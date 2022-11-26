Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream

New England Grinders

review star

No reviews yet

9963 Princeton Glendale Rd

Glendale, OH 45246

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Philly Cheese Steak Grinder
Italian Grinder
Club Grinder

Specialty Grinders

Pastrami, Philly Steak, Mozzarella, and a Creamy Cheddar topped with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles

Dan's Blazing Buffalo Chicken

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar and Ghost Pepper Jack cheeses, Jalapeños, Banana Peppers, Finished with Buffalo, Ranch, and BBQ Sauce

J's Big Beef

Deli style pastrami and sirloin strips covered in mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and then topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and mayo. Try it today. Its for your mouth!!

The 9 Wood

Bacon, Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Grilled Chicken topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard and Mayo

The Balboa

This grinder is a combination of our Philly and Italian Grinders.

The Fat Bastard

If you are on a watching your calories, this Grinder IS NOT FOR YOU. comes with a hefty portion of Corned Beef, Gyro Meat, Italian Sausage Link, Mozzarella, Banana Peppers, Mayo and Italian Dressing on the side.

The Hot and Sloppy

This Grinder comes with pepperoni, capicola, spicy Italian sausage, bacon, and cheddar cheese and then topped off with some New England Chowder and hot sauce. Comes with extra napkins!!

T.I.T.S. Grinder

Totally Intense Tuna Salad Grinder. Our homemade tuna salad with mozzarella, ghost pepperjack cheese, and jalapeños and Neil’s Slappin’ Hot Sauce!!

Grinders

Pastrami & Swiss

Italian Grinder

Comes with onions, green peppers, provolone cheese and Italian dressing on the side. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the "ingredients" section!!

Chicken Cordon Bleu Grinder

Comes with swiss cheese, honey mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato and sourdough. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the "ingredients" section!!

Chicken Parmesan Grinder

Comes with marinara sauce, oregano, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the "ingredients" section!! you do not

Philly Cheese Steak Grinder

Comes with onion, green peppers, provolone cheese and mayo. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the "ingredients" section!!

Club Grinder

Comes with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, mayo and honey mustard. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!

Meatball Grinder

Comes with marinara sauce, romano and mozzarella cheese. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!

Chicken Teriyaki Grinder

Comes with teriyaki sauce, banana peppers, provolone and mayo. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!

BBQ Chicken Grinder

Comes with bacon, BBQ sauce, onions, and cheddar cheese. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!

Chicken Ranch Grinder

Comes with bacon, ranch dressing, banana peppers and provolone cheese. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!

Ham & Turkey Grinder

Comes with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!

Turkey & Turkey

Comes with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!

Ham & Ham

Comes with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!

Roast Beef Grinder

Comes with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!

Reuben Grinder

Comes with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, and swiss cheese. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!

Gyro Grinder

Comes with cucumbers, onions, lettuce, tomato and tzatziki sauce. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!

Tuna Salad Grinder

Comes with lettuce, tomato, and mozzarella cheese. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!

Chicken Salad Grinder

Comes with lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!

Egg Salad Grinder

Comes with lettuce and tomato. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!

Pizza Grinder

Comes with your choice of up to 3 toppings. There is additional charge for extra toppings.

Build Your Own Grinder

Create your own Grinder! Choose a total of 4 meats/cheeses, then add your veggies and sauce.

Garden Grinder

Salads

Garden Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.29

Chef Salad

$8.29

BYO Salad

$8.29

Side Egg Salad

$4.49

Side Chicken Salad

$4.49

Side Tuna Salad

$4.49

Soup

Cup Clam Chowder

$4.49

Cup Chili

$4.49

Cup Chicken Noodle

$4.49

Cup Broccoli Cheddar

$4.49

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$5.49

Bowl Chili

$5.49

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$5.49

Bowl Broccoli Cheddar

$5.49

Sides

Potato Nips

$2.50

Fresh baked seasoned potato slices. Served with ketchup. Additional charge to add bacon/cheese.

Deli Salads

Potato Salad, Seasonal Pasta Salad, or Tortellini Salad

Potato Poppers

$2.50Out of stock

Hard Boiled Egg

$0.75

Whole Pickle

$1.29

Chips

$1.39

6in Baguette

$2.50

6in Multigrain Bun

$2.50Out of stock

Drinks

20 oz Drink

$2.49

Desserts

Oat Meal Raisin

$0.75Out of stock

Choc Cookie

$0.75

Reeses Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

MnM Cookie

$0.75

Mini Reeses Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Catering

For catering please call the store at 513-874-7111 to speak with a catering specialist.

For catering please call the store at 513-874-7111 to speak with a catering specialist.

Dan's BBC

Dan's BBC

$20.00

Fat Bastard

$20.00

J's Big Beef

$20.00

J's Big Beef

Sizes

$20.00

Fat Bastard

Sizes

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9963 Princeton Glendale Rd, Glendale, OH 45246

Directions

Gallery
New England Grinders image
New England Grinders image
New England Grinders image
New England Grinders image

Similar restaurants in your area

Palermo's Italian Restaurant - West Chester
orange starNo Reviews
6096 W Chester Rd West Chester, OH 45069
View restaurantnext
Gabby's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
515 Wyoming Ave Wyoming, OH 45215
View restaurantnext
Bella Sweets
orange starNo Reviews
4877 Princeton Rd Hamilton, OH 45011
View restaurantnext
Bacalls Cafe - 6118 Hamilton Ave
orange starNo Reviews
6118 Hamilton Ave College Hill, OH 45224
View restaurantnext
Tony's Pizzeria - 216 West Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
216 West Main St. Mason, OH 45040
View restaurantnext
Revolution Rotisserie - Pleasant Ridge
orange starNo Reviews
6063 Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45213
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Glendale

Condado Tacos - The Banks
orange star4.5 • 11,502
195 E Freedom Way Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Oakley
orange star4.7 • 9,376
3329 Vandercar Way Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Hyde Park
orange star4.7 • 8,556
3664 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Eli's BBQ - Riverside
orange star4.7 • 5,080
3313 Riverside Drive Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - OTR
orange star4.7 • 4,945
1203 Main St Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
E+O Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 3,612
3520 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glendale
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Hamilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston