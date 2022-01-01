Cincinnati American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Cincinnati
The Lunchbox Carryout
2518 Clifton Avenue, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Cheesecake eggrolls
|$4.50
|The Box Burger
|$9.99
|Lamb Chops (4 piece)
|$24.99
Urban Grill on Main
6623 Main St, Newtown
|Popular items
|Steakburger Chili
|$6.00
Our hearty Steakburger Chili, served topped with Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream & Diced Onions
|Main Street Salad
|$16.00
Mixed greens topped with Asparagus, Artichoke Hearts, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Goat Cheese crumbles, Carrots & Avocado. Tossed with our House Vinaigrette. Photo shown with optional Mahi Cakes.
|BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Crunchy Fried Chicken Breast, tossed in our House Spicy BBQ Sauce, topped with Bacon & Sharp Cheddar and Cole Slaw. Served on a grilled bun with Kettle Chips
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Potato Skins
|$5.99
5 Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar andbacon bits with sour cream.
|Fried Pickles
|$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
|Rooster Wrap
|$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
Bacalls Cafe
6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill
|Popular items
|Club Sandwich
|$10.50
Sliced smoked honey turkey, swiss cheese, bacon,
lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served on your
choice of white, wheat or rye toast.
|Santa Fe Salad
|$9.45
Salad mix, black beans, corn, red peppers, avocado
and shredded cheese topped with tortilla strips.
Served with Southwest Ranch dressing.
|The Reuben
|$10.95
Corned beef or Turkey, swiss cheese and kraut on
thick dark rye with Thousand Island dressing
on the side. Honestly, the best anywhere!
Red Feather Larder
3378 Erie Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
Braised short rib, red onion marmalade, jarlsberg, roasted garlic and horseradish mustard.
|Californian
|$12.00
Alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, biz baz, jardiniere, and avocado mash.
|Tall Stacks
|$16.00
Double decker with smoked turkey, candied bacon, pickled shallot, local Bibb lettuce and mayo.
Salazar
1401 Republic Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Oyster Sandwich
|$7.00
One wild Chesapeake Bay oyster fried in tempura batter atop a toasted mini Brioche bun with garlic mayo, kimchi, and radish sprouts.
|Farm Greens Salad
|$14.00
Local farm greens with apples, celery, radicchio, urban stead "blue" aged cheddar and a pecan dressing.
|Falafel
|$14.00
Falafel, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onions, and feta cheese wrapped in a lemon-tahini yogurt-smeared sesame pita or served over farm greens.
SANDWICHES
Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey
1201 Broadway Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Gold Shoes
|$12.00
Three Biscuits and a Gravy Flight. Choose 3 Gravies: Sawmill, Peppercorn, Tomato, or Garlic
|Plate for 6
|$14.00
Six Drop Biscuits with Chef's Choice of Butters, Jams, Jellies & Pickles
|Biscuit
|$2.00
Drop Biscuit (Add Butter or Jam +1)
PIES • SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES
Hilltop
1527 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Shepherd's Pie
|$9.00
Ground lamb, ground beef, carrots, peas, cottage mashed potatoes, crispy panko parm topping
|Braised Beef Empanada
|$8.00
Braised beef, bell peppers, onions - served with red chimichurri and crema tomatillo
|Corn & Cheese Empanada
|$7.00
Corn, black beans, cheese blend - served with red chimichurri and crema tomatillo
Hi-Mark
3229 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$6.00
|Wings 12
|$20.00
|Pork Banh Mi & Fries
|$11.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Dead Low Brewing
5959 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Pickle Chips
|$9.00
Beer battered thick-cut dill slices with ranch.
|16" Pizza
|$15.00
16” Cheese pizza with blended cheeses on homemade crust.
|Pretzel Flight
|$16.00
Six fresh made Bavarian pretzel sticks served with your choice of three: house beer cheese, white queso beer cheese, our seasonal beer cheese or spicy brown mustard.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Americano
545 RACE ST, CINCINNATI
|Popular items
|Carolina BBQ Burger
|$14.00
Carolina style whiskey-BBQ sauce, Eckerlin thick crispy bacon, pepper jack cheese, fried onion ring, tomato, and mayo
|Grilled Spicy Chicken
|$12.00
Pepperjack cheese, lettuce, salsa, and serrano aioli
|The Americano Burger
|$12.00
Onions, American cheese, Americano sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato
Game On Bar and Grill
5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$11.00
|Jr Burger
|$5.00
|Jr Grilled Cheese
|$5.00
Gracious Feast
4633 Montgomery RD, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|1/28 Popup Dinner - $70
|$70.00
Seating will be at 7pm. Please arrive up to 30 min early to enjoy cocktails in our lounge. Gratuity is not included but is greatly appreciated.
|1/29 Popup Dinner - $70
|$70.00
Seating will be at 7pm. Please arrive up to 30 min early to enjoy cocktails in our lounge. Gratuity is not included but is greatly appreciated.
|1/8 Popup Dinner - $70
|$70.00
Seating will be at 7pm. Please arrive up to 30 min early to enjoy cocktails in our lounge. Gratuity is not included but is greatly appreciated.
FRENCH FRIES
Allyn's Cafe
3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Traditional Wings
|$16.95
10 Wings for 16.95
|Mardi Gras
|$16.95
Linguine with a Cajun cream sauce of sherry, garlic, sun dried tomatoes and mushrooms
Add protein: Chicken, Shrimp, Crawfish or Gator… 18.95
Combo of 2… 20.95
Combo of 3… 22.95
Combo of 4… 24.95
|Chicken Quesadilla
*All Quesadillas are served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Taste of Belgium
1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
|Brunch Burger
|$15.75
Egg, bacon, Havarti, Ohio maple syrup, frites.
|Harvest Salad
|$14.75
Spring mix, Boursin, roasted sweet potatoes, farro, black pepper nuts, dried cherries, apples, pomegranate molasses vinaigrette
Hangovereasy - Cincinnati
13 W Charlton Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|OG Burger
|$8.99
Fresh ground beef with grilled onion, topped with melted american cheese and sliced picked on a toasted potato roll.
|Struggling To Get Up
|$5.50
Two buttermilk pancakes topped with butter and served with maple syrup.
|Buffalo Mac and Cheese
|$11.50
Cruspy Chicken tossed in Hoemade Buffalo Sauce, served over creamy Mac & Cheese.
Red Feather
3200 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Potato Gnocchi
|$18.00
Potato gnocchi, hen-of-the-woods mushrooms, truffle Marsala cream sauce, Pecorino al Tartufo, chives
|Pollo Tacos
|$15.00
3 smoked chicken tacos with guacamole, pico de gallo, radish, cilantro
|Pork Belly Steamed Buns
|$9.00
3 pork belly steamed buns with pickled cucumber, pickled red onion, hoisin, sriracha, cilantro, and thai basil
Charlie Lou's
1800 Linn St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Single Burger
|$10.00
Burger with choice of toppings *includes fries
|Fries
|$3.00
Handcut fries
|Forever Fries
|$7.00
Handcut fries topped with peppers onion tomato and cheese
New England Grinders
9963 Princeton Glendale Rd, Glendale
|Popular items
|Chicken Teriyaki Grinder
Comes with teriyaki sauce, banana peppers, provolone and mayo. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!
|Chicken Ranch Grinder
Comes with bacon, ranch dressing, banana peppers and provolone cheese. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!
|Philly Cheese Steak Grinder
Comes with onion, green peppers, provolone cheese and mayo. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the "ingredients" section!!
Through the Garden Restaurant
10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Chicken Salad
|$13.99
|Bacon & American Burger
|$12.50
|All American Burger
|$10.79
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Grove Park Grille
6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Blackened Salmon BLT
|$15.95
House Specialty- Blackened salmon with lemon aioli, arugula, bacon, tomato and avocado on buttery brioche. Served with house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.
|Kate's Carrot Cake
|$7.95
House Specialty! Simple, sweet, flavorful, with our house-made caramel and topped with cream cheese frosting.
|New England Reuben (Cod)
|$13.95
Hand battered Cod on Toasted Rye with Swiss, house made Cole Slaw and House Dressing. Served with a side of house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.
Revolution Rotisserie
6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Tater Tots
|$4.00
Served with Chipotle Comeback Sauce
|Mac N Cheese
|$5.00
Three cheese blend, cavatappi noodles, toasted panko bread crumbs
|Crispy Brussels
|$4.00
Charred & tossed in a lime garlic dressing
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station Family + BBQ
400 Wyoming Avenue, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Jumbo Pretzel with Beer Cheese
|$10.00
+ our signature mustard-Q sauce
|Fried Spoonbread + Hot Honey
|$6.00
creamy cornbread, scooped + fried into balls; drizzled with warm honey
|Slaw (cup or pint)
|$3.00
cold + creamy
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taft's Ale House
1429 Race St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Tri Tip Tacos
|$15.00
Cherrywood Amber braised Tri Tip Steak· refried black beans · pico de gallo · cilantro · taco cheese · cumin sour cream
|Ale House Sandwich
|$16.50
Shaved Tri Tip - Red Ranch - Bleu Cheese - Crispy Ale House Onions
|B/C Sandwich
|$16.50
Goose & Elder
1800 Race Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Single Burger
|$8.50
grass-fed burger patty, American cheese, dijonaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, sesame seed bun
|Grain Bowl
|$9.00
a hearty mix of quinoa, lentils, and great northern beans, with seasonal vegetables, pickled onions, and our house vinaigrette
|Mac-N-Chz
|$7.00
half baked mac-n-chz 🤤
topped with pickled jalapeños and crumbled fritos
Nation Kitchen and Bar
1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Classic.
|$3.00
Classic Tossed With Salt And Pepper
|Quesadilla.
|$12.00
Beef, Queso, Pepper Jack, Pico & Lettuce in a Pressed Tortilla
|Nation.
|$11.00
2 Beef Patties, Smoked Cheddar, Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Onion Straws, & Horseradish Aioli on a Challah Bun
Galla Park Gastro
175 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cinicnnati
|Popular items
|Shoestring fries
|$9.00
Trio of sauces
|Old Pub-Style Pepperoni Flatbread
|$16.00
Crispy pepperoni, mozzarella and provolone, red sauce
|Street Corn
|$10.00
Chipotle mayo, parmesan, lime
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Ivory House
2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|6oz Filet Mignon
|$49.00
6oz Filet Mignon
|Tomato Bruschetta
|$12.00
Marcona Almonds, Grana Padona, whipped ricotta
|Grilled Wedge
|$10.00
Grilled wedge, tomato relish, bacon, bleu cheese dressing
Taste of Belgium
16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Brunch Salad
|$13.75
Arugula, savoy cabbage, basil pesto,
fingerlings, peas, pancetta, Pecorino Romano, sunny-side egg
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
|Brussel Sprouts
|$8.50
Pancetta, mustard, and capers infused sherry vinaigrette.
