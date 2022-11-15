Restaurant header imageView gallery

MIXX165

review star

No reviews yet

165 W. Sandusky St.

Mechanicsburg, OH 43044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Wings

Boneless Wings Halfie "1/2lb"

$10.00

Half pound hand-breaded bonless wings. Choose one sauce.

Boneless Wings Hungry "1lb"

$18.00

One pound hand-breaded boneless wings. Choose up to two sauces.

Boneless Wings Humungo "3lb"

$48.00

Three pounds hand-breaded boneless wings. Choose up to three sauces.

Bone-in Wings Baby "6ct"

$10.00

Six bone-in wings. Choose one sauce.

Bone-in Wings Basket "12ct"

$18.00

Twelve bone-in wings. Choose up to two sauces.

Bone-in Wings Bucket "50ct"

$67.00

Fifty bone-in wings. Choose up to three sauces.

Shareables

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.50

Six fresh Jalapeno halves stuffed with Cream Cheese and Bacon. Sir-Ranch on side.

Stuffed Mushrooms

$4.50

Two Portobello caps stuffed with three Cheeses. Topped with Green Onion.

Stacked Fries

$5.00

Steak Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Jalapeno & Bacon. Sour Cream on side.

Taco Trio

$4.50

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salsa & Sour Cream on side. One protein per order.

Mixx Sticks

$3.50

Six Mozzarella Sticks with a side of Marinara.

The Quesadilla

$4.50

Large Dilla stuffed with Cheddar, Tomato & Onion. Sour Cream & Salsa on side.

Potato Skins

$4.00

Six Skins stuffed with Cheddar, Bacon & Green Onion. Sour Cream on side.

Mixx Nachos

$4.00

Tortilla Chips, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno & Nacho Cheese. Sour Cream and Salsa on side.

Burgers

Patty Melt

$12.00

Fresh 1/2lb Burger, Carmalized Onions, Swiss Cheese on Marble Rye Bread. 1000 Island on Side.

Bacon Burger

$13.00

Fresh 1/2lb Burger, Bacon, Cheddar on Brioche Bun. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Chipotle Mayo on side.

Shroom Swiss

$13.00

Fresh 1/2lb Burger, Swiss, Mushrooms, Swiss, Sour Cream on Brioche Bun.

Cali Breeze

$13.00

Fresh 1/2lb Burger, American Cheese, Guacamole on Brioche Bun. Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Mayo on side.

Blue Cajun

$12.00

Fresh 1/2lb Burger season with Cajun blend, topped with Melted Bleu Cheese Crumbles on Brioche Bun. Lettuce & Tomato on side.

Burg..er

$11.00

Fresh 1/2lb Burger, American Cheese on Brioche Bun. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle on side.

Burger of Month

$16.00Out of stock

Salads

Southwestern

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Guacamole, Black Beans, Corn, Tomato & Onion.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Shredded Cheddar, Fried Boneless Chicken, Bacon & Tomato.

Chicken Caesar

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Grilled Chicken, Croutons & Caesar Dressing.

Sammies

Shrimp Po Boy

$13.00

Cajun seasoned Grilled Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato and Creole Remoulade Sauce on Hoagie Roll.

The Philly

$14.00

Shaved Ribeye, Green Peppers, Onions & Provolone on Hoagie Roll.

The Cuban

$13.00

Slow Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickle & Yellow Mustard on pressed Hoagie Roll.

Flyin' Hawaiian

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Hot Pepper Cheese, Ham & Teriyaki Glazed Pineapple on Brioche Bun. Lettuce and Tomato on side.

Fisherman Fred

$13.00

Mahi Fish Fillet on Brioche Bun. Lettuce, Tomato & Tartar Sauce on Side.

The Rueben

$13.00

Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & 1000 Island Dressing on Marble Rye Bread.

Ooey Gooey

$10.00

American, Provolone, Cheddar and Swiss Cheeses on Challah Bread.

The Club

$12.00

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Wheat Bread.

Entrees

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$16.00

Cajun seasoned Shrimp tossed in a Creamy Cajun Sauce. Served with Garlic Bread.

Swiss Chicken

$15.00

Two grilled Chicken fillets smothered in Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese with Cream Sauce.

Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast and Penne Noodles tossed in a Creamy Alfredo Sauce. Topped with Parmesan. Served with Garlic Bread.

Mother Clucker

$14.00

Fried Chicken Bowl with Mashed Potatoes, Corn and Brown Gravy.

Mac-N-Cheesy

$14.00

Penne Noodles tossed in our Housemade, Three Cheese Sauce. Topped with Bread Crumbs. Served with garlic Bread.

Specials

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Parm Sammie

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kids Fried Chicken Bowl

$5.00

Boneless Nuggies, Mashed Potatoes, Corn and Brown Gravy.

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Classic Kids Grilled Cheese.

Chicken Chunks

$5.00

A handful of breaded Chicken Nuggies.

Sides

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.00

Steak Fries

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Veggie of Day

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Soup of Day Cup

$3.00

Cheesy Texas Taters

$4.00

Caesar Salad

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Side Loaded Fries

$5.00

Soup of Day Bowl

$5.00

Desserts

Buckeye Pie

$5.00

Milkshake

$3.50

Misc Food

Garlic Bread

$0.75

Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Guac

$1.75

Shrimp Skewer

$3.00

Wine

<B> Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$32.00

<B> Robert Mondavi Pinot Grigio

$25.00Out of stock

<B> Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

<B> Dragonfly Riesling

$23.00

<B> Pacific Rim Riesling

$25.00

<B> Canyon Road Moscato

$20.00

<B> House Chardonnay

$16.00

<B> House Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

<B> Meiomi Pinot Noir

$38.00

<B> Petit Paveil Bordeaux

$32.00Out of stock

<B> Robert Mondavi Bourbon Cabernet

$31.00

<B> William Hill Cabernet Sauvignon

$31.00

<B> Dreaming Tree Crush Red Blend

$26.00

<B> Dreaming Tree Cabernet Sauvignon

$26.00

<B> Trivento Malbec

$25.00

<B> Zonin Chianti

$25.00

<B> Seven Deadly Zins Zinfindel

$25.00

<B> Dragonfly Vinter's Red Blend

$23.00

<B> Versailles Rodeo Red Sweet

$20.00

<B> House Pinot Noir

$16.00

<B> House Merlot

$16.00

<B> House Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

<B> Lamarca Prosecco

$32.00

<B> Hog Wash Rose

$28.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

MIXX Dew

$2.50

Orange Cream Soda

$2.50

Black Cherry Cola

$2.50

Lemon-Lime

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

MIXX165 is a small town restaurant with big city offerings! A Gastropub that focuses on providing quality and consistent products, MIXX165 also has rotating weekday and weekend specials to offer diners something new each week. MIXX also has a full bar that offers seasonal cocktails, rotating craft beer taps and the largest bourbon selection in Champaign County.

Website

Location

165 W. Sandusky St., Mechanicsburg, OH 43044

Directions

Gallery
MIXX165 image
MIXX165 image
MIXX165 image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Woodruff Farm - Market
orange starNo Reviews
3143 E. U.S. Hwy 36 Urbana, OH 43078
View restaurantnext
Panther Pizza - Milford Center
orange star5.0 • 32
27 E State St Milford Center, OH 43045
View restaurantnext
Lincoln & Main Gastropub
orange starNo Reviews
624 Main Street Urbana, OH 43078
View restaurantnext
Cafe Paradiso - 13 Monument Square
orange starNo Reviews
13 Monument Square Urbana, OH 43078
View restaurantnext
Cappy's Pizza
orange star3.5 • 36
225 Lafayette St London, OH 43140
View restaurantnext
Los Mariachis - London
orange starNo Reviews
289 Lafayette St Suite F London, OH 43140
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mechanicsburg
Urbana
review star
No reviews yet
London
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Bellefontaine
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Yellow Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston