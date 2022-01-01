Buckhead Mountain Grill - Bellevue
35 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
Starters & Sharables
Beer Cheese & Pretzels
Homemade with local Goodwood Walnut Brown Ale and served with soft hot pretzels.
Buckhead Wings
10 Jumbo wings in Mild, Hot, 911, Honey Chipotle, BBQ, or Parmesan Garlic. Boneless or Traditional.
Cheese Boulders
Homemade fried cheese balls served with marinara dip.
Chips and Salsa
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fresh, hand-sliced, and breaded with Panko bread crumbs. Served with house-made Creole dipping sauce.
Housemade Queso Dip
Fresh queso dip served with house-made tortilla chips.
Loaded Potato Skins
Hand-scooped from fresh baked potatoes, loaded with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, and chives.
Nacho Mountain
Tortilla chips with homemade queso, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, black beans, chili, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Quesadilla
Grilled chicken or Natural Black Angus sirloin, Montery Jack and Cheddar cheese, homemade pico de gallo, bacon.
Summit Sampler
A little something for everyone. Fried green tomatoes, cheese boulders, and loaded skins.
Signature Salads
Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled, blackened chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, croutons, homemade Caesar dressing
Blackened Salmon Caesar
Buckhead House Salad
Diced tomatoes, egg, bacon, shredded cheese, and croutons
Cheyanne Chicken Salad
Diced tomatoes, egg, red onion, bacon, shredded cheese, and grilled, fried, or buffalo-style chicken breast
Colorado Cobb Salad
Chicken, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, potato sticks, diced tomatoes, red onion, avocado + Bloody Mary Ranch dressing
Durango Chicken Salad
Grilled honey-lime chicken, diced tomatoes, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, tortilla chips, Southwest relish, homemade Salsa Ranch dressing.
Echo Lake Spinach Salad
Diced tomatoes, egg, red onion, roasted honey pecans, tortilla strips, warm honey mustard dressing with bacon and mushroom. Add grilled chicken ($4)
Large Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar with homemade dressing
Large House Salad
Diced tomatoes, egg, bacon, shredded cheese, and croutons
Small Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar with homemade dressing
Soups & Chili
Buckhead Classics
Big Fork Burrito
Flour tortilla, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, black beans, shredded chicken, homemade queso, sour cream, lettuce, homemade pico de gallo.
Buckhead Meatloaf
The recipe you’ve loved for over 20 years. Served with two sides.
Buckhead Pot Pie
Homemade pot pie with chicken and vegetables topped with a flaky crust. Served with one side.
Fireside Grilled Fajitas - Beef
Seasoned chicken or steak, sizzling skillet with bell peppers and onions, warm flour tortillas, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo (Add Guacamole $1.5).
Fireside Grilled Fajitas - Chicken
Seasoned chicken or steak, sizzling skillet with bell peppers and onions, warm flour tortillas, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo (Add Guacamole $1.5).
Fireside Grilled Fajitas - Combo
Seasoned chicken or steak, sizzling skillet with bell peppers and onions, warm flour tortillas, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo (Add Guacamole $1.5).
Grilled Chicken Cavatappi Pasta
Homemade alfredo or marinara sauce, grilled chicken breast. Served with one side.
Kentucky Hot Brown
Texas Toast, roasted turkey, homemade Mornay, bacon, Parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes. Served with one side.
Manhattan Roast Beef
Texas Toast, slow-cooked roast beef, beef gravy, side of mashed potatoes.
Steak & Ribs
10oz Top Sirloin
Our best-selling steak. Lean with hearty steak flavor. High quality, tender, sustainable beef, shipped daily from our partners in Minnesota. Locally aged and hand-cut.
6oz Top Sirloin
Our best-selling steak. Lean with hearty steak flavor. High quality, tender, sustainable beef, shipped daily from our partners in Minnesota. Locally aged and hand-cut.
Baby Back Ribs (Full Slab)
Baby back ribs slow-cooked and glazed with our house BBQ sauce.
Baby Back Ribs (Half Slab)
Baby back ribs slow-cooked and glazed with our house BBQ sauce.
Bourbon Butter Ribeye
Juicy, 11-ounce ribeye steak topped with fresh bourbon butter.
Denver Filet
Our most tender steak grilled to melt-in-your-mouth perfection.
New York Strip
The go-to for steak lovers. Juicy, savory, and full of flavor. High quality, tender, sustainable beef, shipped daily from our partners in Minnesota. Locally aged and hand-cut.
PORK CHOP Ribeye
Juicy, boneless pork loin marinated and grilled.
Steak & Rib Combo
10oz top sirloin served with a half-slab of ribs.
Chicken and Fish
Arapahoe Chicken
Grilled chicken breast marinated in teriyaki and pineapple juice, wild rice and one additional side.
Buffalo Chicken
Hand-breaded chicken breast, Mild, Hot, or 911 sauce, blue cheese coleslaw.
Chicken-Fried Chicken
Homestyle fried chicken breast topped with country gravy.
Fried Cod Dinner
North Atlantic cod hand-dipped and breaded in our signature seasoning. Served with two sides.
Fried Cod Sandwich
North Atlantic Cod hand dipped and breaded in our signature seasoning. Served with one side.
Grilled Salmon
Fresh, hand-cut fillet marinated and grilled. Served with two sides.
Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders
Fresh, all-white chicken tenderloins hand-breaded or grilled with your choice of dipping sauce.
Homemade Fried Chicken - 2 piece
Best in town! Fresh, hand-breaded in our secret seasoning and pressure fried.
Mushroom Jack Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, Monterey Jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, bacon.
Southwest Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, Monterey Jack cheese, black beans, Southwest relish, sour cream, chives.
Whitefish Dinner
Grilled or fried in seasoned flour. Served with two sides.
Whitefish Sandwich
Grilled or fried in seasoned flour, rye bread.
Burgers and Sandwiches
Beyond Burger®
⅓ lb. plant based veggie burger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served on a vegan bun.
Buckhead Burger
Catskill Bison Burger
Deliciously lean, 98% fat-free, all-natural bison, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Add your choice of cheese $1.
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Spicy fried chicken breast dipped in Mild, Hot, or 911 sauce, homemade blue cheese coleslaw.
Classic Club Sandwich
Fresh-roasted turkey, honey ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, toasted wheatberry bread, homemade sweet mustard.
Cowboy Burger
Black angus, bacon, crispy onion straws, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, toasted brioche bun.
Durango Wrap
Tomato-basil tortilla, grilled honey-lime chicken, lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, salsa ranch dressing and Southwest relish.
Homemade Chicken Salad Sandwich
Dried cranberries, apricots, slivered almonds. Served as a sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and apple butter, or plated on a bed of lettuce.
Premium Blend Burger
10-ounce blend of premium short rib, ribeye, and chuck with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar bacon mayo, brioche bun.
Sandwich Combo
1/2 Club, Chicken Salad, or Durango Wrap, or Denali Burger + Cup of Loaded Potato Soup, Soup of The Day, or House or Caesar Salad. (Signature Bison Chili + $1.5)
Scratch-Made Sides
Baked Apples
Baked Potato
Baked Sweet Potato
Blue Cheese Cole Slaw
Buttered Corn
Cottage Cheese
French Fries
Green Beans
Loaded Baked Potato
Loaded with bacon, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese.
Loaded Sweet Potato
Brown sugar and marshmallow.
Loaded Yukon Mashed Potatoes
Loaded with bacon, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese.
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Tender lobster, white cheddar, crispy top. A delicious shareable with any meal.
Macaroni and Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Steamed Broccoli
Wild Rice
Desserts
Blackberry Cobbler
Derby Pie
Ice Cream Scoop
Ice Cream Sundae
New York Cheesecake
Strawberry, chocolate, caramel, or peanut butter topping.
Peach Cobbler
Served a la mode.
