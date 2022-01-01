Salt Block Biscuit Co.

Go
Popular Items

Sow$15.00
Everything Biscuit topped with BBQ Beer Braised Pork Shoulder, Warm Pimento Cheese and Bread & Butter Pickles
Small Blistered Tomato Caprese$8.00
Oven roasted balsamic tomatoes, garlic, and lemons poured over creamy burrata, house focaccia, greens and fresh herbs
Salty Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Single - Salty Chocolate Chip Cookie
Salty Cashew Butterscotch Cookie$3.00
Single - Salty Almond Butterscotch Cookie
Salt Block Caesar$15.00
Crisp romaine, toasty parmesan biscuit crumbles, hard boiled egg, honey cream caesar dressing
Biscuit$4.00
Single - Signature Mother Buttermilk Biscuit served warm or packaged for later with Ohio Butter, Honey, Strawberry and/or Orange Marmalade Preserves
Chicken & Biscuit$22.00
Creamy Hearty Chicken & Vegetable Chowder over a toasty Biscuit of your choice
Comes with one Side
Early Bright$13.00
Everything Biscuit with Hickory Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Melted Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Herb Aioli, Fresh Greens and Tomato
Blistered Tomato Caprese$15.00
Oven roasted balsamic tomatoes, garlic, and lemons poured over creamy burrata, house focaccia, greens and fresh herbs
Farm Boy$13.00
Mother Buttermilk Biscuit with House Blend Sausage, Hard Boiled Egg, Herb Aioli, Fresh Greens and Tomato
Location

115 E Third St.

Dayton OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
