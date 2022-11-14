Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Basil's On Market Beavercreek Ohio

review star

No reviews yet

2729 Fairfield commons

Beavercreek, OH 45301

Salmon Salad
Deviled Eggs
The Islander

Apps

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.00

Tomatoes with garlic, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil & basil, with baked sourdough bread finished with Balsamic Glaze, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses

Tater Kegs

Tater Kegs

$10.50

Homemade risotto tots paired with calypso dressing

Jalapeno Artichoke Dip

Jalapeno Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Homemade artichoke dip with a hint of jalapeno flavor, served with seasoned tortilla chips

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Homemade with a hint of mustard topped with Chef’s Choice of Toppings; ask your server for this week’s flavor

Basil Fries

Basil Fries

$8.00

With truffle infused sea salt, misted with truffle oil & topped with a blend of Italian cheeses

Bread Basket

Bread Basket

$5.00

Soup & Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Fresh greens topped with shredded pepper jack cheese, cucumber ceviche & fried garbanzo beans

The Derby Salad

The Derby Salad

$15.00

Fresh greens, eggs, bacon,gorgonzola, cucumber ceviche, chicken and your choice of dressing

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$17.50

Faroe Island salmon over arugula and spinach tossed with candied walnuts, mango salsa topped with sweet chili teriyaki & cilantro served homemade Asian dressing

Cup Tomato Bisque

$4.00

Bowl Tomato Bisque

$7.00

Soup & Scoop

$13.50

Cup Soup Of The Day

$4.00

Bowl Of Soup Of Day

$7.00

Entrees

NY Strip

NY Strip

$29.00

14oz strip steak served with dijon mushroom cream sauce, Basil’s Veg and baby baked potatoes topped with Crispy Delmonicos. Add 4 Gulf Grilled Shrimp ($5) Add 4 Coconut shrimp ($7)

Steak Medallions

$24.00

Pork Ribeye

$22.00
Chicken Finger Dinner

Chicken Finger Dinner

$18.00

House-made breaded chicken tenders served with Basil’s Signatures Fries & cole slaw

Taco Trio

Taco Trio

$18.50

Three flour tortillas stuffed with chili lime slaw, laced with basil-scallion crème fraiche & pepper jack cheese, shredded tortilla strips with your choice of: Cajun Shrimp, shredded beef, chicken, roasted mushrooms, served with Basil’s Signature Fries.

Barrel Aged Salmon

Barrel Aged Salmon

$25.00

Faroe Island Salmon with our signature barrel aged honey whiskey glaze, served with blended rice and house vegetables

Lobster Shells & Cheese w/Shrimp

Lobster Shells & Cheese w/Shrimp

$26.00

Creamy smoked Gouda sauce with grilled Gulf shrimp and a lobster tail with roasted red peppers.

Lobster Shells, SHRIMP ONLY

$21.00
The Islander

The Islander

$19.00
Basil's Pasta

Basil's Pasta

$18.00
Pesto Chicken

Pesto Chicken

$21.00

Chicken breasts topped with bruschetta and lemon truffle sauce resting alongside pesto cream fettuccine

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$21.00

Creamy Cajun alfredo sauce suateed with mushrooms, artichokes and roasted red peppers topped with either shrimp or chicken

Scallop & Beef Pasta

$26.00

Vodka Ravioli

$23.00Out of stock
Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00
Five Cheese Pizza

Five Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Five Cheeses with Basil’s Signature Tomato Sauce.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Cheese and Tomatoes, finished with a drizzle of basil Vin and fresh basil.

Sandwich

J.F. Burger

J.F. Burger

$15.50

Our prime burger, or chicken breast topped with Basil’s chili lime slaw, goat cheese, & bacon, finished with Basil’s Asian dressing

J.F. Chicken

$15.50
The Classic Chicken

The Classic Chicken

$15.00

Our prime chicken breast, topped with a choice of Swiss, Cheddar, or Mozzarella/Provolone Blend cheese & finished with homemade pickle, greens & tomato

The Classic Burger

$15.00

Our prime burger, topped with a choice of Swiss, Cheddar, or Mozzarella/Provolone Blend cheese & finished with homemade pickle, greens & tomato

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.50

Shaved prime rib, onion, mushrooms, swiss cheese and roasted red peppers on a hoagie roll

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Grilled chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, greens, tomato & chipotle mayonnaise

Open Faced Caprese

Open Faced Caprese

$15.00

Sliced rosemary focaccia bread, grilled chicken breast, bruschetta mix, fresh mozzarella, finished with our house made basil pesto

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

8 jumbo shrimp served with French fries and coleslaw served with a mango dipping sauce

Steakhouse Burger

$15.50

Fried Fish Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Desserts

NY Style Cheesecake

$9.00

Funnel Fries

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Chocolate Peanut Creme Brulee

$8.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side of Gulf Shrimp

$5.00

Side of Coconut Shrimp

$7.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side bacon

$0.50

Side Veg

$3.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$9.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

8oz Basil Vin

$8.00

Side Mango Aioli

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Basil Vin

$0.50

Side Asian Dressing

$0.50

Side Lemon Truffle Aioli

$0.50

Side Pita Chips

$1.00

Side Lobster Tail

$10.00

Side Bcheese Ranch

$0.50

Side Basil Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Chimichurri Sauce

$0.50

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Garlc Parm

$0.50

Side Garlic Cream

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.50

Side Mushrooms and Onions

$3.00

Side Dijon Aujus

$0.75

Side Basil Butter

$0.50

Side Lemon Truffle Aioli

$0.50

Side Goat Cheese

$0.50

Side Potato

$3.00

Side Calypso Dressing

Crab Legs

$10.00Out of stock

Steakhouse Burger

Steakhouse Burger

$15.50

Desserts

NY Style Cheesecake

$9.00

Peanut Butter Landslide

$9.00

NA Bev

Pepsi

$3.29

Diet Pepsi

$3.29

Sierra Mist

$3.29

Diet Dew

$3.29

Dr. Pepper

$3.29

Mountain Dew

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Hot Tea

$3.29

Coffee

$3.29

Kid's Menu

Kids Fingers

$6.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid Pizza

$6.00

BTL Versailles Rodeo Red

$28.00

BTL Velvet Devil Merlot

$28.00

BTL Don Miguel Gascon Malbec

$34.00

BTL Trim Cabernet

$28.00

BTL Prisoner Red Blend

$52.00

BTL House Merlot

$30.00

BTL Villa Sandi Prosecco

$34.00

BTL Capolsado Moscato

$30.00

BTL Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$28.00

BTL Ca' del Sarto Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Bieler Rosé

$28.00

BTL Clifford Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Basil Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

BTL Basil Chardonnay

$25.00

BTL Basil Pinot Noir

$25.00

BTL Basil Cabernet

$25.00

BTL Basil Merlot

$25.00

BTL Basil Pinot Grigio

$25.00

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2729 Fairfield commons, Beavercreek, OH 45301

Directions

Basils on Market image

