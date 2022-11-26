Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Burgers

The Swire Inn

review star

No reviews yet

64 South Main St

Middletown, OH 45044

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

UnsweetenedTea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Water

Lemonade

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Dora

$1.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Cider

$4.00

Mocktail

$3.00

Beer

$3 Thusday

$3.00

Btl Amstel Lite

$2.00

BTL Bass

$5.50

BTL Blue Moon

$6.00

BTL Bud Light

$3.50

BTL Budweiser

$3.50

BTL Coors Light

$3.50

BTL Corona

$4.50

BTL Harp

$5.50

BTL Mich Ultra

$3.50

BTL Miller Light

$3.50

BTL Stella Artois

$5.50

BTL Warsteiner Pilsner

$4.50

BTL Yuengling

$3.50

CAN Rhinegiest Truth

$6.00

Narragansett

$3.50

We Been Dancin Brown Ale

$3.00

Pray N Pull

$3.00

Oatmeal Cookie Amber

$6.00

Geist Tea

$6.00

Loyal Iced Tea Lemonade

$8.00

Beer Bucket

$15.00

Crabbies Ginger Beer

$6.00

Duvel

$8.00

Ace High Apple Cider 8%

$7.00

White Claw

$6.00

Apple Cinnamon Ciderboys

$6.00

Blackberry Wild Ciderboys

$6.00

Rhinegeist Blizzy Blast Seltzer

$6.00

Rhinegeist Bubbles

$6.00

SMITHWICK'S

$13.00

WEI BLOOD ORANGE

$10.00

BOTTLE

$3.50

DOWNEAST

$6.00Out of stock

DREAMWEAVER

$9.00Out of stock

SMITHWICK'S

$23.00

BLOOD ORANGE

$17.00

BOTTLE

$4.50

Downeast

$16.00Out of stock

Green Apple Sour

$12.00

Wine

Josh Cab (House)

$8.00

Josh Cab Bottle

$22.00

Sterling Meritage

$8.00

Sterling Bottle

$21.00

Portillo Pinot Noir

$8.00

Portillo Pinot Noir Btl

$21.00

Porch Swing Sweet Red

$4.00

Porch Swing Sweet Red Btl

$18.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio Btl

$21.00

Callaway Chardonnay (house)

$8.00

Callaway Chardonnay Btl

$21.00

Stemmari Moscato Btl

$21.00

Washington Hills

$8.00

Washington Hills Btl

$21.00

Sauvignon Blanc Btl

$27.00

Washington Hills Case

$119.00

Chateu Michelle Sauv Blanc

$8.00

Chateu Michelle Riesling

$21.00

Chandon Brut Champagne

$8.00

Chandon Champagne Bottle

$22.00

Starters

APP Deviled Eggs

$8.00

APP Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

APP Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

APP Onion Rings

$9.00

Wings (Bone in)

$13.00

Flatbread

FLT BBQ Chicken

$14.00

FLT Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

FLT Beef & Beer Cheese

$14.00

FLT Veggie

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

Deluxe Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

Cheese Pizza Flat Bread

$14.00Out of stock

Burgers

BURG Cheeseburger

$13.00

BURG Swire

$13.00

Port Burger Basket

$12.00

Burger Special

$14.00Out of stock

Baskets

BSK Turkey Club

$13.00

BSK Reuben

$16.00

BSK Fish Sandwich

$16.00

BSK BLT

$12.00

Prime Rib Sandwhich

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich Basket

$14.00

Lunch Feature

$12.00Out of stock

Wrap Special w/ Chips

$12.00Out of stock

Pork Tenderloin Lunch Feature

$12.00Out of stock

Ham And Swiss Hoagie

$12.00

Salads

SAL Turkey Cobb

$14.00

SAL Side

$5.00

Chicken Swire Salad

$17.00

Salmon Swire Salad

$24.00

Swire Salad

$12.00

Dinners

ENT Pot Roast

$19.00

ENT Fish and Chips

$15.00

ENT Bourbon Salmon

$24.00

ENT Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

ENT Bangers And Mash

$16.00

Pork Medallion

$17.00

ENT Shepherd's Pie

$16.00

Adult Tenders

$12.00

Shrimp Basket

$16.00Out of stock

Dinner Special

$14.00Out of stock

Prime Rib Dinner

$24.00Out of stock

Buff Mac

$10.00Out of stock

Sides

SD French Fries

$6.00

SD Onion Rings

$6.00

SD Veggie

$3.00

SD Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Kids

KD Grilled Cheese & FFS

$5.00

KD Tenders & FFS

$6.00

Desserts

Waffle Sundae

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Blkberry Cobbler

$8.00Out of stock

Soups

Cup of Chili

$3.50

Bowl of Chili

$5.00

Cup of Soup

$3.50

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Guinnes Stew

$7.00Out of stock

Cup of Guinness Stew

$3.50Out of stock

Brunch

Swire Omelet

$12.00Out of stock

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00Out of stock

Breakfast Flatbread

$12.00Out of stock

Shrimp And Grits

$13.00Out of stock

Home Fries

$3.00Out of stock

(1) Biscuit & Gravy

$3.00Out of stock

(3) Bacon Strips

$3.00Out of stock

Scrambled Eggs

$3.00Out of stock

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.00Out of stock

Poutine Home Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Waffle & Cream

$8.00Out of stock

BLTE

$12.00Out of stock

Veggie Omelette

$10.00Out of stock

Breakfast Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Deviled Eggs

$8.00Out of stock

Side Fresh Fruit

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

