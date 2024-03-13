Honey Toast 130 North Broad Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
130 North Broad Street, Fairborn, OH 45324
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
WANDERING GRIFFIN BREWERY & PUB - Beavercreek, Ohio
No Reviews
3725 Presidental Drive Beavercreek, OH 45324
View restaurant
Basil's On Market - Beavercreek Ohio
No Reviews
2729 Fairfield commons Beavercreek, OH 45301
View restaurant
IZAKAYA - 2727 Fairfield Commons E205
No Reviews
2727 Fairfield Commons E205 Beavercreek, OH 45431
View restaurant
Milano's Pizza, Subs & Taps Beavercreek - Beavercreek
No Reviews
2260 N. Fairfield Rd Beavercreek, OH 45431
View restaurant