Hamilton restaurants you'll love

More about Richards Pizza Dixie Hwy
PIZZA
Richards Pizza Dixie Hwy
3015 Dixie Hwy, Hamilton
|Popular items
|Steak Sandwich
|$6.75
Seasoned lean beef, crunchy pickles,sweet Spanish onions and Richards Original sauce on a hot buttered Italian or whole wheat bun.
|Side Salad
|$4.75
|Calzone
|$7.75
More about Richards Pizza Main St
Richards Pizza Main St
417 Main Street, Hamilton
|Popular items
|Steak Sandwich
|$6.75
Seasoned lean beef, crunchy pickles,sweet Spanish onions and Richards Original sauce on a hot buttered Italian or whole wheat bun.
|Cup Sauce
|$0.75
|8" Build Your Own
|$5.85
More about Bella Sweets
Bella Sweets
4877 Princeton Rd, Hamilton
|Popular items
|Dozen Decorated Sugar Cookies
|$30.00
1 dozen assorted Christmas decorated sugar cookies. (designs may vary from picture)
|Personalized Cookie Box
|$7.00
2 decorated sugar cookies that can be personalized with a name on the gingerbread plaque. Please include name in comment box when ordering.
|Christmas Paint Your Own Cookies
|$6.50
2 Christmas theme Paint Your Own cookies with edible paint and mini paint brush.
More about Tano Bistro
Tano Bistro
150 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton
|Popular items
|Salmon Croquettes
|$14.00
atlantic salmon cakes + asparagus + tomato + lemon dill aioli + focaccia
|Pasta Diablo
|$26.00
blackened shrimp + chorizo + chipotle cream + hazelnut pesto + tomato + linguine
|Tuscan Chicken
|$14.00
grilled chicken breast + fried zucchini + prosciutto + mozzarella + spinach garlic aioli + focaccia
More about Eli's Sports Bar and Grill
Eli's Sports Bar and Grill
4895 Princeton Rd, Hamilton
|Popular items
|12 DD Wings
|$15.99
|6 Wings
|$7.99
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.49
More about Big Buls Roadhouse
Big Buls Roadhouse
2461 Ross Millville Rd, Hamilton
|Popular items
|6oz Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$10.99
|Ranch
|Potato skins
|$8.99
More about Chick'nCone
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Chick'nCone
134 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton
|Popular items
|Sandwich Meal
|$10.89
Chick'nSandwich, Ice Cream and a Drink... Switch the Ice Cream for a Mac'nCheese or change your drink to make your meal truly life changing!
|Chick'nCone Meal
|$11.89
Chick'nCone, Ice Cream and a Drink...you can even put Mac inside the Cone! Switch the Ice Cream for a Mac'nCheese or change your drink to make your meal truly life changing!
|Tenders Meal
|$9.73
Choose 3 or 4 tenders, Ice Cream and a Drink... Switch the Ice Cream for a Mac'nCheese or change your drink to make your meal truly life changing!
More about The Back Porch
FRENCH FRIES
The Back Porch
9626 Princeton Glendale Rd, West Chester
|Popular items
|Chef Salad
Iceberg romaine blend topped with your choice of ham and turkey, or grilled chicken, tomato, onion, hard-boiled egg, and Cheddar cheese.
|Texas Chili
|$4.25
This hearty homemade recipe is made with plenty of meat and beans. Load it with cheese ($0.50 extra) and onions.
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$12.95
Grilled and blacked ribeye on an onion bun, smothered with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese. Potato chips on the side.