- DEAD LOW BREWING
DEAD LOW BREWING
358 Reviews
$$
5959 Kellogg Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Beer
German Pilsner
Coming Soon!
Dead Low American Lager
Our take on a classic light American style lager. Our secret ingredient is flavor. ABV 4.9% IBU: 9
Fénix Mexican Style Lager
A crisp, refreshing Mexican-style lager meant for patio drinking. 5.75% ABV, 15 IBU
Lagom Scandinavian Farmhouse Ale
ABV: 6% IBU: 7 Not too much, not too little. A farmhouse ale with wheat, barley, rye, and juniper. Fermented with honey using a Nordic Kveik yeast. ABV: 6% IBU: 7
First of All Session IPA
A low ABV IPA that’s both sessionable & overhopped using both Mosaic and Cascade hops. ABV: 4.75% IBU: 25
Umbra Schwarzbier
A German-style black lager that is perfect for the cooling weather but is still incredibly easy drinking. ABV: 5.5% IBU: 24
Layla Brown Ale
A little on the dark side with pale chocolate malt providing roasty chocolate flavors and crystal malts giving subtle nutty and caramel notes. Perfect for the Fall! ABV: 6.5% IBU: 23
Devotion Golden Ale
An American golden ale with a bright tartness from the addition of fresh lemongrass. ABV: 5.6% IBU: 12
In With Old Stock Ale
Notes of dates and caramel on the nose with flavors such as peach or red apple, followed by caramel and raisin then finished with a slight bitterness. ABV: 6.8% IBU: 58
$5 Beer It Forward Purchase
Our Beer It Forward Program is to reward a veteran or first responder. It is a $5 purchase towards buying a hero a beer.
Justa Kölsch
Crisp, clean, and light, this easy drinking Kölsch is the perfect beer for a sunny day in the Beer Garden. 4.8% ABV, 22 IBU
Haze Between IPA
(The) Haze Between ABV: 7.1% IBU: 32 A New England style hazy with a citrus and melon notes that finishes with an easy bitterness.
Cali State Of Mind IPA
A West Coast IPA!
Anniversary Amber Ale
An Amber Ale to celebrate our 3 year anniversary! ABV: 4.2% IBU: 39
Upside Dawn N/A Golden Ale
Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn Non-Alcoholic Golden Ale Can.
Bourbon Wheel
Crafted with real cane sugar, real lemon juice, and locally distilled bourbon, Bourbon Wheel is 7.5% ABV and is a gluten free product.
Mighty Swell Seltzer Cherry-Lime
Mighty Swell Seltzer Blackberry
Mighty Swell Seltzer Watermelon Mint
Mighty Swell Seltzer Peach
No Proof Drinks
Sprecher Root Beer Bottle
This legendary Award-Winning Root Beer has that rich, creamy flavor that only comes from using Wisconsin honey direct from the combs. Our brew master skillfully combines a host of flavors in our gas-fired brew kettle, then ages it just long enough to achieve peak flavor, super creamy mouthfeel and a frothy head.
Sprecher Cream Soda Bottle
It’s no secret why our handcrafted Cream Soda causes smiles of delight. We skillfully brew each batch with Wisconsin honey in our gas-fired kettle. A delicate caramelization of sugars results in amazing deliciousness. Our unique process produces a richly flavored soda with an exceptionally creamy mouthfeel.
Gold Peak Unsweet
Gold Peak Real Brewed Unsweetened Black Tea
Gold Peak SWEET
Gold Peak Real Brewed Sweet Black Tea
Red Bull
It gives you wings!
Ginger Beer
Owen Craft Mixers Ginger Beer + Lime.
Bottled Water
It's $1.25 out the door! Grab 4 for $5 before Riverbend!
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Cranberry Juice Bottle
Orange Juice Bottle
Starters
6 Wings
Natural since day one Ohio chicken, raised cage & antibiotic-free in Ohio, marinated 24-hours then deep-fried. Served with ranch or blue cheese. Flavor your wings your way. Heat Scale 1-5: 1 is mild - 5 is super hot
12 Wings
Natural since day one Ohio chicken, raised cage & antibiotic-free in Ohio, marinated 24-hours then deep-fried. Served with ranch or blue cheese. Flavor your wings your way. Heat Scale 1-5: 1 is mild - 5 is super hot
24 Wings
Natural since day one Ohio chicken, raised cage & antibiotic-free in Ohio, marinated 24-hours then deep-fried. Served with ranch or blue cheese. Flavor your wings your way. Heat Scale 1-5: 1 is mild - 5 is super hot
Loaded Fries
Freshcut potato fries smothered in beer cheese, bacon, green onion and ranch.
Pretzel
Two fresh baked Bavarian pretzel sticks served with your choice of one: house beer cheese, white queso beer cheese, seasonal beer cheese, or spicy brown mustard.
Pretzel Flight
Six fresh made Bavarian pretzel sticks served with your choice of three: house beer cheese, white queso beer cheese, our seasonal beer cheese or spicy brown mustard.
Pickle Chips
Beer battered thick-cut dill slices with ranch.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Ohio green tomatoes marinated for 24-hours in buttermilk, breaded & fried. Topped with garlic herb cheese spread & hot pepper jelly.
Chicharrones
House-made seasoned & deep-fried pork rinds served with salsa. Yes, we said house-made pork rinds. Perfect with every beer.
Roasted Brussels and Spinach Dip
Roasted brussel sprouts and spinach dip served with house-made corn tortilla chips.
Onion Rings
Thick cut beer-battered onion rings served with jalapeño ketchup.
Fresh Cut Fries
A large portion of our fresh cut French fries!
Sweet Potato Fries
A large portion of our sweet potato fries!
Chips & Salsa
House-made chips with our secret salsa.
Saratoga Chips
Flash fried in house and served with BBQ sauce.
Tortilla Chips
House-made tortilla chips.
Pizza
Entrees
BYO Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and onion with Saratoga chips on a bun.
Chicken Sandwich
Get your chicken grilled, blackened or fried, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion & Saratoga chips on a Cuban bun.
Naan Philly
Our Naan philly comes with a choice of ribeye, chicken or a portabella cap. It's topped with sautéed baby bella mushrooms, onions and green peppers and then smothered in Dead Low beer cheese or provolone, served on grilled naan bread.
Fried Green Tomato BLT
House-made fried green tomatoes, thick-cut pepper bacon, fresh leaf lettuce, garlic herb spread, red pepper jelly on sourdough.
Shrimp Naan Boy
Fresh shrimp grilled, blackened or battered in beer, served on naan bread with lettuce tomato and onion with a side of house-made remoulade.
Smoked Portabella Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & Saratoga chips on a Sixteen Brix Cuban bun.
Falafel Naan Wrap
Fresh chickpea cakes on garlic naan with lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatziki sauce.
Veggie Burger
a vegetarian burger option from Dead Low! Comes with lettuce, tomato and onions and served with Saratoga chips.
Beer Battered Haddock Sandwich
Fresh haddock battered in beer on a Sixteen Brix sourdough with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of tartar.
Fish & Chips
Two fresh haddock fillets battered in Dead Low beer served with tartar sauce.
Entree OTM
Soups & Salads
Soup OTM
Dead Low soups are made fresh and change often. Ask a crew member about the soup-of-the-moment.
Side Salad
A small size portion of chopped romaine, diced tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese and garlic-herb croûtons.
Full House Salad
Chopped romaine, diced tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese and garlic-herb croûtons.
Side Baby Brussel Bella
A small size portion of roasted baby bella mushrooms & brussel sprouts, julienne sweet onions, arugula, & spiced walnuts in lemon oregano vinaigrette.
Full Baby Brussel Bella
Roasted baby bella mushrooms & brussel sprouts, julienne sweet onions, arugula, & spiced walnuts in lemon oregano vinaigrette.
Side Ceasar
A small size portion of baby romaine quick charred, grape tomatoes, parmesan, garlic-herb croûtons and Caesar dressing.
Full Ceasar
Baby romaine quick charred, grape tomatoes, parmesan, garlic-herb croûtons and Caesar dressing.
Side Wilted Spinach Salad
Baby spinach with bacon, tomato, sweet onion and goat cheese. Served with warm sweet apple cider vinaigrette.
Full Wilted Spinach Salad
Baby spinach with bacon, tomato, sweet onion and goat cheese. Served with warm sweet apple cider vinaigrette.
Side Charred Blu Cheese Wedge
A small size portion of baby romaine quick-charred, bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles and house-made blue cheese dressing.
Full Charred Blu Cheese Wedge
Baby romaine quick-charred, bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles and house-made blue cheese dressing.
Extras
Wing Sauces
Dead Low's signature wing sauces
Dressings
Try one of our homemade dressings
Cheese 4oz
A 4oz side of our pretzel cheese options.
Cheese Options
Our sandwich cheese options.
Protein Choices
Our extra side of protein options.
Sauces
Additional sauces like tarter, tzatziki, etc.
Sandwich Toppings
Additional sandwich toppings.
Naan Bread
Grilled naan bread, on the side.
Salsa
An extra side of salsa.
Sour Cream
A side of sour cream
Two Pretzels
Two extra pretzels. No cheese :-(
Crostini
Extra Crostinis for your mussels.
Side Show
Sd Fries
A side size portion of our fresh cut fries.
Sd Sweet Potato Fries
A side size portion of our sweet potato fries.
Sd Onion Rings
A side size portion of our onion rings.
Sd Brussels Sprouts
Our house made brussels sprouts are roasted with garlic olive oil.
Sd Saratoga Chips
A side size portion of our house made Saratoga chips.
Kids Menu
Kids Naan Cheese
A grilled cheese made with naan bread.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Dead Low Mac 'n Cheese
Kids Pizza
Smaller than our 8" pizza, this one is for the kids. Comes with a red sauce and pepperoni or cheese only.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Two fried chicken tenders served with a side dish of your choice.
Kids Grilled Chicken Strips
Grilled chicken strips served with your choice of a side dish.
Headwear
Misc
Glassware
Pint Glass Black Logo
16 oz Glass Pint with Dead Low Brewing Ohio Logo
Pint Glass White Logo
16 oz Glass Pint with Dead Low Brewing Ohio Logo
Pint Glass Koozie (Purple)
Keep your glass pint of beer cold with a koozie!
Pint Glass Koozie (Blue)
Tallboy Koozie 16oz (Grey)
A koozie for your 16oz crowler.
32oz Koozie (Black)
A koozie for your large Crowler!
Glass Growler $8 Empty
64 oz Amber Glass Growler with Dead Low Brewing logo.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Hello! Thank you for supporting Dead Low Brewing and other small businesses. You can now order 16 & 32 oz crowler cans, 64 oz glass growlers and food online and pick up in the taproom. Looking forward to seeing you soon!
5959 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45230