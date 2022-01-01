Chili in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve chili
La Soupe
915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Green Chili Cheesy Chowder (V/GF)
|$13.00
Cheesy, potatoey, lots of peppers and chilis make a great combination with just the right amount of heat.
Ingredients: oil, onion, green peppers, garlic, cheese, potato, vegetable base, salt and pepper, mild hatch chili sauce, ancho chili powder
Allergens: soy, dairy
|Beef Chili (DF)
|$13.00
Does chili have beans? It's a great debate! This chili does not have beans, just plenty of meaty goodness!
Ingredients: beef, onion, tomato, tomato paste, chipotle pepper, prime rib seasoning, garlic
Allergens: garlic
|Firehouse Chili (DF)
|$13.00
Meaty ground beef, tomato, onion, spices, done! This simple, delicious recipe has just the right amount of heat.
Ingredients: ground beef, onion, tomato, garlic, cilantro, chili powder, cumin, beef base
Allergens: soy, gluten
Onolicious Hawaii
3715 Madison Road, Cincinnati
|Guava Chili Pepper Water
|$1.00
Spicy and sweet. Put this on anything! Make sure can handle da heat!
|Sweet Chili Sauce
|$1.00
Mae Ploy sweet chili sauce. We didn't make this one.
Urban Grill on Main
6623 Main St, Newtown
|Cup Chili
|$5.00
|Steakburger Chili
|$6.00
Our hearty Steakburger Chili, served topped with Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream & Diced Onions
O Pie O
32 E. 13th Street, Cincinnati
|Cowgirl Vegan Chili
|$6.00
semi-spicy stewed cowgirl caviar with black beans, redbeans, chickpeas, tomatoes, onion, garlic, chipotle in adobo sauce, sambal, cumin
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|s/o Chili 3oz
|$0.79
Bacalls Cafe
6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill
|Housemade Chili
|$5.75
Our beefy and tangy recipe.
PIES • SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES
Heyday
1527 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Bowl of Chili
|$8.00
Aladdin's Eatery
1203 Main St, Cincinnati
|Len-Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
|Chili Cheese French Fries
|$6.00
|Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
Hi-Mark
3229 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati
|Chili Mac
|$11.00
|Chili Fries
|$9.00
|Lang Thang Chili
|$7.00
Aladdin's Eatery
3664 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati
|Len-Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
|Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
FRENCH FRIES
Allyn's Cafe
3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati
|Turkey Chili
My wife Karen's recipe, sweet and hot just like her
|Vegan Chili
cup 4.50, bowl 7.95, entrée 10.95
|Vegan Chili
Vegan, meatless crumbles, chili beans served with chips, jalapenos and daiya cheese
Blue Ash Chili
11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati
|Chili Mac & Cheese
|$7.39
|Bowl of Chili
|$5.09
|Chili Fries
|$5.29
SANDWICHES
Homemakers Bar
Walnut St & E 13th St, Cincinnati
|Cinci-Chili Empanada
|$4.00
Provided by: Empanada Box
Ground beef, tomato, cheddar, onion
New England Grinders
9963 Princeton Glendale Rd, Glendale
|Bowl Chili
|$5.49
|Cup Chili
|$4.49
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Grove Park Grille
6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati
|GPG Chili Bowl
|$7.95
Not "just" chili... Our house tri-meat blend of chuck, brisket & short rib with kidney beans, tomatoes, onions and spices.
|GPG Chili Cup
|$4.95
Cup of our house tri-meat blend of chuck, brisket & short rib with kidney beans, tomatoes, onions and spices.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blue Ash Chili
9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash
|Nacho Chili Salad
|$12.99
|Chili Philly
|$13.99
|Chili Mac & Cheese
|$7.39
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station Family + BBQ
400 Wyoming Avenue, Cincinnati
|Brisket Chili (cup or pint)
served with sour cream + shredded cheddar cheese + pickled jalapeños
*g-free
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$10.00
hot dog with brisket chili + shredded cheddar cheese + raw onion
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$9.00
fries topped with brisket chili + cheese sauce
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skip's BagelDeli
12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati
|Chicken Chili
|$6.49
Sago
1004 Delta Avenue, Cincinnati
|Thai Chili Peppers
|$0.75
|Garlic Chili Sauce
|$0.75
|Thai Chili Sauce
|$0.75
Shanghai on Elm
700 Elm Street, Cincinnati
|Thai Sweet Chili Sauce
|$0.50
|Chicken Chili
|$5.00
|Red Pepper Chili Oil
|$0.50
GRILL
Champions Grille
3670 WERK RD, CINCINNATI
|Chili Cheese Sandwich
|$2.59