IZAKAYA 2727 Fairfield Commons E205
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Bar and restaurant with an anime twist! Come join us for watch parties, drinks, and delicious pizza!
Location
2727 Fairfield Commons E205, Beavercreek, OH 45431
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Basil's On Market - Beavercreek Ohio
No Reviews
2729 Fairfield commons Beavercreek, OH 45301
View restaurant
CBCB Bar & Grill - 2495 Commons Blvd Suite 1A
No Reviews
2495 Commons Blvd Suite 1A Beavercreek, OH 45431
View restaurant
Milano's Pizza, Subs & Taps Beavercreek - Beavercreek
No Reviews
2260 N. Fairfield Rd Beavercreek, OH 45431
View restaurant
WANDERING GRIFFIN BREWERY & PUB - Beavercreek, Ohio
No Reviews
3725 Presidental Drive Beavercreek, OH 45324
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Beavercreek
More near Beavercreek