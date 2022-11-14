Basil's On Market Beavercreek Ohio
2729 Fairfield commons
Beavercreek, OH 45301
Popular Items
Apps
Bruschetta
Tomatoes with garlic, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil & basil, with baked sourdough bread finished with Balsamic Glaze, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses
Tater Kegs
Homemade risotto tots paired with calypso dressing
Jalapeno Artichoke Dip
Homemade artichoke dip with a hint of jalapeno flavor, served with seasoned tortilla chips
Deviled Eggs
Homemade with a hint of mustard topped with Chef’s Choice of Toppings; ask your server for this week’s flavor
Basil Fries
With truffle infused sea salt, misted with truffle oil & topped with a blend of Italian cheeses
Bread Basket
Soup & Salad
House Salad
Fresh greens topped with shredded pepper jack cheese, cucumber ceviche & fried garbanzo beans
The Derby Salad
Fresh greens, eggs, bacon,gorgonzola, cucumber ceviche, chicken and your choice of dressing
Salmon Salad
Faroe Island salmon over arugula and spinach tossed with candied walnuts, mango salsa topped with sweet chili teriyaki & cilantro served homemade Asian dressing
Cup Tomato Bisque
Bowl Tomato Bisque
Soup & Scoop
Cup Soup Of The Day
Bowl Of Soup Of Day
Entrees
NY Strip
14oz strip steak served with dijon mushroom cream sauce, Basil’s Veg and baby baked potatoes topped with Crispy Delmonicos. Add 4 Gulf Grilled Shrimp ($5) Add 4 Coconut shrimp ($7)
Steak Medallions
Pork Ribeye
Chicken Finger Dinner
House-made breaded chicken tenders served with Basil’s Signatures Fries & cole slaw
Taco Trio
Three flour tortillas stuffed with chili lime slaw, laced with basil-scallion crème fraiche & pepper jack cheese, shredded tortilla strips with your choice of: Cajun Shrimp, shredded beef, chicken, roasted mushrooms, served with Basil’s Signature Fries.
Barrel Aged Salmon
Faroe Island Salmon with our signature barrel aged honey whiskey glaze, served with blended rice and house vegetables
Lobster Shells & Cheese w/Shrimp
Creamy smoked Gouda sauce with grilled Gulf shrimp and a lobster tail with roasted red peppers.
Lobster Shells, SHRIMP ONLY
The Islander
Basil's Pasta
Pesto Chicken
Chicken breasts topped with bruschetta and lemon truffle sauce resting alongside pesto cream fettuccine
Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Creamy Cajun alfredo sauce suateed with mushrooms, artichokes and roasted red peppers topped with either shrimp or chicken
Scallop & Beef Pasta
Vodka Ravioli
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Five Cheese Pizza
Five Cheeses with Basil’s Signature Tomato Sauce.
Margherita Pizza
Cheese and Tomatoes, finished with a drizzle of basil Vin and fresh basil.
Sandwich
J.F. Burger
Our prime burger, or chicken breast topped with Basil’s chili lime slaw, goat cheese, & bacon, finished with Basil’s Asian dressing
J.F. Chicken
The Classic Chicken
Our prime chicken breast, topped with a choice of Swiss, Cheddar, or Mozzarella/Provolone Blend cheese & finished with homemade pickle, greens & tomato
The Classic Burger
Our prime burger, topped with a choice of Swiss, Cheddar, or Mozzarella/Provolone Blend cheese & finished with homemade pickle, greens & tomato
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved prime rib, onion, mushrooms, swiss cheese and roasted red peppers on a hoagie roll
Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, greens, tomato & chipotle mayonnaise
Open Faced Caprese
Sliced rosemary focaccia bread, grilled chicken breast, bruschetta mix, fresh mozzarella, finished with our house made basil pesto
Coconut Shrimp
8 jumbo shrimp served with French fries and coleslaw served with a mango dipping sauce
Steakhouse Burger
Fried Fish Sandwich
Desserts
Sides
Side Coleslaw
Side of Gulf Shrimp
Side of Coconut Shrimp
Side Grilled Chicken
Side bacon
Side Veg
Side Grilled Salmon
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side BBQ
8oz Basil Vin
Side Mango Aioli
Side Ranch
Side Basil Vin
Side Asian Dressing
Side Lemon Truffle Aioli
Side Pita Chips
Side Lobster Tail
Side Bcheese Ranch
Side Basil Sour Cream
Side Chimichurri Sauce
Side Fries
Side Garlc Parm
Side Garlic Cream
Side Blue Cheese Crumbles
Side Mushrooms and Onions
Side Dijon Aujus
Side Basil Butter
Side Lemon Truffle Aioli
Side Goat Cheese
Side Potato
Side Calypso Dressing
Crab Legs
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
2729 Fairfield commons, Beavercreek, OH 45301