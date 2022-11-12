Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

DEAD LOW BREWING

358 Reviews

$$

5959 Kellogg Ave

Cincinnati, OH 45230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Wings
16" Pizza
6 Wings

Beer

German Pilsner

$6.50+Out of stock

Coming Soon!

Dead Low American Lager

$9.99

Our take on a classic light American style lager. Our secret ingredient is flavor. ABV 4.9% IBU: 9

Fénix Mexican Style Lager

$9.99+

A crisp, refreshing Mexican-style lager meant for patio drinking. 5.75% ABV, 15 IBU

Lagom Scandinavian Farmhouse Ale

Lagom Scandinavian Farmhouse Ale

$6.50+

ABV: 6% IBU: 7 Not too much, not too little. A farmhouse ale with wheat, barley, rye, and juniper. Fermented with honey using a Nordic Kveik yeast. ABV: 6% IBU: 7

First of All Session IPA

$6.50+

A low ABV IPA that’s both sessionable & overhopped using both Mosaic and Cascade hops. ABV: 4.75% IBU: 25

Umbra Schwarzbier

$6.50+

A German-style black lager that is perfect for the cooling weather but is still incredibly easy drinking. ABV: 5.5% IBU: 24

Layla Brown Ale

$6.50+

A little on the dark side with pale chocolate malt providing roasty chocolate flavors and crystal malts giving subtle nutty and caramel notes. Perfect for the Fall! ABV: 6.5% IBU: 23

Devotion Golden Ale

$6.50+

An American golden ale with a bright tartness from the addition of fresh lemongrass. ABV: 5.6% IBU: 12

In With Old Stock Ale

$6.50+

Notes of dates and caramel on the nose with flavors such as peach or red apple, followed by caramel and raisin then finished with a slight bitterness. ABV: 6.8% IBU: 58

$5 Beer It Forward Purchase

$5.00

Our Beer It Forward Program is to reward a veteran or first responder. It is a $5 purchase towards buying a hero a beer.

Justa Kölsch

Justa Kölsch

$6.50+

Crisp, clean, and light, this easy drinking Kölsch is the perfect beer for a sunny day in the Beer Garden. 4.8% ABV, 22 IBU

Haze Between IPA

Haze Between IPA

$6.50+

(The) Haze Between ABV: 7.1% IBU: 32 A New England style hazy with a citrus and melon notes that finishes with an easy bitterness.

Cali State Of Mind IPA

$6.50+

A West Coast IPA!

Anniversary Amber Ale

$6.50+

An Amber Ale to celebrate our 3 year anniversary! ABV: 4.2% IBU: 39

Upside Dawn N/A Golden Ale

$5.00

Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn Non-Alcoholic Golden Ale Can.

Bourbon Wheel

Bourbon Wheel

$8.00

Crafted with real cane sugar, real lemon juice, and locally distilled bourbon, Bourbon Wheel is 7.5% ABV and is a gluten free product.

Mighty Swell Seltzer Cherry-Lime

$5.00

Mighty Swell Seltzer Blackberry

$5.00

Mighty Swell Seltzer Watermelon Mint

$5.00

Mighty Swell Seltzer Peach

$5.00

No Proof Drinks

Sprecher Root Beer Bottle

$4.00

This legendary Award-Winning Root Beer has that rich, creamy flavor that only comes from using Wisconsin honey direct from the combs. Our brew master skillfully combines a host of flavors in our gas-fired brew kettle, then ages it just long enough to achieve peak flavor, super creamy mouthfeel and a frothy head.

Sprecher Cream Soda Bottle

$4.00

It’s no secret why our handcrafted Cream Soda causes smiles of delight. We skillfully brew each batch with Wisconsin honey in our gas-fired kettle. A delicate caramelization of sugars results in amazing deliciousness. Our unique process produces a richly flavored soda with an exceptionally creamy mouthfeel.

Gold Peak Unsweet

$3.00

Gold Peak Real Brewed Unsweetened Black Tea

Gold Peak SWEET

$3.00

Gold Peak Real Brewed Sweet Black Tea

Red Bull

$5.00

It gives you wings!

Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Owen Craft Mixers Ginger Beer + Lime.

Bottled Water

$1.16

It's $1.25 out the door! Grab 4 for $5 before Riverbend!

Pineapple Juice

$1.50

Grapefruit Juice

Cranberry Juice Bottle

$1.50

Orange Juice Bottle

$3.00

Starters

Starters
6 Wings

6 Wings

$10.00

Natural since day one Ohio chicken, raised cage & antibiotic-free in Ohio, marinated 24-hours then deep-fried. Served with ranch or blue cheese. Flavor your wings your way. Heat Scale 1-5: 1 is mild - 5 is super hot

12 Wings

12 Wings

$19.00

Natural since day one Ohio chicken, raised cage & antibiotic-free in Ohio, marinated 24-hours then deep-fried. Served with ranch or blue cheese. Flavor your wings your way. Heat Scale 1-5: 1 is mild - 5 is super hot

24 Wings

24 Wings

$37.00

Natural since day one Ohio chicken, raised cage & antibiotic-free in Ohio, marinated 24-hours then deep-fried. Served with ranch or blue cheese. Flavor your wings your way. Heat Scale 1-5: 1 is mild - 5 is super hot

Loaded Fries

$14.00

Freshcut potato fries smothered in beer cheese, bacon, green onion and ranch.

Pretzel

Pretzel

$9.00

Two fresh baked Bavarian pretzel sticks served with your choice of one: house beer cheese, white queso beer cheese, seasonal beer cheese, or spicy brown mustard.

Pretzel Flight

Pretzel Flight

$17.00

Six fresh made Bavarian pretzel sticks served with your choice of three: house beer cheese, white queso beer cheese, our seasonal beer cheese or spicy brown mustard.

Pickle Chips

Pickle Chips

$10.00

Beer battered thick-cut dill slices with ranch.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Ohio green tomatoes marinated for 24-hours in buttermilk, breaded & fried. Topped with garlic herb cheese spread & hot pepper jelly.

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$8.00

House-made seasoned & deep-fried pork rinds served with salsa. Yes, we said house-made pork rinds. Perfect with every beer.

Roasted Brussels and Spinach Dip

$14.00

Roasted brussel sprouts and spinach dip served with house-made corn tortilla chips.

Onion Rings

$9.00

Thick cut beer-battered onion rings served with jalapeño ketchup.

Fresh Cut Fries

$8.00

A large portion of our fresh cut French fries!

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

A large portion of our sweet potato fries!

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

House-made chips with our secret salsa.

Saratoga Chips

$6.00

Flash fried in house and served with BBQ sauce.

Tortilla Chips

$6.00

House-made tortilla chips.

Pizza

Design your own 8" or 16” pizza pie.
8" Pizza

8" Pizza

$9.00

Create your own 8" pizza!

Gluten Free 8" Pizza

$11.00

Our fantastic pizza on a gluten free crust!

16" Pizza

16" Pizza

$16.00

Create your own 16" pizza!

Entrees

Burgers + Sandwiches
BYO Burger

BYO Burger

$14.00

Served with lettuce, tomato and onion with Saratoga chips on a bun.

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Get your chicken grilled, blackened or fried, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion & Saratoga chips on a Cuban bun.

Naan Philly

Naan Philly

$14.00

Our Naan philly comes with a choice of ribeye, chicken or a portabella cap. It's topped with sautéed baby bella mushrooms, onions and green peppers and then smothered in Dead Low beer cheese or provolone, served on grilled naan bread.

Fried Green Tomato BLT

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$15.00

House-made fried green tomatoes, thick-cut pepper bacon, fresh leaf lettuce, garlic herb spread, red pepper jelly on sourdough.

Shrimp Naan Boy

Shrimp Naan Boy

$15.00

Fresh shrimp grilled, blackened or battered in beer, served on naan bread with lettuce tomato and onion with a side of house-made remoulade.

Smoked Portabella Sandwich

$11.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & Saratoga chips on a Sixteen Brix Cuban bun.

Falafel Naan Wrap

Falafel Naan Wrap

$14.00

Fresh chickpea cakes on garlic naan with lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatziki sauce.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$11.00

a vegetarian burger option from Dead Low! Comes with lettuce, tomato and onions and served with Saratoga chips.

Beer Battered Haddock Sandwich

Beer Battered Haddock Sandwich

$15.00

Fresh haddock battered in beer on a Sixteen Brix sourdough with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of tartar.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Two fresh haddock fillets battered in Dead Low beer served with tartar sauce.

Entree OTM

$16.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Soups & Salads
Soup OTM

Soup OTM

$7.00

Dead Low soups are made fresh and change often. Ask a crew member about the soup-of-the-moment.

Side Salad

$5.00

A small size portion of chopped romaine, diced tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese and garlic-herb croûtons.

Full House Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, diced tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese and garlic-herb croûtons.

Side Baby Brussel Bella

$9.00

A small size portion of roasted baby bella mushrooms & brussel sprouts, julienne sweet onions, arugula, & spiced walnuts in lemon oregano vinaigrette.

Full Baby Brussel Bella

$16.00

Roasted baby bella mushrooms & brussel sprouts, julienne sweet onions, arugula, & spiced walnuts in lemon oregano vinaigrette.

Side Ceasar

$7.00

A small size portion of baby romaine quick charred, grape tomatoes, parmesan, garlic-herb croûtons and Caesar dressing.

Full Ceasar

$12.00

Baby romaine quick charred, grape tomatoes, parmesan, garlic-herb croûtons and Caesar dressing.

Side Wilted Spinach Salad

$8.00

Baby spinach with bacon, tomato, sweet onion and goat cheese. Served with warm sweet apple cider vinaigrette.

Full Wilted Spinach Salad

$13.00

Baby spinach with bacon, tomato, sweet onion and goat cheese. Served with warm sweet apple cider vinaigrette.

Side Charred Blu Cheese Wedge

$8.00

A small size portion of baby romaine quick-charred, bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles and house-made blue cheese dressing.

Full Charred Blu Cheese Wedge

$13.00

Baby romaine quick-charred, bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles and house-made blue cheese dressing.

Extras

Extras

Wing Sauces

Dead Low's signature wing sauces

Dressings

Try one of our homemade dressings

Cheese 4oz

$3.00

A 4oz side of our pretzel cheese options.

Cheese Options

Our sandwich cheese options.

Protein Choices

Our extra side of protein options.

Sauces

Additional sauces like tarter, tzatziki, etc.

Sandwich Toppings

Additional sandwich toppings.

Naan Bread

$3.00

Grilled naan bread, on the side.

Salsa

$3.00

An extra side of salsa.

Sour Cream

$1.25

A side of sour cream

Two Pretzels

$6.00

Two extra pretzels. No cheese :-(

Crostini

$2.00

Extra Crostinis for your mussels.

Side Show

Side Shows
Sd Fries

Sd Fries

$5.00

A side size portion of our fresh cut fries.

Sd Sweet Potato Fries

Sd Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

A side size portion of our sweet potato fries.

Sd Onion Rings

$5.00

A side size portion of our onion rings.

Sd Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Our house made brussels sprouts are roasted with garlic olive oil.

Sd Saratoga Chips

Sd Saratoga Chips

$4.00

A side size portion of our house made Saratoga chips.

Kids Menu

Kids

Kids Naan Cheese

$9.00

A grilled cheese made with naan bread.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Dead Low Mac 'n Cheese

Kids Pizza

$9.00

Smaller than our 8" pizza, this one is for the kids. Comes with a red sauce and pepperoni or cheese only.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Two fried chicken tenders served with a side dish of your choice.

Kids Grilled Chicken Strips

$9.00

Grilled chicken strips served with your choice of a side dish.

Headwear

Black Beanie

Black Beanie

$15.00
Assorted Beanie

Assorted Beanie

$15.00

Snapback (Khaki)

$22.00

FlexFit

$25.00

Visor (Pink)

$20.00

Misc

4x6 Sticker

4x6 Sticker

$0.93
Candle Lime

Candle Lime

$14.00
Candle Peach

Candle Peach

$15.00
Iron On Patch (Black)

Iron On Patch (Black)

$4.00

A Dead Low iron on patch to add to your favorite clothing

Sun Glasses

$1.00

Dog Bandana

$0.93

Glassware

Pint Glass Black Logo

Pint Glass Black Logo

$5.00

16 oz Glass Pint with Dead Low Brewing Ohio Logo

Pint Glass White Logo

Pint Glass White Logo

$5.00

16 oz Glass Pint with Dead Low Brewing Ohio Logo

Pint Glass Koozie (Purple)

Pint Glass Koozie (Purple)

$2.00

Keep your glass pint of beer cold with a koozie!

Pint Glass Koozie (Blue)

Pint Glass Koozie (Blue)

$3.00
Tallboy Koozie 16oz (Grey)

Tallboy Koozie 16oz (Grey)

$2.00

A koozie for your 16oz crowler.

32oz Koozie (Black)

32oz Koozie (Black)

$3.00

A koozie for your large Crowler!

Glass Growler $8 Empty

Glass Growler $8 Empty

$8.00

64 oz Amber Glass Growler with Dead Low Brewing logo.

6 Pack

Fénix Mexican Lager 6 Pack

Fénix Mexican Lager 6 Pack

$9.99

Our delicious Mexican-style lager available as a six pack!

Dead Low American Lager 6 Pack

Dead Low American Lager 6 Pack

$9.99

Dead Low American lager, our most popular beer, now available as a six pack!

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Hello! Thank you for supporting Dead Low Brewing and other small businesses. You can now order 16 & 32 oz crowler cans, 64 oz glass growlers and food online and pick up in the taproom. Looking forward to seeing you soon!

Website

Location

5959 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45230

Directions

Gallery
Dead Low Brewing image
Dead Low Brewing image
Dead Low Brewing image
Dead Low Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

Black Dog Grille
orange starNo Reviews
4003 Eastern Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Big Ash Brewing
orange star4.5 • 506
5230 Beechmont Ave Cincinnati, OH 45230
View restaurantnext
Hi-Mark - 3229 Riverside Dr
orange starNo Reviews
3229 Riverside Dr Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Allyn's Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,005
3538 Columbia Pkwy Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Buckhead Mountain Grill - Bellevue
orange star4.0 • 2,315
35 Fairfield Ave Bellevue, KY 41073
View restaurantnext
Urban Grill on Main - Village of Newtown
orange starNo Reviews
6623 Main St Newtown, OH 45244
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Cincinnati
Corryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Anderson Township
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Pleasant Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Over-the-Rhine
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Oakley
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Columbia-Tusculum
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston