The Daily Bread Eatery 121 E. High Street, London, OH 43140
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
THE DAILY BREAD EATERY Where possible we strive for locally sourced, farm fresh, and organically produced artisan eats. We are local community farmers and business owners who believe everyone should have access to high quality fresh made food daily.
Location
121 East High Street, London, OH 43140
