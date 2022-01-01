Cincinnati American restaurants you'll love

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Cincinnati

The Lunchbox Carryout image

 

The Lunchbox Carryout

2518 Clifton Avenue, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesecake eggrolls$4.50
The Box Burger$9.99
Lamb Chops (4 piece)$24.99
More about The Lunchbox Carryout
Urban Grill on Main image

 

Urban Grill on Main

6623 Main St, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steakburger Chili$6.00
Our hearty Steakburger Chili, served topped with Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream & Diced Onions
Main Street Salad$16.00
Mixed greens topped with Asparagus, Artichoke Hearts, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Goat Cheese crumbles, Carrots & Avocado. Tossed with our House Vinaigrette. Photo shown with optional Mahi Cakes.
BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crunchy Fried Chicken Breast, tossed in our House Spicy BBQ Sauce, topped with Bacon & Sharp Cheddar and Cole Slaw. Served on a grilled bun with Kettle Chips
More about Urban Grill on Main
Roosters image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Skins$5.99
5 Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar andbacon bits with sour cream.
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
Rooster Wrap$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Roosters
Bacalls Cafe image

 

Bacalls Cafe

6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Club Sandwich$10.50
Sliced smoked honey turkey, swiss cheese, bacon,
lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served on your
choice of white, wheat or rye toast.
Santa Fe Salad$9.45
Salad mix, black beans, corn, red peppers, avocado
and shredded cheese topped with tortilla strips.
Served with Southwest Ranch dressing.
The Reuben$10.95
Corned beef or Turkey, swiss cheese and kraut on
thick dark rye with Thousand Island dressing
on the side. Honestly, the best anywhere!
More about Bacalls Cafe
Red Feather Larder image

 

Red Feather Larder

3378 Erie Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$14.00
Braised short rib, red onion marmalade, jarlsberg, roasted garlic and horseradish mustard.
Californian$12.00
Alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, biz baz, jardiniere, and avocado mash.
Tall Stacks$16.00
Double decker with smoked turkey, candied bacon, pickled shallot, local Bibb lettuce and mayo.
More about Red Feather Larder
Salazar image

 

Salazar

1401 Republic Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Oyster Sandwich$7.00
One wild Chesapeake Bay oyster fried in tempura batter atop a toasted mini Brioche bun with garlic mayo, kimchi, and radish sprouts.
Farm Greens Salad$14.00
Local farm greens with apples, celery, radicchio, urban stead "blue" aged cheddar and a pecan dressing.
Falafel$14.00
Falafel, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onions, and feta cheese wrapped in a lemon-tahini yogurt-smeared sesame pita or served over farm greens.
More about Salazar
Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey image

SANDWICHES

Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey

1201 Broadway Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.8 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gold Shoes$12.00
Three Biscuits and a Gravy Flight. Choose 3 Gravies: Sawmill, Peppercorn, Tomato, or Garlic
Plate for 6$14.00
Six Drop Biscuits with Chef's Choice of Butters, Jams, Jellies & Pickles
Biscuit$2.00
Drop Biscuit (Add Butter or Jam +1)
More about Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey
Hilltop image

PIES • SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES

Hilltop

1527 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (1562 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shepherd's Pie$9.00
Ground lamb, ground beef, carrots, peas, cottage mashed potatoes, crispy panko parm topping
Braised Beef Empanada$8.00
Braised beef, bell peppers, onions - served with red chimichurri and crema tomatillo
Corn & Cheese Empanada$7.00
Corn, black beans, cheese blend - served with red chimichurri and crema tomatillo
More about Hilltop
Hi-Mark image

 

Hi-Mark

3229 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickles$6.00
Wings 12$20.00
Pork Banh Mi & Fries$11.00
More about Hi-Mark
Dead Low Brewing image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Dead Low Brewing

5959 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (358 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pickle Chips$9.00
Beer battered thick-cut dill slices with ranch.
16" Pizza$15.00
16” Cheese pizza with blended cheeses on homemade crust.
Pretzel Flight$16.00
Six fresh made Bavarian pretzel sticks served with your choice of three: house beer cheese, white queso beer cheese, our seasonal beer cheese or spicy brown mustard.
More about Dead Low Brewing
Americano image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Americano

545 RACE ST, CINCINNATI

Avg 4.1 (996 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carolina BBQ Burger$14.00
Carolina style whiskey-BBQ sauce, Eckerlin thick crispy bacon, pepper jack cheese, fried onion ring, tomato, and mayo
Grilled Spicy Chicken$12.00
Pepperjack cheese, lettuce, salsa, and serrano aioli
The Americano Burger$12.00
Onions, American cheese, Americano sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato
More about Americano
Game On Bar and Grill image

 

Game On Bar and Grill

5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.00
Jr Burger$5.00
Jr Grilled Cheese$5.00
More about Game On Bar and Grill
Gracious Feast image

 

Gracious Feast

4633 Montgomery RD, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
1/28 Popup Dinner - $70$70.00
Seating will be at 7pm. Please arrive up to 30 min early to enjoy cocktails in our lounge. Gratuity is not included but is greatly appreciated.
1/29 Popup Dinner - $70$70.00
Seating will be at 7pm. Please arrive up to 30 min early to enjoy cocktails in our lounge. Gratuity is not included but is greatly appreciated.
1/8 Popup Dinner - $70$70.00
Seating will be at 7pm. Please arrive up to 30 min early to enjoy cocktails in our lounge. Gratuity is not included but is greatly appreciated.
More about Gracious Feast
Allyn's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Allyn's Cafe

3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Wings$16.95
10 Wings for 16.95
Mardi Gras$16.95
Linguine with a Cajun cream sauce of sherry, garlic, sun dried tomatoes and mushrooms
Add protein: Chicken, Shrimp, Crawfish or Gator… 18.95
Combo of 2… 20.95
Combo of 3… 22.95
Combo of 4… 24.95
Chicken Quesadilla
*All Quesadillas are served with Salsa and Sour Cream
More about Allyn's Cafe
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Brunch Burger$15.75
Egg, bacon, Havarti, Ohio maple syrup, frites.
Harvest Salad$14.75
Spring mix, Boursin, roasted sweet potatoes, farro, black pepper nuts, dried cherries, apples, pomegranate molasses vinaigrette
More about Taste of Belgium
Hangovereasy - Cincinnati image

 

Hangovereasy - Cincinnati

13 W Charlton Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
OG Burger$8.99
Fresh ground beef with grilled onion, topped with melted american cheese and sliced picked on a toasted potato roll.
Struggling To Get Up$5.50
Two buttermilk pancakes topped with butter and served with maple syrup.
Buffalo Mac and Cheese$11.50
Cruspy Chicken tossed in Hoemade Buffalo Sauce, served over creamy Mac & Cheese.
More about Hangovereasy - Cincinnati
Red Feather image

 

Red Feather

3200 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Potato Gnocchi$18.00
Potato gnocchi, hen-of-the-woods mushrooms, truffle Marsala cream sauce, Pecorino al Tartufo, chives
Pollo Tacos$15.00
3 smoked chicken tacos with guacamole, pico de gallo, radish, cilantro
Pork Belly Steamed Buns$9.00
3 pork belly steamed buns with pickled cucumber, pickled red onion, hoisin, sriracha, cilantro, and thai basil
More about Red Feather
Charlie Lou's image

 

Charlie Lou's

1800 Linn St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Single Burger$10.00
Burger with choice of toppings *includes fries
Fries$3.00
Handcut fries
Forever Fries$7.00
Handcut fries topped with peppers onion tomato and cheese
More about Charlie Lou's
New England Grinders image

 

New England Grinders

9963 Princeton Glendale Rd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Teriyaki Grinder
Comes with teriyaki sauce, banana peppers, provolone and mayo. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!
Chicken Ranch Grinder
Comes with bacon, ranch dressing, banana peppers and provolone cheese. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!
Philly Cheese Steak Grinder
Comes with onion, green peppers, provolone cheese and mayo. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the "ingredients" section!!
More about New England Grinders
Through the Garden Restaurant image

 

Through the Garden Restaurant

10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean Chicken Salad$13.99
Bacon & American Burger$12.50
All American Burger$10.79
More about Through the Garden Restaurant
Grove Park Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Grove Park Grille

6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Salmon BLT$15.95
House Specialty- Blackened salmon with lemon aioli, arugula, bacon, tomato and avocado on buttery brioche. Served with house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.
Kate's Carrot Cake$7.95
House Specialty! Simple, sweet, flavorful, with our house-made caramel and topped with cream cheese frosting.
New England Reuben (Cod)$13.95
Hand battered Cod on Toasted Rye with Swiss, house made Cole Slaw and House Dressing. Served with a side of house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.
More about Grove Park Grille
Revolution Rotisserie image

 

Revolution Rotisserie

6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tater Tots$4.00
Served with Chipotle Comeback Sauce
Mac N Cheese$5.00
Three cheese blend, cavatappi noodles, toasted panko bread crumbs
Crispy Brussels$4.00
Charred & tossed in a lime garlic dressing
More about Revolution Rotisserie
Station Family + BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station Family + BBQ

400 Wyoming Avenue, Cincinnati

Avg 3.8 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jumbo Pretzel with Beer Cheese$10.00
+ our signature mustard-Q sauce
Fried Spoonbread + Hot Honey$6.00
creamy cornbread, scooped + fried into balls; drizzled with warm honey
Slaw (cup or pint)$3.00
cold + creamy
More about Station Family + BBQ
Taft's Ale House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taft's Ale House

1429 Race St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (557 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tri Tip Tacos$15.00
Cherrywood Amber braised Tri Tip Steak· refried black beans · pico de gallo · cilantro · taco cheese · cumin sour cream
Ale House Sandwich$16.50
Shaved Tri Tip - Red Ranch - Bleu Cheese - Crispy Ale House Onions
B/C Sandwich$16.50
More about Taft's Ale House
Goose & Elder image

 

Goose & Elder

1800 Race Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Single Burger$8.50
grass-fed burger patty, American cheese, dijonaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, sesame seed bun
Grain Bowl$9.00
a hearty mix of quinoa, lentils, and great northern beans, with seasonal vegetables, pickled onions, and our house vinaigrette
Mac-N-Chz$7.00
half baked mac-n-chz 🤤
topped with pickled jalapeños and crumbled fritos
More about Goose & Elder
Nation Kitchen and Bar image

 

Nation Kitchen and Bar

1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic.$3.00
Classic Tossed With Salt And Pepper
Quesadilla.$12.00
Beef, Queso, Pepper Jack, Pico & Lettuce in a Pressed Tortilla
Nation.$11.00
2 Beef Patties, Smoked Cheddar, Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Onion Straws, & Horseradish Aioli on a Challah Bun
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar
Galla Park Gastro image

 

Galla Park Gastro

175 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cinicnnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shoestring fries$9.00
Trio of sauces
Old Pub-Style Pepperoni Flatbread$16.00
Crispy pepperoni, mozzarella and provolone, red sauce
Street Corn$10.00
Chipotle mayo, parmesan, lime
More about Galla Park Gastro
Ivory House image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Ivory House

2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6oz Filet Mignon$49.00
6oz Filet Mignon
Tomato Bruschetta$12.00
Marcona Almonds, Grana Padona, whipped ricotta
Grilled Wedge$10.00
Grilled wedge, tomato relish, bacon, bleu cheese dressing
More about Ivory House
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brunch Salad$13.75
Arugula, savoy cabbage, basil pesto,
fingerlings, peas, pancetta, Pecorino Romano, sunny-side egg
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Brussel Sprouts$8.50
Pancetta, mustard, and capers infused sherry vinaigrette.
More about Taste of Belgium
Fuel - OTR image

 

Fuel - OTR

1135 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Heavy on the Greens$11.00
Heavy on the Grains$11.00
More about Fuel - OTR

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cincinnati

Waffles

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Quesadillas

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Grilled Chicken

Crispy Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cincinnati to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Cincinnati to explore

Covington

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston