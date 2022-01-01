Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

College Hill restaurants you'll love

College Hill restaurants
College Hill's top cuisines

Must-try College Hill restaurants

Bacalls Cafe image

 

Bacalls Cafe

6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Club Sandwich$11.25
Sliced smoked honey turkey, swiss cheese, bacon,
lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served on your
choice of white, wheat or rye toast.
The Reuben$11.25
Corned beef or Turkey, swiss cheese and kraut on
thick dark rye with Thousand Island dressing
on the side. Honestly, the best anywhere!
Mushroom Swiss Burger$14.95
The Burger, with mushrooms, swiss, lettuce,
tomato, and red onion.
More about Bacalls Cafe
Kiki image

 

Kiki

5932 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
KIMCHI RAMEN$10.00
HOUSEMADE KIMCHI, TOFU, GREEN ONION, TEA MARINATED EGG, NORI
KARAAGE$10.00
FRIED CHICKEN OR JACKFRUIT (VG) WITH CHOICE OF OROSHI PONZU OR JORDY MAYO OR BOTH (GF)
NAPA CAESAR SALAD$10.00
ANCHOVY, PARMESAN, NEGI, NORI, GARLIC CHIPS (gf)
More about Kiki
Red Rose Jems image

 

Red Rose Jems

5915 Hamilton Ave., College Hill

More about Red Rose Jems

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in College Hill

Cheesecake

Caesar Salad

