Ramen
Gastropubs
KIKI
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Japanese Izakaya
Location
5932 Hamilton Ave, College Hill, OH 45224
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dope! Asian Street Fare Hyde Park - 2912 Wasson Rd
No Reviews
2912 Wasson Rd Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurant