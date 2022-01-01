Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Steak subs in
London
/
London
/
Steak Subs
London restaurants that serve steak subs
PIZZA
Cappy's Pizza
225 Lafayette St, London
Avg 3.5
(36 reviews)
Steak Sub
$9.25
THE STEAK SUB IS MADE WITH A STEAK BURGER, GRAVY, THEN TOPPED WITH LETTUCE TOMATO AND ONION
More about Cappy's Pizza
Los Mariachis
289 Lafayette St Suite F, London
No reviews yet
Philly Cheese Steak Sub
$10.99
More about Los Mariachis
