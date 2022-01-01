Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen
Gastropubs

KIKI

review star

No reviews yet

5932 Hamilton Ave

College Hill, OH 45224

Order Again

Popular Items

SHIO RAMEN
KARAAGE
KIMCHI RAMEN

COLD SHARABLES

REQUEST SILVERWARE AND CHOPSTICKS

ADDING THIS WILL ENSURE YOU WILL GET ALL THE SILVERWARE YOU NEED! PLEASE LEAVE IT OUT AND IT WILL SAVE OUR RESTAURANT MONEY AS WELL AS HELP US BE A LITTLE GREENER. THANK YOU!

EDAMAME

$6.00
KIMCHI

KIMCHI

$5.00

HOUSEMADE (gf + vegan)

PICKLES

PICKLES

$5.00

SEASONAL (gf + vegan)

NAPA CAESAR SALAD

NAPA CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

ANCHOVY, PARMESAN, NEGI, NORI, GARLIC CHIPS (gf)

SEAWEED SALAD

SEAWEED SALAD

$11.00

WITH LOCAL CUCUMBER AND RADISH (gf + vegan)

HOT SHARABLES

CURRY PAN

CURRY PAN

$4.00

POTATO, ONION, CARROT (vegan)

GYOZA MUSHROOM

GYOZA MUSHROOM

$10.00

(vegan)

GYOZA PORK

GYOZA PORK

$10.00

YAKIIMO

$9.00
KAKIAGE FRITTER

KAKIAGE FRITTER

$11.00

VEGETABLE FRITTER, CURRY SALT (gf + vegan)

KARAAGE

KARAAGE

$11.00

FRIED CHICKEN OR JACKFRUIT (VG) WITH CHOICE OF OROSHI PONZU OR JORDY MAYO OR BOTH (GF)

KARAAGE FEATURE "SWEET CHILI SAUCE" (GF,VG)

$11.00

FINISHED WITH GREEN ONION (GF) VEGAN WITH JACKFRUIT

RICE

$3.00

(gf + vegan)

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$12.00

LOCAL BLISTERED PEPPERS W/ CHOICE OF PONZU AND BONITO FLAKE OR BAGNA CAUDA AND PARM (GF) OPTION WITH NO BONITO FLAKE IS (VG)

NOODLES

SHIO RAMEN

SHIO RAMEN

$12.00

CHICKEN BROTH, PORK BELLY, GREEN ONION, TEA MARINATED EGG, RAYU, NORI

KIMCHI RAMEN

KIMCHI RAMEN

$12.00

HOUSEMADE KIMCHI, TOFU, GREEN ONION, TEA MARINATED EGG, NORI

KHAO SOI RAMEN

$13.00

ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH, TEA MARINATED EGG, GREEN ONION, CILANTRO (V) VEGAN WITHOUT EGG

PEPE MESHI

PEPE MESHI

$12.00

CONFIT CHICKEN, SPAGETTI, RICE, UMEBOSHI, NORI (gf)

BROTH & NOODLES

$7.00

BROTH

$4.00

NOODLES

$3.00

GF NOODLES

$3.00

FEATURES

D.I.Y TEMAKI

$23.00

FRESH TUNA AND SALMON ROE, AVO PUREE, TOBIKO, KIMCHI, GINGER, WASABI, NORI (PROTEIN SUBJECT TO CHANGE) (GF)

LIL' KIKI (kids meal)

$6.00

INCLUDES CHOICE OF KARAAGE CHICKEN OR CURRY PAN, RICE AND EDAMAME

ROASTED BEET KUSHIYAKI (VG)

$6.00

LEMON VEGAN YOGURT, TOASTED WALNUTS (VG)

DESSERTS

COFFEE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE (GF,VG)

$2.00

KABOCHA CHEESECAKE (GF)

$7.00

FINISHED WITH PEPITA AND WHIP (GF)

SIDES / EXTRAS

REQUEST SILVERWARE AND CHOPSTICKS

JORDY MAYO

$1.00

PONZU

$1.00

TARE

$1.00

CURRY PAN SAUCE

$1.00

CHILI OIL

$1.00

HOUSEMADE HOT SAUCE

$1.00

HOUSE SOY SAUCE

$1.00

PORK BELLY SIDE

$2.00

TEA MARINATED EGG

$1.00

FEATURE KARAAGE SAUCE

$1.00

N/A BEVERAGES

COLA FOUNTAIN

$2.00

CRANBERRY FOUNTAIN

$2.00

GINGER ALE FOUNTAIN

$2.00

LEMON LIME FOUNTAIN

$2.00

ZERO COLA FOUNTAIN

$2.00

BEER

HITACHINO - WHITE ALE

HITACHINO - WHITE ALE

$5.00
HITACHINO - RED RICE

HITACHINO - RED RICE

$6.00

HITACHINO - WEIZEN

$6.00
HITACHINO - DAIDAI

HITACHINO - DAIDAI

$6.00
HITACHINO - SOUR PLUM HIGHBALL

HITACHINO - SOUR PLUM HIGHBALL

$6.00

HITACHINO - NONALE YUZU GINGER NA

$3.00Out of stock
ASAHI SUPER DRY (21oz)

ASAHI SUPER DRY (21oz)

$6.00
SAPPORO PREMIUM (20oz)

SAPPORO PREMIUM (20oz)

$6.00

ORION PREMIUM DRAFT (21oz)

$10.00

SEVENTH SON - KITTY PAW TROPICAL HEAT WAVE

$3.00Out of stock

SEVENTH SON - KITTY PAW PINEAPPLE TANGERINE

$3.00Out of stock

HEINEKEN - 0.0 N/A

$2.00

ATHLETIC BREWING - RUN WILD IPA N/A

$3.00

LAGUNITAS - HOPPY REFRESHER N/A

$2.00Out of stock
COORS BANQUET (16oz)

COORS BANQUET (16oz)

$2.00
MILLER HIGH LIFE (16oz)

MILLER HIGH LIFE (16oz)

$2.00

SAKE

TOZAI - NIGHT SWIM (187ml)

TOZAI - NIGHT SWIM (187ml)

$6.00
TOZAI - SNOW MAIDEN (720ml)

TOZAI - SNOW MAIDEN (720ml)

$19.00
TOZAI - WELL OF WISDOM (720ml)

TOZAI - WELL OF WISDOM (720ml)

$26.00

KUROSAWA - NIGORI SAKE (720ML)

$26.00

BIJOFU - THE GENTLEMAN (720ML)

$32.00

MIZUBASHO - GINJO (720ML)

$36.00

OKUNOMATSU - GINJO (720ML)

$38.00

COWBOY YAMAHAI - JUNMAI GINJO GENSHU (720ML)

$42.00

KIUCHI BREWING - TARUSAKE (720ML)

$32.00Out of stock

BUSHIDO - GENSHU (180ML)

$6.00

SNOW ANGEL - NIGORI (180ML)

$7.00

LITTLE SUMO - GENSHU (200ML)

$7.00

YETI SAKE - JUNMAI (180ml)

$10.00

HOJUN - YUZU SAKE (720ML)

$29.00

WINE

GOTHAM PROJECT - PINOT GRIGIO (8oz)

GOTHAM PROJECT - PINOT GRIGIO (8oz)

$6.00

LA CLOSERIE DES LYS - WHITE BLEND (750ML)

$20.00

DOMAINE DE MAJAS, CÔTES CATALANES BLANC (750ML)

$26.00

PRISMA - ROSE (8oz)

$6.00

PRISMA - PINOT NOIR (8oz)

$6.00

LA CLOSERIE DES LYS - RED BLEND (750ML)

$22.00

Mirabello PROSECCO (187ml)

$5.00

RAMONA - DRY RUBY GRAPEFRUIT (8.4OZ)

$5.00Out of stock

RAMONA - DRY SPARKLING ROSE (8.4OZ)

$5.00Out of stock

Leitz NA Reisling

$6.00

MERCH

LUCKY CAT T-SHIRT OFF WHITE

LUCKY CAT T-SHIRT OFF WHITE

$20.00

SEN LUCKY CAT LONG SLEEVE *NEW

$30.00
HIP HOP T-SHIRT BLACK

HIP HOP T-SHIRT BLACK

$20.00

LUCKY CAT ORANGE CREWNECK *NEW

$35.00
KIKI 5 PANEL HAT

KIKI 5 PANEL HAT

$25.00Out of stock

Tote Bag

$12.00

Sticker

$1.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Japanese Izakaya

Website

Location

5932 Hamilton Ave, College Hill, OH 45224

Directions

Gallery
Kiki image
Kiki image
Kiki image

