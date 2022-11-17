Restaurant header imageView gallery

Combs BBQ Central

353 Reviews

$$

2223 Central Ave

Middletown, OH 45044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

1/2 Brisket Nachos

$12.50

1/2 Pork Nachos

$11.00

2 Quarter Legs

$8.25

6 wings

$9.00

6 Bone-In Chicken Wings with Choice of Sauce

Smoked Potato

$9.50

Brisket Nachos

$15.50

Pork Nachos

$14.00

Wings (ea.)

$1.50

4oz sauce cup

$0.60

4oz extra sour cream

$0.60

Sauce bottle

$6.00

Pack of Buns

$5.00

Pork Taco

$4.00

Brisket Taco

$5.00

Salad

Chef Salad

$8.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.25

Cole Slaw

$2.25

Green Beans

$2.25

Jalapeno Corn Bread

$2.25

Mac & Cheese

$2.25

Chips

$2.25

Potato Salad

$2.25

sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Beef Slaw Dog

$4.25

Brisket Dog

$5.00

Carolina Pulled Pork

$10.00

Hot Dog

$2.00

Pork Slider

$3.00

3 Pork Sliders

$9.00

Pork Dog

$5.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.50

Brisket Slider

$3.50

3 Brisket Sliders

$10.00

chicken thigh sandwich

$7.00

Combs BBQ Features

BBQ Sampler

$23.00

Full Slab Ribs

$23.50

Half Slab Ribs

$17.50

Piggy Parfait

$11.50

Potato Skins

$7.75

Meat By Lb

1/2 Pulled Pork

$10.00

1/2lb Brisket

$12.50

1lb Brisket

$25.00

1lb Pulled Pork

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2223 Central Ave, Middletown, OH 45044

Directions

Gallery
Combs BBQ Central image
Combs BBQ Central image
Combs BBQ Central image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brent's Smokin Butts & Grill - 1206 Central Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1206 Central Avenue Middletown, OH 45044
View restaurantnext
Mockingbirds Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1024 Central Ave Excello, OH 45044
View restaurantnext
The Jug
orange star4.6 • 3,516
3610 Central Ave middletown, OH 45044
View restaurantnext
Wildwood Golf Club - 601 Aberdeen Dr
orange starNo Reviews
601 Aberdeen Dr Middletown, OH 45042
View restaurantnext
Madison Inn
orange star4.3 • 397
101 Front St Middletown, OH 45042
View restaurantnext
Ice Dreams and Confections - 4381 S Dixie Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
4381 S Dixie Hwy Middletown, OH 45005
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Middletown

The Jug
orange star4.6 • 3,516
3610 Central Ave middletown, OH 45044
View restaurantnext
Madison Inn
orange star4.3 • 397
101 Front St Middletown, OH 45042
View restaurantnext
The Meadows
orange star4.5 • 140
2102 Yankee Rd Middletown, OH 45044
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Middletown
Monroe
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Springboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Mason
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Miamisburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Hamilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston