Roosters Beavercreek
2430 North Fairfield Road
Beavercreek, OH 45431
Appetizers
Buffalo Cauliflower
A generous portion of fried cauliflower shaken in your choice of wing sauce. Served with celery and a side of bleu cheese or ranch.
Cheesy Bacon Fries *
*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN. Curly Fries covered with nacho cheese and bacon bits.
Cheesy Bacon Tots
Tater Tots covered with nacho cheese and bacon bits.
Cheesy Bacon Wedges
Potato Wedges covered with nacho cheese and bacon bits.
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Oven-baked with a blend of melted Italian cheeses and our homemade marinara.
Curly Fries *
*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN. Curly like a pig's tail!
Dumpster Fries *
*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN. To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!" Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
Dumpster Tots
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!" Tater Tots topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
Dumpster Wedges
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!" Potato Wedges topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
Fried Mushrooms
Breaded mushrooms with ranch dressing.
Fried Pickles
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
Fried Shrimp
Shrimp tossed in your favorite Roosters Wing Sauce. Served with celery sticks.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites with Sour Cream.
Mini Corn Dogs
Mini Corn Dogs served with a side of mustard.
Mozzarella Sticks
Battered Mozzarella Sticks with homemade marinara.
Nachos
Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese and Jalapeños.
Onion Feathers
Battered onion petals with Feather Sauce.
Potato Skins
Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar and bacon bits with sour cream.
Potato Wedges
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
Pretzels
2 Soft-Baked Pretzels with Nacho Cheese.
Rooster Nest *
*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN. A basket of Curly Fries, nacho cheese, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, bacon bits, jalapeños and four Boneless Wings drizzled with your choice of Wing Sauce on top.
Tater Tots
Golden-fried tater tots.
Boneless Wings
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
15 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
15 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
25 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
25 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
50 Boneless Wings
50 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Traditional Wings
5 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)
5 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
15 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)
15 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
20 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)
20 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
25 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)
25 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
50 Traditional Wings
50 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Traditional Wings - Drums Only
5 Drums (Same Sauce)
5 Traditional Wings - Drums Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
10 Drums (Same Sauce)
10 Traditional Wings - Drums Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
15 Drums (Same Sauce)
15 Traditional Wings - Drums Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
20 Drums (Same Sauce)
20 Traditional Wings - Drums Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
25 Drums (Same Sauce)
25 Traditional Wings - Drums Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
50 Drums
50 Traditional Wings - Drums Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Traditional Wings - Flappers Only
5 Flappers (Same Sauce)
5 Traditional Wings - Flappers Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
10 Flappers (Same Sauce)
10 Traditional Wings - Flappers Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
15 Flappers (Same Sauce)
15 Traditional Wings - Flappers Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
20 Flappers (Same Sauce)
20 Traditional Wings - Flappers Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
25 Flappers (Same Sauce)
25 Traditional Wings - Flappers Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
50 Flappers
50 Traditional Wings - Flappers Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Fingers
Cajun Fingers - Full Order
4 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers with Cajun seasoning. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Cajun Fingers - Half Order
2 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers with Cajun seasoning. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Fried Fingers - Full Order
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Fried Fingers - Half Order
2 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Grilled Fingers - Full Orders
4 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers lightly seasoned. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Grilled Fingers - Half Order
2 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers lightly seasoned. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Marinated Fingers - Full Order
4 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers with house-made marinade. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Marinated Fingers - Half Order
2 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers with house-made marinade. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Pizzas
9" Pizza - Build Your Own
Start with our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza and add any of our cheese, meat, or veggie toppings.
9" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Seasoned chicken, red onions and Roosters Honey BBQ Sauce. Topped with cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Free wing with every purchase!
9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with fried chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
9" Cheese Pizza
Our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza.
9" Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
9" Pepperoni Pizza
Our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza covered with Pepperoni.
9" Veggie Lover's Pizza
Green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, banana peppers and tomatoes with mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
9" White Chicken Pizza
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
9" Works Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers and banana peppers.
Salads
Caesar Salad - Full
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad - Half
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
Cajun Chicken Salad - Full
PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, SALADS MAY NOT HAVE SPRING MIX INCLUDED WITH THE ROMAINE AND ICEBERG LETTUCE. Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Cajun Chicken Salad - Half
PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, SALADS MAY NOT HAVE SPRING MIX INCLUDED WITH THE ROMAINE AND ICEBERG LETTUCE. Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Chicken Caesar Salad - Full
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
Chicken Caesar Salad - Half
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
Fried Chicken Salad - Full
PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, SALADS MAY NOT HAVE SPRING MIX INCLUDED WITH THE ROMAINE AND ICEBERG LETTUCE. Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettucewith cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Fried Chicken Salad - Half
PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, SALADS MAY NOT HAVE SPRING MIX INCLUDED WITH THE ROMAINE AND ICEBERG LETTUCE. Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettucewith cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Garden Salad - Full
PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, SALADS MAY NOT HAVE SPRING MIX INCLUDED WITH THE ROMAINE AND ICEBERG LETTUCE. Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
Garden Salad - Half
PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, SALADS MAY NOT HAVE SPRING MIX INCLUDED WITH THE ROMAINE AND ICEBERG LETTUCE. Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, SALADS MAY NOT HAVE SPRING MIX INCLUDED WITH THE ROMAINE AND ICEBERG LETTUCE. Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Half
PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, SALADS MAY NOT HAVE SPRING MIX INCLUDED WITH THE ROMAINE AND ICEBERG LETTUCE. Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Marinated Chicken Salad - Full
PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, SALADS MAY NOT HAVE SPRING MIX INCLUDED WITH THE ROMAINE AND ICEBERG LETTUCE. Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Marinated Chicken Salad - Half
PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, SALADS MAY NOT HAVE SPRING MIX INCLUDED WITH THE ROMAINE AND ICEBERG LETTUCE. Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Red Rooster Salad - Full
PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, SALADS MAY NOT HAVE SPRING MIX INCLUDED WITH THE ROMAINE AND ICEBERG LETTUCE. Mixed lettuce, egg, bacon bits, cucumbers,red onions and tomatoes with Red RoosterDressing.
Red Rooster Salad - Half
PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, SALADS MAY NOT HAVE SPRING MIX INCLUDED WITH THE ROMAINE AND ICEBERG LETTUCE. Mixed lettuce, egg, bacon bits, cucumbers,red onions and tomatoes with Red RoosterDressing.
Red, Bacon & Blue Salad - Full
PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, SALADS MAY NOT HAVE SPRING MIX INCLUDED WITH THE ROMAINE AND ICEBERG LETTUCE. Mixed lettuce with bacon bits, bleu heesecrumbles, tomatoes and red onions with Red Rooster Dressing.
Red, Bacon & Blue Salad - Half
PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, SALADS MAY NOT HAVE SPRING MIX INCLUDED WITH THE ROMAINE AND ICEBERG LETTUCE. Mixed lettuce with bacon bits, bleu cheesecrumbles, tomatoes and red onions with Red Rooster Dressing.
Wedgie Salad
Iceberg wedge drizzled with your favorite salad dressing. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits and diced tomatoes.
Sandwiches & Burgers
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled and smothered in our delicious Honey BBQ Sauce.
Big Bob's BBQ Burger
Half-pound burger topped with bacon and Roosters Honey BBQ Sauce.
Big Bob's Burger
Grab this half-pounder with both hands!
BLT Sandwich
Half a dozen slices topped with lettuce and tomatoes. This classic never gets old.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
Fish Sandwich
A huge, battered piece of cod, fried and served with a side of tartar sauce.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast lightly seasoned.
Marinated Chicken Sandwich
This chicken breast took a bath in our homemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
Quarter-Pound Burger
Grilled how you want it.
Chicken Sliders Fried
Two mini fried chicken sandwiches served with a side of your choice of sauce and pickles.
Chicken Sliders Grilled
Two mini grilled chicken sandwiches served with a side of your choice of sauce and pickles.
Turkey Burger
Roosters’ leaner cousin.
Veggie Burger
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
Subs & No Buns
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Fried chicken covered in Roosters Medium wing sauce with celery, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Seasoned chicken, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes drizzled with Roosters Spicy Ranch. Topped with cheese.
Ham & Swiss Sub
Smoked ham, lettuce and tomatoes covered with melted Swiss and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
Italian Sub
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlic butter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, and Italian dressing smothered with cheese.
Veggie Sub
Green peppers, mushrooms, savory garlic butter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions banana peppers, and Italian dressing smothered with cheese.
Baked Macaroni & Cheese
Macaroni with creamy white cheddar cheese, topped with mozzarella, provolone and cheddar. Baked to a golden brown.
Buffalo Macaroni & Cheese
Macaroni and cheese topped with Roosters Medium Sauce, chunks of fried chicken tenders, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar and bleu cheese crumbles.
Chicken Burrito
Mexi-style chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions smothered with nacho cheese sauce and garnished with tomatoes and green onion. Sour cream, salsa & jalapeños upon request.
Quesadilla
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Quesadilla+Chicken
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Rooster Wrap
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
Soups
Sides, Sauces & Dressings
Jar Salad Dressing
Jar Wing Sauce
Large s/o Salad Dressing
Large s/o Wing Sauce
s/o Applesauce
s/o Bacon Bits
s/o Bacon Strips
s/o Banna Peppers
s/o Bleu Cheese
s/o Bleu Cheese Crumbles
s/o Celery
s/o Celery & Bleu Cheese
s/o Celery & Ranch
s/o Cheese
s/o Chili 3oz
s/o Croutons
s/o Diced Cucumbers
s/o Dumpster Dressing
s/o Egg
s/o Feather Sauce
s/o Jalapenos
s/o Mandarin Oranges
s/o Mayonnaise
s/o Mustard
s/o Nacho Cheese
s/o Nacho Chips
s/o Parmesan Cheese
s/o Pickles
s/o Pizza Sauce
s/o Ranch
s/o Salad Dressing
s/o Salsa
s/o Sauteed Mushrooms
s/o Sliced Mushrooms
s/o Sour Cream
s/o Tartar Sauce
s/o Wing Sauce
s/o Works Condiments
Kids 12 & Under
3 Boneless Wings Combo *
*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN. 3 Boneless Wings with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Bowl of Mac & Cheese Combo *
*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN. A Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Cheeseburger Combo *
*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN. Cheeseburger with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Hamburger Combo *
*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN. Hamburger with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites Combo *
*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN. Mac-N-Cheese Bites with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Mini Corn Dog Combo *
*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN. Mini Corn Dogs with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Chicken Slider Combo Fried *
*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN. Chicken Slider (Fried) with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Chicken Slider Combo Grilled *
*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN. Chicken Slider (Grilled) with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Desserts
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
A Fun, Casual Joint!
2430 North Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, OH 45431