Fish sandwiches in
London
/
London
/
Fish Sandwiches
London restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
PIZZA
Cappy's Pizza
225 Lafayette St, London
Avg 3.5
(36 reviews)
Fish Sandwich
$8.95
THE FISH SANDWICH IS MADE WITH TWO PIECES OF COD FISH, TOPPED WITH LETTUCE
More about Cappy's Pizza
Los Mariachis - London
289 Lafayette St Suite F, London
No reviews yet
Buffalo Fish Sandwich
$12.00
More about Los Mariachis - London
