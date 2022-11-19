Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels

Donut Palace 5264 Salem Ave

review star

No reviews yet

5264 Salem Ave

Trotwood, OH 45426

Popular Items

Dozen Variety Mix
Twist & Glazed Mixed Dozen
Glazed & Cake Dozen

Pastries

Strawberry Muffin

$1.99Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$1.99Out of stock
Pecan Roll

Pecan Roll

$2.49

Cream Horns

$2.49
Strawberry Danish

Strawberry Danish

$1.99
Cream Cheese Danish

Cream Cheese Danish

$1.99
Lemon Danish

Lemon Danish

$1.99
Apple Danish

Apple Danish

$1.99

Blueberry Danish

$1.99Out of stock

Monkey Bread

$2.49

Hot Beverages

Hot Coffee

Hot Tea

Hot Chocolate

Specialty Tea

Cold Beverages

Milk

Pop

Juice

Water

$1.00

Iced Coffee

Regular Iced Coffee

Large Iced Coffee

Espresso Bar

Espresso Shot

$2.25

Americano

$3.29+

Latte

$3.99+

Vanilla Latte

$4.29+

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.29+

Caramel Latte

$4.29+

White Mocha Latte

$4.29+

Mocha Latte

$4.29+

Seasonal Latte

$4.29+

Extra Syrup

$0.25

Milkshakes, Smoothies & Iced Coffee

Milkshakes, with flavors to suit everyone's preferences!

Milkshake

$3.99+

Coffee Shake

$3.99+

Smoothie

$2.99+

Frappe

$2.99+

The Palace Shake

$5.00Out of stock

Ice Cream and Sundaes

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.99+

Your requested flavors, scooped to fill at any of the requested sizes.

Waffle Cone

$3.99+

Your requested flavor of choice, scooped into a waffle cone to your heart's fill!

Donut Sundae

$4.99+

Your favorite ice-cream flavor scooped on a donut of your choice! Melt in your mouth satisfaction and perfection!

Sundae

$3.99

Sundae 2 Dip

$4.59

Sundae 3 Dip

$5.49

Newspaper

The Dayton Weekly News Newspaper

Newspaper

$0.50

The Dayton Weekly News Newspaper

SINGLE DONUT

Choose from the variety of glaze, cake, filled and iced classic donuts!

GLAZED ROUND

$1.15
GLAZED TWIST

GLAZED TWIST

$1.15

The classic donut, with a twist-literally! A great choice for those who love a little "crunch" element and extra galze!

CINN. SUGAR TWIST

$1.15
CAKE

CAKE

$1.15

A donut, with a cake like batter

FILLED DONUT

FILLED DONUT

$1.35

Our filled and iced donuts add an layer of flavor, fulfilling any sweet tooth craving you have!

ICED DONUT

ICED DONUT

$1.35

These "limited time" donuts are seasonal, and do not stay long on the shelves. Get them while they last!

FANCY DONUTS

Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter

$2.50
Bowties

Bowties

$2.00
Tiger Tail

Tiger Tail

$1.75
Cinnamon Twist

Cinnamon Twist

$1.75
Glazed Cinnamon Roll

Glazed Cinnamon Roll

$1.50

Iced Cinnamon Roll

$1.75
Iced Cinnamon Rolls W/Nuts

Iced Cinnamon Rolls W/Nuts

$1.99
1/2 Dozen Glazed Holes

1/2 Dozen Glazed Holes

$1.00
Dozen Glazed Holes

Dozen Glazed Holes

$2.00

1/2 DOZEN

6 donuts of our Donuts in a Box to Feed a party of 1-3!

1/2 Dozen Glazed

$5.99

1/2 Dozen Twist

$5.99

1/2 Dozen Glazed Mix

$5.99

1/2 Dozen Glazed & Cake Mix

$5.99

1/2 Dozen Variety Mix

$6.99

DOZEN

Cheaper by the Dozen! These are our options for 12 donuts in a box!

Glazed Dozen

$9.99

Twist Dozen

$9.99

Twist & Glazed Mixed Dozen

$9.99

Glazed & Cake Dozen

$9.99

Dozen Variety Mix

$11.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
A small, community based donut shop serving the best donuts and pastries in town. Come in and enjoy!

5264 Salem Ave, Trotwood, OH 45426

