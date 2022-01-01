Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Buckhead Mountain Grill - Bellevue

2,315 Reviews

$$

35 Fairfield Ave

Bellevue, KY 41073

Order Again

Starters & Sharables

Beer Cheese & Pretzels

Beer Cheese & Pretzels

$10.99

Homemade with local Goodwood Walnut Brown Ale and served with soft hot pretzels.

Buckhead Wings

Buckhead Wings

10 Jumbo wings in Mild, Hot, 911, Honey Chipotle, BBQ, or Parmesan Garlic. Boneless or Traditional.

Cheese Boulders

Cheese Boulders

$10.99

Homemade fried cheese balls served with marinara dip.

Chips and Salsa

$7.99
Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.99

Fresh, hand-sliced, and breaded with Panko bread crumbs. Served with house-made Creole dipping sauce.

Housemade Queso Dip

Housemade Queso Dip

$9.79

Fresh queso dip served with house-made tortilla chips.

Loaded Potato Skins

Loaded Potato Skins

$10.99

Hand-scooped from fresh baked potatoes, loaded with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, and chives.

Nacho Mountain

Nacho Mountain

$12.99

Tortilla chips with homemade queso, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, black beans, chili, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Grilled chicken or Natural Black Angus sirloin, Montery Jack and Cheddar cheese, homemade pico de gallo, bacon.

Summit Sampler

$13.99

A little something for everyone. Fried green tomatoes, cheese boulders, and loaded skins.

Signature Salads

We have more unique salads and scratch-made dressings than you’d expect from a place that made its name with steaks.
Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Grilled, blackened chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, croutons, homemade Caesar dressing

Blackened Salmon Caesar

$17.99
Buckhead House Salad

Buckhead House Salad

$7.49

Diced tomatoes, egg, bacon, shredded cheese, and croutons

Cheyanne Chicken Salad

$14.99

Diced tomatoes, egg, red onion, bacon, shredded cheese, and grilled, fried, or buffalo-style chicken breast

Colorado Cobb Salad

Colorado Cobb Salad

$14.99

Chicken, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, potato sticks, diced tomatoes, red onion, avocado + Bloody Mary Ranch dressing

Durango Chicken Salad

Durango Chicken Salad

$14.99

Grilled honey-lime chicken, diced tomatoes, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, tortilla chips, Southwest relish, homemade Salsa Ranch dressing.

Echo Lake Spinach Salad

Echo Lake Spinach Salad

$12.99

Diced tomatoes, egg, red onion, roasted honey pecans, tortilla strips, warm honey mustard dressing with bacon and mushroom. Add grilled chicken ($4)

Large Caesar Salad

$10.99

Classic Caesar with homemade dressing

Large House Salad

$10.99

Diced tomatoes, egg, bacon, shredded cheese, and croutons

Small Caesar Salad

$7.49

Classic Caesar with homemade dressing

Soups & Chili

Choose a cup of homemade loaded potato soup or soup of the day and a house or Caesar salad. (Signature Bison Chili + $1.5)

Bowl - Bison Chili

$9.59

98% fat-free homemade chili loaded with all-natural bison + shredded cheddar cheese, onion, jalapeños.

Bowl - Soup of the Day

$6.59

Cup - Bison Chili

$7.29

98% fat-free homemade chili loaded with all-natural bison + shredded cheddar cheese, onion, jalapeños.

Buckhead Classics

When it comes to the classics, we have a higher calling. All Buckhead Classics are served with fresh-baked homemade bread and cinnamon honey-butter. Substitute a House or Caesar salad for any side for $2.5.
Big Fork Burrito

Big Fork Burrito

$13.99

Flour tortilla, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, black beans, shredded chicken, homemade queso, sour cream, lettuce, homemade pico de gallo.

Buckhead Meatloaf

Buckhead Meatloaf

$14.99

The recipe you’ve loved for over 20 years. Served with two sides.

Buckhead Pot Pie

Buckhead Pot Pie

$14.99

Homemade pot pie with chicken and vegetables topped with a flaky crust. Served with one side.

Fireside Grilled Fajitas - Beef

$17.99

Seasoned chicken or steak, sizzling skillet with bell peppers and onions, warm flour tortillas, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo (Add Guacamole $1.5).

Fireside Grilled Fajitas - Chicken

$15.49

Seasoned chicken or steak, sizzling skillet with bell peppers and onions, warm flour tortillas, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo (Add Guacamole $1.5).

