Chili in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

La Soupe

915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Chili Cheesy Chowder (V/GF)$13.00
Cheesy, potatoey, lots of peppers and chilis make a great combination with just the right amount of heat.
Ingredients: oil, onion, green peppers, garlic, cheese, potato, vegetable base, salt and pepper, mild hatch chili sauce, ancho chili powder
Allergens: soy, dairy
Beef Chili (DF)$13.00
Does chili have beans? It's a great debate! This chili does not have beans, just plenty of meaty goodness!
Ingredients: beef, onion, tomato, tomato paste, chipotle pepper, prime rib seasoning, garlic
Allergens: garlic
Firehouse Chili (DF)$13.00
Meaty ground beef, tomato, onion, spices, done! This simple, delicious recipe has just the right amount of heat.
Ingredients: ground beef, onion, tomato, garlic, cilantro, chili powder, cumin, beef base
Allergens: soy, gluten
More about La Soupe
Item pic

 

Onolicious Hawaii

3715 Madison Road, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Guava Chili Pepper Water$1.00
Spicy and sweet. Put this on anything! Make sure can handle da heat!
Sweet Chili Sauce$1.00
Mae Ploy sweet chili sauce. We didn't make this one.
More about Onolicious Hawaii
Item pic

 

Urban Grill on Main

6623 Main St, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup Chili$5.00
Steakburger Chili$6.00
Our hearty Steakburger Chili, served topped with Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream & Diced Onions
More about Urban Grill on Main
O Pie O image

 

O Pie O

32 E. 13th Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.8 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cowgirl Vegan Chili$6.00
semi-spicy stewed cowgirl caviar with black beans, redbeans, chickpeas, tomatoes, onion, garlic, chipotle in adobo sauce, sambal, cumin
More about O Pie O
Roosters image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
Takeout
s/o Chili 3oz$0.79
More about Roosters
Bacalls Cafe image

 

Bacalls Cafe

6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Housemade Chili$5.75
Our beefy and tangy recipe.
More about Bacalls Cafe
Hilltop image

PIES • SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES

Heyday

1527 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (1562 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl of Chili$8.00
More about Heyday
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

1203 Main St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (4945 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Len-Chili $5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
Chili Cheese French Fries$6.00
Chili$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Hi-Mark image

 

Hi-Mark

3229 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Mac$11.00
Chili Fries$9.00
Lang Thang Chili$7.00
More about Hi-Mark
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

3664 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (8556 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Len-Chili $5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
Chili$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Allyn's Cafe

3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Chili
My wife Karen's recipe, sweet and hot just like her
Vegan Chili
cup 4.50, bowl 7.95, entrée 10.95
Vegan Chili
Vegan, meatless crumbles, chili beans served with chips, jalapenos and daiya cheese
More about Allyn's Cafe
Blue Ash Chili image

 

Blue Ash Chili

11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Mac & Cheese$7.39
Bowl of Chili$5.09
Chili Fries$5.29
More about Blue Ash Chili
Homemakers Bar image

SANDWICHES

Homemakers Bar

Walnut St & E 13th St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (158 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinci-Chili Empanada$4.00
Provided by: Empanada Box
Ground beef, tomato, cheddar, onion
More about Homemakers Bar
New England Grinders image

 

New England Grinders

9963 Princeton Glendale Rd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl Chili$5.49
Cup Chili$4.49
More about New England Grinders
Grove Park Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Grove Park Grille

6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
Takeout
GPG Chili Bowl$7.95
Not "just" chili... Our house tri-meat blend of chuck, brisket & short rib with kidney beans, tomatoes, onions and spices.
GPG Chili Cup$4.95
Cup of our house tri-meat blend of chuck, brisket & short rib with kidney beans, tomatoes, onions and spices.
More about Grove Park Grille
Blue Ash Chili image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blue Ash Chili

9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho Chili Salad$12.99
Chili Philly$13.99
Chili Mac & Cheese$7.39
More about Blue Ash Chili
Station Family + BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station Family + BBQ

400 Wyoming Avenue, Cincinnati

Avg 3.8 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Chili (cup or pint)
served with sour cream + shredded cheddar cheese + pickled jalapeños
*g-free
Chili Cheese Dog$10.00
hot dog with brisket chili + shredded cheddar cheese + raw onion
Chili Cheese Fries$9.00
fries topped with brisket chili + cheese sauce
More about Station Family + BBQ
Kiki image

 

Kiki

5932 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILI OIL$1.00
More about Kiki
Skip's BagelDeli image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skip's BagelDeli

12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Chili$6.49
More about Skip's BagelDeli
Latin House image

 

Latin House

823 Main Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Coney$3.00
More about Latin House
Sago image

 

Sago

1004 Delta Avenue, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chili Peppers$0.75
Garlic Chili Sauce$0.75
Thai Chili Sauce$0.75
More about Sago
Shanghai on Elm image

 

Shanghai on Elm

700 Elm Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Sweet Chili Sauce$0.50
Chicken Chili$5.00
Red Pepper Chili Oil$0.50
More about Shanghai on Elm
Banner pic

GRILL

Champions Grille

3670 WERK RD, CINCINNATI

Avg 4.3 (552 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Sandwich$2.59
More about Champions Grille

