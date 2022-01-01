College Hill restaurants you'll love
Bacalls Cafe
6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill
|Popular items
|Club Sandwich
|$11.25
Sliced smoked honey turkey, swiss cheese, bacon,
lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served on your
choice of white, wheat or rye toast.
|The Reuben
|$11.25
Corned beef or Turkey, swiss cheese and kraut on
thick dark rye with Thousand Island dressing
on the side. Honestly, the best anywhere!
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$14.95
The Burger, with mushrooms, swiss, lettuce,
tomato, and red onion.
Kiki
5932 Hamilton Ave, College Hill
|Popular items
|KIMCHI RAMEN
|$10.00
HOUSEMADE KIMCHI, TOFU, GREEN ONION, TEA MARINATED EGG, NORI
|KARAAGE
|$10.00
FRIED CHICKEN OR JACKFRUIT (VG) WITH CHOICE OF OROSHI PONZU OR JORDY MAYO OR BOTH (GF)
|NAPA CAESAR SALAD
|$10.00
ANCHOVY, PARMESAN, NEGI, NORI, GARLIC CHIPS (gf)