Fireside Grilled Fajitas - Combo

$16.99

Seasoned chicken or steak, sizzling skillet with bell peppers and onions, warm flour tortillas, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo (Add Guacamole $1.5).

Grilled Chicken Cavatappi Pasta

Grilled Chicken Cavatappi Pasta

$14.99

Homemade alfredo or marinara sauce, grilled chicken breast. Served with one side.

Kentucky Hot Brown

Kentucky Hot Brown

$15.49

Texas Toast, roasted turkey, homemade Mornay, bacon, Parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes. Served with one side.

Manhattan Roast Beef

Manhattan Roast Beef

$16.79

Texas Toast, slow-cooked roast beef, beef gravy, side of mashed potatoes.

Steak & Ribs

Superior-tasting, USDA Choice, always-fresh steaks seasoned and grilled to your liking, topped with crispy fried onions. Served with a signature House or Caesar salad and one side. Add blackened spice to any steak at no additional charge.
10oz Top Sirloin

10oz Top Sirloin

$23.99

Our best-selling steak. Lean with hearty steak flavor. High quality, tender, sustainable beef, shipped daily from our partners in Minnesota. Locally aged and hand-cut.

6oz Top Sirloin

6oz Top Sirloin

$16.99

Our best-selling steak. Lean with hearty steak flavor. High quality, tender, sustainable beef, shipped daily from our partners in Minnesota. Locally aged and hand-cut.

Baby Back Ribs (Full Slab)

Baby Back Ribs (Full Slab)

$25.49

Baby back ribs slow-cooked and glazed with our house BBQ sauce.

Baby Back Ribs (Half Slab)

Baby Back Ribs (Half Slab)

$20.99

Baby back ribs slow-cooked and glazed with our house BBQ sauce.

Bourbon Butter Ribeye

Bourbon Butter Ribeye

$28.99

Juicy, 11-ounce ribeye steak topped with fresh bourbon butter.

Denver Filet

$36.99

Our most tender steak grilled to melt-in-your-mouth perfection.

New York Strip

New York Strip

$28.79

The go-to for steak lovers. Juicy, savory, and full of flavor. High quality, tender, sustainable beef, shipped daily from our partners in Minnesota. Locally aged and hand-cut.

PORK CHOP Ribeye

$17.99

Juicy, boneless pork loin marinated and grilled.

Steak & Rib Combo

$34.99

10oz top sirloin served with a half-slab of ribs.

Chicken and Fish

Enjoy with two scratch-made sides. Substitute any side for a House or Caesar salad $2.5.

Arapahoe Chicken

$15.49

Grilled chicken breast marinated in teriyaki and pineapple juice, wild rice and one additional side.

Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast, Mild, Hot, or 911 sauce, blue cheese coleslaw.

Chicken-Fried Chicken

$14.79

Homestyle fried chicken breast topped with country gravy.

Fried Cod Dinner

$17.49

North Atlantic cod hand-dipped and breaded in our signature seasoning. Served with two sides.

Fried Cod Sandwich

Fried Cod Sandwich

$15.29

North Atlantic Cod hand dipped and breaded in our signature seasoning. Served with one side.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$21.99

Fresh, hand-cut fillet marinated and grilled. Served with two sides.

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Fresh, all-white chicken tenderloins hand-breaded or grilled with your choice of dipping sauce.

Homemade Fried Chicken - 2 piece

Homemade Fried Chicken - 2 piece

$13.49

Best in town! Fresh, hand-breaded in our secret seasoning and pressure fried.

Mushroom Jack Chicken

$15.79

Grilled chicken breast, Monterey Jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, bacon.

Southwest Chicken

$15.49

Grilled chicken breast, Monterey Jack cheese, black beans, Southwest relish, sour cream, chives.

Whitefish Dinner

$16.99

Grilled or fried in seasoned flour. Served with two sides.

Whitefish Sandwich

$14.49

Grilled or fried in seasoned flour, rye bread.

Burgers and Sandwiches

All of our burgers are made with always-fresh, USDA Choice, Natural Black Angus Beef raised by ranchers committed to unmatched sustainability and high quality feed. Served on a toasted house bun (unless noted otherwise) with fries or house-made chips.

Beyond Burger®

$13.69

⅓ lb. plant based veggie burger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served on a vegan bun.

Buckhead Burger

$14.99

Catskill Bison Burger

$16.89

Deliciously lean, 98% fat-free, all-natural bison, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Add your choice of cheese $1.

