The Back Porch

671 Reviews

$$

9626 Princeton Glendale Rd

West Chester, OH 45011

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Prime Rib Sandwich

Appetizers

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$9.99

Topped with Parmesan and Mozzarella cheeses. Served with tortilla chips or try celery instead.

Back Porch Cheese Fries

$7.49+

Seasoned golden fries with Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, bacon crumbles with ranch dressing on the side. Enough to share or half order available.

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Breaded and deep fried and served with cocktail sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.29

Shredded chicken mixed with cream cheese, Bleu cheese dressing and hot sauce. Served with tortilla chips or try celery instead.

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.39

Dep -fried tiger prawns dipped in hot sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Fingers

$10.29

Golden fried breaded chicken strips served with BBQ sauce on the side. Try them Buffalo Style with Bleu cheese dressing and celery!

Chipotle Chicken Nachos

$10.49

Chunks of chicken sauteed in lime juice and chipotle seasoning, topped with melted Cheddar cheese over a bed of nachos. Sour cream on the side.

Deviled Eggs

$4.29

Special homemade recipe. (6)

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Mild jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, breaded and deep fried. Served with honey mustard on the side.

Mexican Pizza

$10.29+

Ten-inch tortilla loaded with shredded Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos. Finished with sour cream, black olives and chives on top.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Golden fried and served with marinara on the side.

Nacho Chips and Cheese

$6.29

Nacho Chips and Guacamole

$8.29

Nacho Chips and Salsa

$6.29

Potato Skins

$10.49

Loaded with Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses. Sprinkled with bacon bits. Sour cream on the side.

Rib Nibbler

$11.49

An appetizer serving of our BBQ ribs, topped with chives.

Ultimate Nacho Fiesta

$11.39+

Tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and jalapenos. Sour cream on the side. Chicken, Ground Beef or Combo.

Boneless Wings

$10.99

Boneless wings breaded and dipped in your favorite sauce. (apprx. 8 per order). Served with Bleu cheese dressing and celery.

Pound of Wings (Breaded)

$8.29+

Lightly battered chicken wings served with a side of celery and bleu cheese dressing. Choice of BBQ, teriyaki, buffalo, spicy garlic, or spicy BBQ sauce.

Pound of Wings (Not Breaded)

$8.29+

Naked (not breaded) chicken wings. Dipped in your favorite sauce and served with blue cheese dressing on the side.

Soups

Baked French Onion Soup

$5.19

Cuban Black Bean

$4.49

Homemade recipe served with sour cream on the side and chives.

Texas Chili

$4.99

This hearty homemade recipe is made with plenty of meat and beans. Load it with cheese ($0.50 extra) and onions.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.59+

Choice of Large or Small sizes. Romaine lettuce, croutons and Parmesan cheese. Add chicken, fish, or steak for an extra charge.

Chef Salad

$11.29+

Iceberg romaine blend topped with your choice of ham and turkey, or grilled chicken, tomato, onion, hard-boiled egg, and Cheddar cheese.

Mediterranean Salad

$7.49+

Chopped romaine tossed with vinaigrette dressing, black and green olives, diced tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncinis, and topped with Feta cheese.

Porch House Salad (Italian Salad)

$8.29

Iceberg romaine blend tossed with black and green olives, pepperoni, red onions, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and Parmesan cheese. Tossed with Italian dressing and served with garlic toast.

Santa Fe Salad

$10.29

Cajun chicken strips over iceberg romaine blend with tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, fire-roasted corn salsa and tortilla strips. Topped with a dollop of sour cream and Mexi-ranch dressing on the side.

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$10.69+

Breaded, boneless chicken over iceberg romaine blend with red onions, hard-boiled egg, mushrooms, tomatoes and croutons. Warm Southwestern dressing on the side. Substitute grilled chicken.

Spinach Salad

$7.99

Spinach greens with bacon bits, hard-boiled egg and croutons. Served with warm bacon dressing on the side. Add chicken.

Taco Salad

$9.29+

Shredded iceberg over tortilla chips, topped with tomatoes, onions, Cheddar cheese, chives and black olives. Sour cream and salsa on the side. Choice of chicken, Ground Beef or Combo.

Tossed Salad

$4.99

Iceberg romaine blend with onions, tomatoes, shredded Cheddar cheese and croutons.

Trio Salad

$8.29

Scoops of tuna salad, chicken salad, and cottage cheese. Sliced tomatoes on the side.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99+

Blend of Swiss and Cheddar cheeses in a grilled tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side. Add grilled chicken for $1 more.

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.69

Chicken in a spicy tomato sauce with Swiss and Cheddar cheese in a grilled tortilla. Garnished with chives and black olives. Serve with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Crab Quesadilla

$8.69

Tasty imitation crab and Swiss in a grilled tortilla. Served with our special lemon sauce

Pizza Quesadilla

$7.99

Pepperoni and Mozzarella cheese in a grilled tortilla with marinara sauce on the side.

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.99

Our spinach dip with tomatoes, mushrooms and Mozzarella cheese in a grilled tortilla. Served with a side of our special lemon sauce.

Between the Bread

Grilled Cheese

$4.29

Grilled cheese served with a side of potato chips.

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$5.79

Grilled ham and cheese served with a side of potato chips.

Hickory-Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork

$7.99

Hickory-smoked BBQ pulled pork served on a wheat bun with a small side of Cole slaw and potato chips.

Pizza Hoagie

$7.89

Seasoned beef and pork patty with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomato and onion on a hoagie bun. Served with a side of potato chips.

Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.49

Grilled and blacked ribeye on an onion bun, smothered with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese. Potato chips on the side.

Reuben

$9.99

Choose corned beef, turkey or peppered turkey served classic Reuben style with sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing and Swiss cheese. Or try it Rachel Style with Cole slaw instead of kraut!

1/2 Reuben

$5.00

Texas Burrito

$9.79

A HUGE Texas-sized breaded tenderloin in a flour tortilla with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo with a side of potato chips.

Texas T. Pork Tenderloin

$9.79

A HUGE Texas-sized breaded pork tenderloin on a split hoagie bun. Topped with lettuce and tomato. Mayo and potato chips on the side.

Fish

Blackened Fish Sandwich

$10.49

Grilled Iceland cod "blackened" and served on rye bread with potato chips and tartar sauce on the side.

Fish and Chips

$11.99

Lightly breaded cod strips served with French fries, tartar sauce and a small side of Cole slaw.

Iceland Cod Sandwich

$10.49

Lightly breaded cod on rye bread, served with tartar sauce and potato chips on the side.

Walleye Sandwich

$12.99

Huge, lightly breaded, blackened or grilled, served on rye bread with chips and tartar sauce on the side.

Burgers

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, poultry, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk for food borne illness.

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger*

$8.99

Lean ground beef cooked to order, trimmed with bacon, BBQ, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled onions. Served on a white bun with potato chips on the side. (French fries or other sides not included)

Black & Bleu Burger*

$10.99

Lean ground beef cooked to order, blackened and topped with Bleu cheese crumbles. Served on rye bread with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, lettuce and tomato. Topped with bleu cheese dressing and served with a side of potato chips.

BYO Angus Burger*

$9.49

Lean ground beef patty cooked to order and trimmed with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise. Add cheese, bacon, mushrooms and more for an extra charge. Served with potato chips.

BYO Black Bean Burger

$7.99

Black bean and corn veggie patty cooked to order and served with your choice of toppings and a side of pretzels.

BYO Turkey Burger

$7.49

Lean ground turkey patty cooked to order and trimmed with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. Add cheese, mushrooms, bacon and more for an extra charge. Served with pretzels.

D.A. Burger*

$8.79

Lean ground beef cooked to order, smothered with double American cheese and grilled onions on a toasted English muffin. Served with a side of potato chips.

Chicken

Baja Chicken Sandwich

$9.69

Grilled chicken breast with Pepper Jack cheese and jalapeños. Served on a wheat bun with lettuce and tomato and a side of Tortilla chips.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Breaded chicken breast deep fried and dipped in hot sauce. Served on a wheat bun with lettuce and tomato and topped with bleu cheese dressing. Potato chips on the side.

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$9.29

Grilled chicken breast, blackened and topped with a tangy BBQ sauce, lettuce and tomato. Served on a wheat bun with chips on the side.

Chicken Grille Sandwich

$8.89

A lightly marinated chicken breast, grilled and served on a wheat bun with lettuce and tomato. Potato chips and mayo on the side.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.79

Tasty chicken salad served with lettuce and tomato on a pretzel roll.

Parmesan Chicken Sandwich

$8.89

Grilled chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Served on a wheat bun with lettuce and tomato and a side of potato chips.

Sicilian Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with pastrami, Mozzarella cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and a side of Italian dressing and potato chips.

Delis

B.L.T Sandwich

$8.49+

Classic bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on white or wheat toast. Choose single or double decker.

Double Decker

$9.29

Select two items. Choice of meat and cheese with lettuce and mayo.

Half-A-Deli

$4.29

Choose one meat or cheese with choice of lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. Served on bread only, with chips on the side.

Italian Sub

$10.29

Capicola ham, pepperoni, deli ham, and Mozzarella cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Zesty Italian dressing on the side. Served hot or cold on a hoagie bun with chips.

Peppered Turkey Sub

$8.89

Peppered turkey stacked with Swiss, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served hot or cold on a hoagie but with pretzels.

Pick-A-Deli

$8.29

Choose one meat or cheese with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. Served with potato chips.

Tuna Sub

$8.29

Our Tuna salad recipe served with lettuce and tomato on a hoagie bun with pretzels.

Turkey Club

$9.99+

Wraps

Black Bean Wrap

$9.29

Our black bean burger with grilled onions and mushrooms, wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, and Feta cheese. Served with pretzels and a side of ranch dressing.

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast dipped in hot sauce with banana peppers, lettuce and tomato in a flour wrap. Bleu cheese dressing and pretzels served on the side.

Teriyaki Chicken Wrap

$9.29

Marinated grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, in a spinach tortilla. Served with pretzels.

Veggie Wrap

$7.79

Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, white onion, banana peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese wrapped in side a spinach tortilla. Served with pretzels and a side of guacamole.

Dinner Classics (After 5)

All dinners (except Chicken Alfredo) served with choice of 2 sides.

Back Porch Ribs

$18.99+

Best In Town! Coated with our own special "rub", baked in the oven and finished on the char-broiler. Served with our own special BBQ sauce, chives on top and choice of 2 sides.

Baked Stuffed Cod

$13.49

Iceland cod baked with imitation crab stuffing. Topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Chicken Alfredo

$12.59

Grilled chicken breast tossed with homemade Alfredo sauce over fettuccini pasta. Topped with Parmesan cheese and served with a side of garlic toast.

Smothered Chicken Dinner

$12.99

7oz. chicken breast smothered in onions, green peppers and mushrooms.

Side Items

Baked Potato

$4.19

Basket of 50/50

$3.19

Basket of Chips

$3.19

Basket of Pretzels

$3.19

Bleu Cheese Cole Slaw

$3.19

Charbroiled Mushrooms

$3.19

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

French Fries

$3.39

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.29

Mashed Potatoes

$3.29

Onion Rings

$4.89

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.19

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.89

Tater Tots

$4.29

Tossed Salad

$4.99

Iceberg romaine mix with tomatoes, onions, croutons and cheddar cheese.

Vegetable of the Day

$3.19

Extras

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Extra Celery

$0.75

Extra Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Extra Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Extra Guacamole

$1.50

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.75

Extra Jalapenos

$0.50

Extra Lemon Sauce

$0.50

Extra Marinara

$0.75

Extra Pickle Chips

$0.50

Extra Pickle Spears

$0.50

Extra Salsa

$1.00

Extra Sour Cream

$1.00

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Extra Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Kids Menu- Online Orders Only

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Mini Burger Sliders (2)

$5.00

Kid's Mini Corn Dogs

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

“It’s More Fun to Eat in a Saloon, than Drink in a Restaurant!” -Jim

Location

9626 Princeton Glendale Rd, West Chester, OH 45011

Directions

