzones, & pizzas. Our menu changes daily so please find us on social media for our daily food choices.

Website

Location

187 E Locust St, Wilmington, OH 45177

Directions