Classic Chicken Sandwich

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$13.29

Spicy fried chicken breast dipped in Mild, Hot, or 911 sauce, homemade blue cheese coleslaw.

Classic Club Sandwich

Classic Club Sandwich

$13.59

Fresh-roasted turkey, honey ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, toasted wheatberry bread, homemade sweet mustard.

Cowboy Burger

$15.99

Black angus, bacon, crispy onion straws, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, toasted brioche bun.

Durango Wrap

Durango Wrap

$12.99

Tomato-basil tortilla, grilled honey-lime chicken, lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, salsa ranch dressing and Southwest relish.

Homemade Chicken Salad Sandwich

Homemade Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.39

Dried cranberries, apricots, slivered almonds. Served as a sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and apple butter, or plated on a bed of lettuce.

Premium Blend Burger

Premium Blend Burger

$16.99

10-ounce blend of premium short rib, ribeye, and chuck with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar bacon mayo, brioche bun.

Sandwich Combo

$12.99

1/2 Club, Chicken Salad, or Durango Wrap, or Denali Burger + Cup of Loaded Potato Soup, Soup of The Day, or House or Caesar Salad. (Signature Bison Chili + $1.5)

Scratch-Made Sides

Baked Apples

Baked Apples

$4.29

Baked Potato

$4.29

Baked Sweet Potato

$4.29
Blue Cheese Cole Slaw

Blue Cheese Cole Slaw

$4.29

Buttered Corn

$4.29

Cottage Cheese

$4.29

French Fries

$4.29
Green Beans

Green Beans

$4.29
Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.79

Loaded with bacon, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese.

Loaded Sweet Potato

Loaded Sweet Potato

$6.79

Brown sugar and marshmallow.

Loaded Yukon Mashed Potatoes

Loaded Yukon Mashed Potatoes

$6.79

Loaded with bacon, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$9.59

Tender lobster, white cheddar, crispy top. A delicious shareable with any meal.

Macaroni and Cheese

$4.29

Mashed Potatoes

$4.29

Steamed Broccoli

$4.29

Wild Rice

$4.29

Desserts

Blackberry Cobbler

$7.49

Derby Pie

$6.79

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.89Out of stock

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.89Out of stock

New York Cheesecake

$6.79

Strawberry, chocolate, caramel, or peanut butter topping.

Peach Cobbler

$7.49

Served a la mode.

Pikes Peak Pie

Pikes Peak Pie

$8.49Out of stock

A Buckhead staple! Chocolate graham crust, chocolate peanut butter ice cream, crushed Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups®, peanut butter topping, hot fudge, and whipped cream.

Apple Cobbler

$7.49Out of stock

Cherry Cobbler

$7.49

2020 Signature Cocktails

American Mule

$9.00

Berry Lynchburg Lemonade

$9.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$9.00

Bourbon Ball

$9.00

Bourbon Bonesnapper

$9.00

Buckhead Derby Tea

$9.00

Buckhead Mule

$9.00

Buckhead Punch

$9.00

Cherry Bomb

$9.00

Chris's Sunset on the River

$9.00

Dancing Bear

$9.00

Electric Lemonade

$9.00

Gingerbread Man

$9.00

Gold Rush

$9.00

Island Mule

$9.00

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

Key Lime Martini

$9.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$9.00

Lynchburgh Honey Lemonade

$9.00

Mountain Peak Manhattan

$9.00Out of stock

Mountain Punch

$9.00

Oaks Lily

$9.00

Peach Bellini

$9.00

Peach Smash

$9.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Spiced Apple

$9.00

Spiked Sangria

$9.00

Stoli Squeeze

$9.00

Summit Breeze

$9.00

Vive Collins

$9.00

Watermelon Margarita

$9.00

White Peach Sangria

$9.00

Woodford Mint Julip

$8.00

Old Fashion 2018

$9.00

Beer Bottle

50 West CAN

$2.75

Bell's Two Hearted 19.2oz

$9.00

BL Cherry

$3.00

BL Citrus

$3.00

BL Cola

$3.00

Brax Garage Can

$5.50

Buck BLight

$18.75

Buck Bud

$18.75

Buck CLight

$18.75

Buck Lite

$18.75

Buck Ultra

$18.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Cigar Cir Jai Alai Can

$5.50

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona

$4.25

Corona Light

$4.25

Corona Premier

$4.50

Dos Equis Amber

$4.25

Guiness

$6.00

Heineken

$4.25

Heineken N/A

$4.25

High Noon

$5.50

Hobrau October Can

$5.50

Killians Red Bottle

$5.75

Michelob Light

$5.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$4.25Out of stock

Miller 64

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.75

Newcastle

$5.75

Red Bull

$5.00

Redd's Apple

$5.75

Rhinegeist Can

$5.50

Rhinegheist Truth

$5.50

Rolling Rock

$4.00Out of stock

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$4.25

Schlafly Pumpkin

$5.50

Shandy Bottle

$5.75Out of stock

Stiegl Grapefruit Radler

$8.00

Sway Strawberry

$5.50

Twisted Tea

$4.00

VooDoo

$6.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.50

Wyder's Reposado Pear

$6.00Out of stock

Angry Orchard Can

$5.50

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$6.50

Alpine Colada

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Appletini

$7.00

B-52

$6.50

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Baybreeze

$6.50

Bellini

$6.50

Black Russian

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Bluegrass Sundown Drink

$7.00

Brandy Alexander

$7.00

Buffalo Float

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.50

Cape Codder

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.50

Gibson

$6.50

Gimlet

$6.50

Grasshopper

$6.50

Hurricane

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$6.50

Jungle Juice

$10.00

Kahlua & Cream

$6.50

Kamikaze

$6.50

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Beach Tea

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$9.00

Madras

$6.50

Mai Tai

$6.50

Manhattan

$7.50

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$7.00

Melon Ball

$6.50

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$6.50

Mudslide

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Pina Colada

$6.75

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.00

Purple Hooter

$6.50

Red Headed Slut

$6.50

Rum Runner

$6.50

Salty Dog

$6.50

Screwdriver

$6.50

Sea Breeze

$6.50

Sex on the Beach

$6.50

Tequila Sunrise

$6.50

Toasted Almond

$6.50

Tom Collins

$6.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.50

Virgin Margarita

$4.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.50

Virgin Straw Daiquri

$4.50

Whiskey Sour

$6.50

White Russian

$6.50

Woodford Mint Julep

$8.00

Featured Cocktails

Alpine Punch

$9.00

Bonesnapper

$9.00

Buckhead Margarita

$9.00

Colorado Cosmo

$9.00

Island Mule

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

White Peach Sangria

$9.00

Weekly Specials

Monday Marg's

$5.00

$4 Weekly Draft

$4.00

Wine

BTL Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00Out of stock

BTL Ecco Domani Pinot Gigio

$26.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Mirassou Moscato

$25.00

BTL Torresella Pinot Grigio

$35.00Out of stock

BTL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL William Hill Chardonnay

$27.00

BTL Alamos Malbec

$28.00

BTL Bridlewood Pinot Noir

$28.00

BTL Irony Pinot Noir

$31.00

BTL Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

BTL Noble Vines Merlot

$28.00

BTL Purple Cowboy Tenacious Red

$28.00

BTL Mia Rose Split

$4.00

BTL Coastal Vines

$21.00

BTL Korbel Sweet Cuvée Split

$4.00

2022 Reds Beers

GL Chill Wave

$4.50

GL Crusher

$4.50

GL Dort

$4.50

MT Round Third

$4.50

MT Tree search

$4.50

MT Trop Psych

$4.50

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$1.79

Big Red

$2.79

Coffee

$2.79

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79Out of stock

Root Beer

$2.79

Iced Tea Sweet

$2.79

Iced Sweet Tea (Gallon)

$8.99Out of stock

Iced Tea Unsweet

$2.79

Iced Unsweet Tea (Gallon)

$8.99Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.79

Milk

$2.79

Mountain Dew

$2.79

Orange Juice

$2.79

Pepsi

$2.79

Sierra Mist

$2.79

Virgins

$4.49

Water

Kid Milk

Kid Chocolate Milk

Kid Apple Juice

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kid Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kid Corn Dog Bites

$5.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kid Desserts

$1.49
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

REGULAR & HOLIDAY HOURS Monday: Closed Tuesday–Saturday: 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m.–9 p.m. November 25 (Thanksgiving): Closed December 24 (Xmas Eve): 11 a.m.–4 p.m. December 25 (Xmas Day): Closed 35 Fairfield Ave Bellevue, KY 41073 859-491-7333

Website

Location

35 Fairfield Ave, Bellevue, KY 41073

Directions

Gallery
Buckhead Mountain Grill image
Buckhead Mountain Grill image
Buckhead Mountain Grill image

