London restaurants you'll love

London restaurants
Toast
  • London

Must-try London restaurants

Cappy's Pizza image

PIZZA

Cappy's Pizza

225 Lafayette St, London

Avg 3.5 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Super Sub$8.00
THE SUPER SUB COMES WITH BAKED HAM, HOT HAM, MUSHROOMS, SALAMI, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, AND PROVOLONE. IT'S THEN TOPPED WITH TOMATO, LETTUCE, BANANA PEPPERS, AND ONIONS
Cappy Sub$7.50
THE CAPPY SUB COMES WITH BAKED HAM, HOT HAM, SALAMI, AND PROVOLONE. IT'S THEN TOPPED WITH LETTUCE TOMATO AND BANANA PEPPERS.
13" Medium$13.95
More about Cappy's Pizza
Los Mariachis image

 

Los Mariachis

289 Lafayette St Suite F, London

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double Cheese Burger$10.49
Served with fries.
Taquitos Mexicanos$7.99
Two deep-fried tortillas: one stuffed with chicken and one with beef. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Border Salad$9.49
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp on a bed of greens, onions, cucumbers, cheese, bell peppers, olives and tomatoes.
More about Los Mariachis
Phat Daddy's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Phat Daddy's Pizza

15 E 1st St, London

Avg 4.2 (290 reviews)
Takeout
More about Phat Daddy's Pizza