Pikes Peak Pie
A Buckhead staple! Chocolate graham crust, chocolate peanut butter ice cream, crushed Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups®, peanut butter topping, hot fudge, and whipped cream.
Apple Cobbler
Cherry Cobbler
2020 Signature Cocktails
American Mule
Berry Lynchburg Lemonade
Blueberry Lemonade
Bourbon Ball
Bourbon Bonesnapper
Buckhead Derby Tea
Buckhead Mule
Buckhead Punch
Cherry Bomb
Chris's Sunset on the River
Dancing Bear
Electric Lemonade
Gingerbread Man
Gold Rush
Island Mule
Kentucky Mule
Key Lime Martini
Lynchburg Lemonade
Lynchburgh Honey Lemonade
Mountain Peak Manhattan
Mountain Punch
Oaks Lily
Peach Bellini
Peach Smash
Red Sangria
Spiced Apple
Spiked Sangria
Stoli Squeeze
Summit Breeze
Vive Collins
Watermelon Margarita
White Peach Sangria
Woodford Mint Julip
Old Fashion 2018
Beer Bottle
50 West CAN
Bell's Two Hearted 19.2oz
BL Cherry
BL Citrus
BL Cola
Brax Garage Can
Buck BLight
Buck Bud
Buck CLight
Buck Lite
Buck Ultra
Bud Light
Budweiser
Cigar Cir Jai Alai Can
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Dos Equis Amber
Guiness
Heineken
Heineken N/A
High Noon
Hobrau October Can
Killians Red Bottle
Michelob Light
Michelob Ultra
Mikes Hard Lemonade
Miller 64
Miller Lite
Newcastle
Red Bull
Redd's Apple
Rhinegeist Can
Rhinegheist Truth
Rolling Rock
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Schlafly Pumpkin
Shandy Bottle
Stiegl Grapefruit Radler
Sway Strawberry
Twisted Tea
VooDoo
White Claw Black Cherry
Wyder's Reposado Pear
Angry Orchard Can
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Alpine Colada
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
B-52
Bahama Mama
Baybreeze
Bellini
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Bluegrass Sundown Drink
Brandy Alexander
Buffalo Float
Buttery Nipple
Cape Codder
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Fuzzy Navel
Gibson
Gimlet
Grasshopper
Hurricane
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Jungle Juice
Kahlua & Cream
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Long Beach Tea
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Island Top Shelf
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Melon Ball
Mimosa
Mojito
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Pina Colada
Pineapple Upside Down
Purple Hooter
Red Headed Slut
Rum Runner
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Toasted Almond
Tom Collins
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Straw Daiquri
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Woodford Mint Julep
Featured Cocktails
Weekly Specials
Wine
BTL Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Ecco Domani Pinot Gigio
BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
BTL Mirassou Moscato
BTL Torresella Pinot Grigio
BTL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
BTL William Hill Chardonnay
BTL Alamos Malbec
BTL Bridlewood Pinot Noir
BTL Irony Pinot Noir
BTL Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Noble Vines Merlot
BTL Purple Cowboy Tenacious Red
BTL Mia Rose Split
BTL Coastal Vines
BTL Korbel Sweet Cuvée Split
2022 Reds Beers
N/A Beverages
Apple Juice
Big Red
Coffee
Diet Mountain Dew
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Root Beer
Iced Tea Sweet
Iced Sweet Tea (Gallon)
Iced Tea Unsweet
Iced Unsweet Tea (Gallon)
Lemonade
Milk
Mountain Dew
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Virgins
Water
Kid Milk
Kid Chocolate Milk
Kid Apple Juice
REGULAR & HOLIDAY HOURS Monday: Closed Tuesday–Saturday: 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m.–9 p.m. November 25 (Thanksgiving): Closed December 24 (Xmas Eve): 11 a.m.–4 p.m. December 25 (Xmas Day): Closed 35 Fairfield Ave Bellevue, KY 41073 859-491-7333
