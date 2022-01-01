Hamilton restaurants you'll love

Hamilton restaurants
Toast
  • Hamilton

Hamilton's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Cake
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Hamilton restaurants

Richards Pizza Dixie Hwy image

PIZZA

Richards Pizza Dixie Hwy

3015 Dixie Hwy, Hamilton

Avg 4.3 (397 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Sandwich$6.75
Seasoned lean beef, crunchy pickles,sweet Spanish onions and Richards Original sauce on a hot buttered Italian or whole wheat bun.
Side Salad$4.75
Calzone$7.75
More about Richards Pizza Dixie Hwy
Richards Pizza Main St image

 

Richards Pizza Main St

417 Main Street, Hamilton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Sandwich$6.75
Seasoned lean beef, crunchy pickles,sweet Spanish onions and Richards Original sauce on a hot buttered Italian or whole wheat bun.
Cup Sauce$0.75
8" Build Your Own$5.85
More about Richards Pizza Main St
Bella Sweets image

 

Bella Sweets

4877 Princeton Rd, Hamilton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dozen Decorated Sugar Cookies$30.00
1 dozen assorted Christmas decorated sugar cookies. (designs may vary from picture)
Personalized Cookie Box$7.00
2 decorated sugar cookies that can be personalized with a name on the gingerbread plaque. Please include name in comment box when ordering.
Christmas Paint Your Own Cookies$6.50
2 Christmas theme Paint Your Own cookies with edible paint and mini paint brush.
More about Bella Sweets
Tano Bistro image

 

Tano Bistro

150 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon Croquettes$14.00
atlantic salmon cakes + asparagus + tomato + lemon dill aioli + focaccia
Pasta Diablo$26.00
blackened shrimp + chorizo + chipotle cream + hazelnut pesto + tomato + linguine
Tuscan Chicken$14.00
grilled chicken breast + fried zucchini + prosciutto + mozzarella + spinach garlic aioli + focaccia
More about Tano Bistro
Eli's Sports Bar and Grill image

 

Eli's Sports Bar and Grill

4895 Princeton Rd, Hamilton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12 DD Wings$15.99
6 Wings$7.99
Pretzel Bites$8.49
More about Eli's Sports Bar and Grill
Big Buls Roadhouse image

 

Big Buls Roadhouse

2461 Ross Millville Rd, Hamilton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6oz Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.99
Ranch
Potato skins$8.99
More about Big Buls Roadhouse
Hamilton's Urban Backyard image

 

Hamilton's Urban Backyard

501 Main Street, Hamilton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Hamilton's Urban Backyard
Restaurant banner

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Chick'nCone

134 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton

Avg 4.5 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sandwich Meal$10.89
Chick'nSandwich, Ice Cream and a Drink... Switch the Ice Cream for a Mac'nCheese or change your drink to make your meal truly life changing!
Chick'nCone Meal$11.89
Chick'nCone, Ice Cream and a Drink...you can even put Mac inside the Cone! Switch the Ice Cream for a Mac'nCheese or change your drink to make your meal truly life changing!
Tenders Meal$9.73
Choose 3 or 4 tenders, Ice Cream and a Drink... Switch the Ice Cream for a Mac'nCheese or change your drink to make your meal truly life changing!
More about Chick'nCone
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

The Back Porch

9626 Princeton Glendale Rd, West Chester

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chef Salad
Iceberg romaine blend topped with your choice of ham and turkey, or grilled chicken, tomato, onion, hard-boiled egg, and Cheddar cheese.
Texas Chili$4.25
This hearty homemade recipe is made with plenty of meat and beans. Load it with cheese ($0.50 extra) and onions.
Prime Rib Sandwich$12.95
Grilled and blacked ribeye on an onion bun, smothered with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese. Potato chips on the side.
More about The Back Porch

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hamilton

French Fries

Italian Salad

Cake

Pretzels

Steak Sandwiches

Spaghetti

More near Hamilton to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
