London restaurants you'll love

PIZZA
Cappy's Pizza
225 Lafayette St, London
Popular items
Super Sub
|$8.00
THE SUPER SUB COMES WITH BAKED HAM, HOT HAM, MUSHROOMS, SALAMI, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, AND PROVOLONE. IT'S THEN TOPPED WITH TOMATO, LETTUCE, BANANA PEPPERS, AND ONIONS
Cappy Sub
|$7.50
THE CAPPY SUB COMES WITH BAKED HAM, HOT HAM, SALAMI, AND PROVOLONE. IT'S THEN TOPPED WITH LETTUCE TOMATO AND BANANA PEPPERS.
13" Medium
|$13.95
Los Mariachis
289 Lafayette St Suite F, London
Popular items
Double Cheese Burger
|$10.49
Served with fries.
Taquitos Mexicanos
|$7.99
Two deep-fried tortillas: one stuffed with chicken and one with beef. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Border Salad
|$9.49
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp on a bed of greens, onions, cucumbers, cheese, bell peppers, olives and tomatoes.