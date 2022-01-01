Downtown restaurants you'll love
Taste of Belgium
911 E. McMillan Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Chicken Biscuit & Gravy
|$14.25
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pepper gravy, sunny-side egg.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
|Waffle & Chicken
|$14.75
Ohio maple syrup, hot sauce, garnish salad
Dope! Asian Street Fare
100 E Court St 2nd Floor, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Veggie Dumplings 5pc
|$7.00
Spinach, carrots, cabbage, corn, water chestnut, vermicelli and mushrooms.
|Char Siu Miso
|$15.00
Ramen in a pork miso broth with char siu pork. Served with bok choy, shiitake, soft-boiled egg, arugula, green onions and chili oil.
|Pork Dumpling 5pc
|$7.00
Ground pork, napa, and green onions.
TACOS • CHICKEN
Mazunte Centro
611 Main Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Margarita
|$8.25
PLEASE NOTE: Meal purchase required by state of Ohio. NEW! limit 3 per meal
|Chips & Guacamole (GF) (V)
|$6.00
Comes with 5-pack of chips and 6 oz. of guacamole
|Barbacoa Tacos (GF)
|$11.25
(SLOW-ROASTED BEEF)
Served with avocado salsa, red jalapeño salsa, salsa amarilla (GF)
All tacos: on soft corn tortillas with onion & cilantro
FB Kitchen & Lounge
126 W 6th St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$13.00
Freshly sliced pepperoni, four cheese blend, finished with feta, Italian seasoning, and olive oil drizzle.
|Funky Bastard
|$16.00
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, red onion, mushroom, and green peppers.
|Cheesy Flat Bread
|$8.00
Served with Pizza Sauce
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Americano
545 RACE ST, CINCINNATI
|Popular items
|Carolina BBQ Burger
|$14.00
Carolina style whiskey-BBQ sauce, Eckerlin thick crispy bacon, pepper jack cheese, fried onion ring, tomato, and mayo
|Grilled Spicy Chicken
|$12.00
Pepperjack cheese, lettuce, salsa, and serrano aioli
|The Americano Burger
|$12.00
Onions, American cheese, Americano sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Street City Pub
580 Walnut St #400, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Fried Brussels App
|$6.00
Crispy fried brussel sprouts tossed in bacon vinaigrette
|12 Wings
|$15.00
Our award winning wings served boneless. Complete with your choice of sauce and dressing dip. Served with carrot sticks.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Center Hub Deli & Catering
700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Agave Lime Bowl
|Sesame Ginger Bowl
|Lemon Basil Bowl
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Prime Cincinnati
580 Walnut St. Suite 100, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|6oz Filet Mignon
|$42.00
6oz Certified Angus Beef Filet cooked to order.
Note: We are not responsible for the taste or appearance of Medium-Well to Well-Done steaks
|Jack Burger
|$12.00
Prime burger, rocket arugula, aged Vermont cheddar, Bourbon-Bacon onion jam, Berkshire bacon, truffle aioli, on a brioche bun
|Caesar salad
|$11.00
80 Acres Baby Romaine lettuce, grated and shaved Parmesan, Focaccia croutons, Caesar Dressing.
OKTO - By Earth + Ocean Restaurant Group
645 Walnut Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Flaming Saganaki
|$13.00
Fried Kefalograviera cheese, grilled bread
|Grilled Salmon
|$29.00
Fava, lemon, olive oil.
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$19.00
Grilled chicken skewers, pita bread, greek fries, tzatziki, harissa.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE
E+O Kitchen
3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Chicken Tacos
|$13.00
Crispy wonton, radish, avocado salsa.
|Chicken Gyoza
|$9.00
mirin-sesame sauce
|Deal Closer
|$17.00
tempura shrimp, snow crab, cream-cheese, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, tempura fried
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
301 East 4th St., Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble
|$9.49
Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.
|Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet
|$12.99
A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.
|Zax I am Fried Eggs and...(with Meat)
|$11.48
Two eggs any style with skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin with choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Canadian Bacon or Turkey Sausage
Lalo-Chino Latino
26 W Court St., Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Mexi Bibimbap
|$14.00
Your choice of protein, kimchi,
black beans, corn, pickle carrots, pickled cabbage, cucumber, kale,
pico de gallo, peppers, onions, and a sunny side up egg, over tomato
rice. Served in hot stone bowl, with a side of Lalo’s spicy sauce.
Gluten free available upon request.
|Mexi Pad Thai
|$13.00
Your choice of protein, stirred with rice noodles, scrambled egg, onions,
carrots, beansprout, corn, peppers, pico de gallo, cilantro, peanuts and lime
wedge. Gluten free available upon request.
|Chipotle Udon Noodles
|$13.00
Your choice of protein, stirred with udon thick noodles, onions, peppers,
corn, cilantro, chipotle sauce.
SMOOTHIES
Better Blend Nutrition
345 W 4th st., Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Toast Crunch
|$6.89
Love those crazy squares but not all the sugar? This tastes like the real thing, without the guilt. 24 oz / 232 cal / 5 sugar / 31 protein
|Birthday Cake
|$6.89
Bringing the classic taste of birthday cake to our nutritional complete line of Blends. Mixed in are gluten-free, stevia-based sprinkles to tie the flavor together 😋 Now you can have your cake (and drink it all too) without any regrets!
|Brownie Batter
|$6.89
A must-try for chocolate lovers. A rich chocolate flavor that’s like licking brownie batter right from the spoon. 24 oz / 176 cal / 3 sugar / 27 protein
BEBO’s Burgers
29 E. Court St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|The Gringo
|$13.00
Provolone cheese, smoked maple bacon, lettuce, fresh guac, mayo. Served on a classic bun.
|Bebo on Court
|$13.00
Smoked maple bacon, bratwurst saugage, sunny side up egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws, bacon aioli. Served on a brioche bun.
|Old Fashioned
|$10.00
American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Served on a classic bun.
Mita's Restaurant
501 Race St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Pulpo
|$16.00
Spanish octopus with fingerling potatoes, potato foam, pimenton
|Empanada de Res con Pique (1)
|$6.00
One (1) beef short rib empanada with a cilantro-chili sauce
|Pimientos de Shishito
|$9.00
Blistered shishito peppers, lots of maldon sea salt
Galla Park Gastro
175 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cinicnnati
|Popular items
|Shoestring fries
|$9.00
Trio of sauces
|Old Pub-Style Pepperoni Flatbread
|$16.00
Crispy pepperoni, mozzarella and provolone, red sauce
|Street Corn
|$10.00
Chipotle mayo, parmesan, lime
Taste of Belgium
16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Brunch Salad
|$13.75
Arugula, savoy cabbage, basil pesto,
fingerlings, peas, pancetta, Pecorino Romano, sunny-side egg
|Brussel Sprouts
|$8.50
Pancetta, mustard, and capers infused sherry vinaigrette.