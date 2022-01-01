The Back Porch
Popular Items
Appetizers
Artichoke Spinach Dip
Topped with Parmesan and Mozzarella cheeses. Served with tortilla chips or try celery instead.
Back Porch Cheese Fries
Seasoned golden fries with Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, bacon crumbles with ranch dressing on the side. Enough to share or half order available.
Breaded Mushrooms
Breaded and deep fried and served with cocktail sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Shredded chicken mixed with cream cheese, Bleu cheese dressing and hot sauce. Served with tortilla chips or try celery instead.
Buffalo Shrimp
Dep -fried tiger prawns dipped in hot sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Fingers
Golden fried breaded chicken strips served with BBQ sauce on the side. Try them Buffalo Style with Bleu cheese dressing and celery!
Chipotle Chicken Nachos
Chunks of chicken sauteed in lime juice and chipotle seasoning, topped with melted Cheddar cheese over a bed of nachos. Sour cream on the side.
Deviled Eggs
Special homemade recipe. (6)
Jalapeno Poppers
Mild jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, breaded and deep fried. Served with honey mustard on the side.
Mexican Pizza
Ten-inch tortilla loaded with shredded Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos. Finished with sour cream, black olives and chives on top.
Mozzarella Sticks
Golden fried and served with marinara on the side.
Nacho Chips and Cheese
Nacho Chips and Guacamole
Nacho Chips and Salsa
Potato Skins
Loaded with Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses. Sprinkled with bacon bits. Sour cream on the side.
Rib Nibbler
An appetizer serving of our BBQ ribs, topped with chives.
Ultimate Nacho Fiesta
Tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and jalapenos. Sour cream on the side. Chicken, Ground Beef or Combo.
Boneless Wings
Boneless wings breaded and dipped in your favorite sauce. (apprx. 8 per order). Served with Bleu cheese dressing and celery.
Pound of Wings (Breaded)
Lightly battered chicken wings served with a side of celery and bleu cheese dressing. Choice of BBQ, teriyaki, buffalo, spicy garlic, or spicy BBQ sauce.
Pound of Wings (Not Breaded)
Naked (not breaded) chicken wings. Dipped in your favorite sauce and served with blue cheese dressing on the side.
Soups
Salads
Caesar Salad
Choice of Large or Small sizes. Romaine lettuce, croutons and Parmesan cheese. Add chicken, fish, or steak for an extra charge.
Chef Salad
Iceberg romaine blend topped with your choice of ham and turkey, or grilled chicken, tomato, onion, hard-boiled egg, and Cheddar cheese.
Mediterranean Salad
Chopped romaine tossed with vinaigrette dressing, black and green olives, diced tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncinis, and topped with Feta cheese.
Porch House Salad (Italian Salad)
Iceberg romaine blend tossed with black and green olives, pepperoni, red onions, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and Parmesan cheese. Tossed with Italian dressing and served with garlic toast.
Santa Fe Salad
Cajun chicken strips over iceberg romaine blend with tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, fire-roasted corn salsa and tortilla strips. Topped with a dollop of sour cream and Mexi-ranch dressing on the side.
Southwestern Chicken Salad
Breaded, boneless chicken over iceberg romaine blend with red onions, hard-boiled egg, mushrooms, tomatoes and croutons. Warm Southwestern dressing on the side. Substitute grilled chicken.
Spinach Salad
Spinach greens with bacon bits, hard-boiled egg and croutons. Served with warm bacon dressing on the side. Add chicken.
Taco Salad
Shredded iceberg over tortilla chips, topped with tomatoes, onions, Cheddar cheese, chives and black olives. Sour cream and salsa on the side. Choice of chicken, Ground Beef or Combo.
Tossed Salad
Iceberg romaine blend with onions, tomatoes, shredded Cheddar cheese and croutons.
Trio Salad
Scoops of tuna salad, chicken salad, and cottage cheese. Sliced tomatoes on the side.
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Blend of Swiss and Cheddar cheeses in a grilled tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side. Add grilled chicken for $1 more.
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken in a spicy tomato sauce with Swiss and Cheddar cheese in a grilled tortilla. Garnished with chives and black olives. Serve with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Crab Quesadilla
Tasty imitation crab and Swiss in a grilled tortilla. Served with our special lemon sauce
Pizza Quesadilla
Pepperoni and Mozzarella cheese in a grilled tortilla with marinara sauce on the side.
Veggie Quesadilla
Our spinach dip with tomatoes, mushrooms and Mozzarella cheese in a grilled tortilla. Served with a side of our special lemon sauce.
Between the Bread
Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese served with a side of potato chips.
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Grilled ham and cheese served with a side of potato chips.
Hickory-Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork
Hickory-smoked BBQ pulled pork served on a wheat bun with a small side of Cole slaw and potato chips.
Pizza Hoagie
Seasoned beef and pork patty with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomato and onion on a hoagie bun. Served with a side of potato chips.
Prime Rib Sandwich
Grilled and blacked ribeye on an onion bun, smothered with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese. Potato chips on the side.
Reuben
Choose corned beef, turkey or peppered turkey served classic Reuben style with sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing and Swiss cheese. Or try it Rachel Style with Cole slaw instead of kraut!
1/2 Reuben
Texas Burrito
A HUGE Texas-sized breaded tenderloin in a flour tortilla with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo with a side of potato chips.
Texas T. Pork Tenderloin
A HUGE Texas-sized breaded pork tenderloin on a split hoagie bun. Topped with lettuce and tomato. Mayo and potato chips on the side.
Fish
Blackened Fish Sandwich
Grilled Iceland cod "blackened" and served on rye bread with potato chips and tartar sauce on the side.
Fish and Chips
Lightly breaded cod strips served with French fries, tartar sauce and a small side of Cole slaw.
Iceland Cod Sandwich
Lightly breaded cod on rye bread, served with tartar sauce and potato chips on the side.
Walleye Sandwich
Huge, lightly breaded, blackened or grilled, served on rye bread with chips and tartar sauce on the side.
Burgers
BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger*
Lean ground beef cooked to order, trimmed with bacon, BBQ, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled onions. Served on a white bun with potato chips on the side. (French fries or other sides not included)
Black & Bleu Burger*
Lean ground beef cooked to order, blackened and topped with Bleu cheese crumbles. Served on rye bread with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, lettuce and tomato. Topped with bleu cheese dressing and served with a side of potato chips.
BYO Angus Burger*
Lean ground beef patty cooked to order and trimmed with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise. Add cheese, bacon, mushrooms and more for an extra charge. Served with potato chips.
BYO Black Bean Burger
Black bean and corn veggie patty cooked to order and served with your choice of toppings and a side of pretzels.
BYO Turkey Burger
Lean ground turkey patty cooked to order and trimmed with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. Add cheese, mushrooms, bacon and more for an extra charge. Served with pretzels.
D.A. Burger*
Lean ground beef cooked to order, smothered with double American cheese and grilled onions on a toasted English muffin. Served with a side of potato chips.
Chicken
Baja Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with Pepper Jack cheese and jalapeños. Served on a wheat bun with lettuce and tomato and a side of Tortilla chips.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast deep fried and dipped in hot sauce. Served on a wheat bun with lettuce and tomato and topped with bleu cheese dressing. Potato chips on the side.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, blackened and topped with a tangy BBQ sauce, lettuce and tomato. Served on a wheat bun with chips on the side.
Chicken Grille Sandwich
A lightly marinated chicken breast, grilled and served on a wheat bun with lettuce and tomato. Potato chips and mayo on the side.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Tasty chicken salad served with lettuce and tomato on a pretzel roll.
Parmesan Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Served on a wheat bun with lettuce and tomato and a side of potato chips.
Sicilian Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with pastrami, Mozzarella cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and a side of Italian dressing and potato chips.
Delis
B.L.T Sandwich
Classic bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on white or wheat toast. Choose single or double decker.
Double Decker
Select two items. Choice of meat and cheese with lettuce and mayo.
Half-A-Deli
Choose one meat or cheese with choice of lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. Served on bread only, with chips on the side.
Italian Sub
Capicola ham, pepperoni, deli ham, and Mozzarella cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Zesty Italian dressing on the side. Served hot or cold on a hoagie bun with chips.
Peppered Turkey Sub
Peppered turkey stacked with Swiss, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served hot or cold on a hoagie but with pretzels.
Pick-A-Deli
Choose one meat or cheese with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. Served with potato chips.
Tuna Sub
Our Tuna salad recipe served with lettuce and tomato on a hoagie bun with pretzels.
Turkey Club
Wraps
Black Bean Wrap
Our black bean burger with grilled onions and mushrooms, wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, and Feta cheese. Served with pretzels and a side of ranch dressing.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast dipped in hot sauce with banana peppers, lettuce and tomato in a flour wrap. Bleu cheese dressing and pretzels served on the side.
Teriyaki Chicken Wrap
Marinated grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, in a spinach tortilla. Served with pretzels.
Veggie Wrap
Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, white onion, banana peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese wrapped in side a spinach tortilla. Served with pretzels and a side of guacamole.
Dinner Classics (After 5)
Back Porch Ribs
Best In Town! Coated with our own special "rub", baked in the oven and finished on the char-broiler. Served with our own special BBQ sauce, chives on top and choice of 2 sides.
Baked Stuffed Cod
Iceland cod baked with imitation crab stuffing. Topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken breast tossed with homemade Alfredo sauce over fettuccini pasta. Topped with Parmesan cheese and served with a side of garlic toast.
Smothered Chicken Dinner
7oz. chicken breast smothered in onions, green peppers and mushrooms.
Side Items
Baked Potato
Basket of 50/50
Basket of Chips
Basket of Pretzels
Bleu Cheese Cole Slaw
Charbroiled Mushrooms
Cole Slaw
Cottage Cheese
French Fries
Loaded Baked Potato
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Rings
Sauteed Mushrooms
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Tossed Salad
Iceberg romaine mix with tomatoes, onions, croutons and cheddar cheese.
Vegetable of the Day
Extras
Extra BBQ Sauce
Extra Celery
Extra Cocktail Sauce
Extra Dressing
Extra Garlic Sauce
Extra Guacamole
Extra Hot Sauce
Extra Jalapenos
Extra Lemon Sauce
Extra Marinara
Extra Pickle Chips
Extra Pickle Spears
Extra Salsa
Extra Sour Cream
Extra Tartar Sauce
Extra Teriyaki Sauce
Kids Menu- Online Orders Only
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
“It’s More Fun to Eat in a Saloon, than Drink in a Restaurant!” -Jim
