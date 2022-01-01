Downtown restaurants you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Juice & Smoothies
Greek
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Downtown restaurants

Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

911 E. McMillan Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Biscuit & Gravy$14.25
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pepper gravy, sunny-side egg.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Waffle & Chicken$14.75
Ohio maple syrup, hot sauce, garnish salad
More about Taste of Belgium
Dope! Asian Street Fare image

 

Dope! Asian Street Fare

100 E Court St 2nd Floor, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Dumplings 5pc$7.00
Spinach, carrots, cabbage, corn, water chestnut, vermicelli and mushrooms.
Char Siu Miso$15.00
Ramen in a pork miso broth with char siu pork. Served with bok choy, shiitake, soft-boiled egg, arugula, green onions and chili oil.
Pork Dumpling 5pc$7.00
Ground pork, napa, and green onions.
More about Dope! Asian Street Fare
Mazunte Centro image

TACOS • CHICKEN

Mazunte Centro

611 Main Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (987 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margarita$8.25
PLEASE NOTE: Meal purchase required by state of Ohio. NEW! limit 3 per meal
Chips & Guacamole (GF) (V)$6.00
Comes with 5-pack of chips and 6 oz. of guacamole
Barbacoa Tacos (GF)$11.25
(SLOW-ROASTED BEEF)
Served with avocado salsa, red jalapeño salsa, salsa amarilla (GF)
All tacos: on soft corn tortillas with onion & cilantro
More about Mazunte Centro
FB Kitchen & Lounge image

 

FB Kitchen & Lounge

126 W 6th St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pepperoni$13.00
Freshly sliced pepperoni, four cheese blend, finished with feta, Italian seasoning, and olive oil drizzle.
Funky Bastard$16.00
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, red onion, mushroom, and green peppers.
Cheesy Flat Bread$8.00
Served with Pizza Sauce
More about FB Kitchen & Lounge
Americano image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Americano

545 RACE ST, CINCINNATI

Avg 4.1 (996 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carolina BBQ Burger$14.00
Carolina style whiskey-BBQ sauce, Eckerlin thick crispy bacon, pepper jack cheese, fried onion ring, tomato, and mayo
Grilled Spicy Chicken$12.00
Pepperjack cheese, lettuce, salsa, and serrano aioli
The Americano Burger$12.00
Onions, American cheese, Americano sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato
More about Americano
Street City Pub image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Street City Pub

580 Walnut St #400, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Brussels App$6.00
Crispy fried brussel sprouts tossed in bacon vinaigrette
Fried Brussels App$8.00
Crispy fried brussel sprouts tossed in bacon vinaigrette
12 Wings$15.00
Our award winning wings served boneless. Complete with your choice of sauce and dressing dip. Served with carrot sticks.
More about Street City Pub
Center Hub Deli & Catering image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Center Hub Deli & Catering

700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Agave Lime Bowl
Sesame Ginger Bowl
Lemon Basil Bowl
More about Center Hub Deli & Catering
Prime Cincinnati image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Prime Cincinnati

580 Walnut St. Suite 100, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (2957 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
6oz Filet Mignon$42.00
6oz Certified Angus Beef Filet cooked to order.
Note: We are not responsible for the taste or appearance of Medium-Well to Well-Done steaks
Jack Burger$12.00
Prime burger, rocket arugula, aged Vermont cheddar, Bourbon-Bacon onion jam, Berkshire bacon, truffle aioli, on a brioche bun
Caesar salad$11.00
80 Acres Baby Romaine lettuce, grated and shaved Parmesan, Focaccia croutons, Caesar Dressing.
More about Prime Cincinnati
OKTO - By Earth + Ocean Restaurant Group image

 

OKTO - By Earth + Ocean Restaurant Group

645 Walnut Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Flaming Saganaki$13.00
Fried Kefalograviera cheese, grilled bread
Grilled Salmon$29.00
Fava, lemon, olive oil.
Chicken Souvlaki$19.00
Grilled chicken skewers, pita bread, greek fries, tzatziki, harissa.
More about OKTO - By Earth + Ocean Restaurant Group
E+O Kitchen image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE

E+O Kitchen

3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (3612 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tacos$13.00
Crispy wonton, radish, avocado salsa.
Chicken Gyoza$9.00
mirin-sesame sauce
Deal Closer$17.00
tempura shrimp, snow crab, cream-cheese, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, tempura fried
More about E+O Kitchen
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

301 East 4th St., Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (2454 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble$9.49
Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.
Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet$12.99
A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.
Zax I am Fried Eggs and...(with Meat)$11.48
Two eggs any style with skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin with choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Canadian Bacon or Turkey Sausage
More about Wild Eggs
Lalo-Chino Latino image

 

Lalo-Chino Latino

26 W Court St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mexi Bibimbap$14.00
Your choice of protein, kimchi,
black beans, corn, pickle carrots, pickled cabbage, cucumber, kale,
pico de gallo, peppers, onions, and a sunny side up egg, over tomato
rice. Served in hot stone bowl, with a side of Lalo’s spicy sauce.
Gluten free available upon request.
Mexi Pad Thai$13.00
Your choice of protein, stirred with rice noodles, scrambled egg, onions,
carrots, beansprout, corn, peppers, pico de gallo, cilantro, peanuts and lime
wedge. Gluten free available upon request.
Chipotle Udon Noodles$13.00
Your choice of protein, stirred with udon thick noodles, onions, peppers,
corn, cilantro, chipotle sauce.
More about Lalo-Chino Latino
Better Blend Nutrition image

SMOOTHIES

Better Blend Nutrition

345 W 4th st., Cincinnati

Avg 4.8 (509 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cinnamon Toast Crunch$6.89
Love those crazy squares but not all the sugar? This tastes like the real thing, without the guilt. 24 oz / 232 cal / 5 sugar / 31 protein
Birthday Cake$6.89
Bringing the classic taste of birthday cake to our nutritional complete line of Blends. Mixed in are gluten-free, stevia-based sprinkles to tie the flavor together 😋 Now you can have your cake (and drink it all too) without any regrets!
Brownie Batter$6.89
A must-try for chocolate lovers. A rich chocolate flavor that’s like licking brownie batter right from the spoon. 24 oz / 176 cal / 3 sugar / 27 protein
More about Better Blend Nutrition
BEBO’s Burgers image

 

BEBO’s Burgers

29 E. Court St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Gringo$13.00
Provolone cheese, smoked maple bacon, lettuce, fresh guac, mayo. Served on a classic bun.
Bebo on Court$13.00
Smoked maple bacon, bratwurst saugage, sunny side up egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws, bacon aioli. Served on a brioche bun.
Old Fashioned$10.00
American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Served on a classic bun.
More about BEBO’s Burgers
Mita's Restaurant image

 

Mita's Restaurant

501 Race St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pulpo$16.00
Spanish octopus with fingerling potatoes, potato foam, pimenton
Empanada de Res con Pique (1)$6.00
One (1) beef short rib empanada with a cilantro-chili sauce
Pimientos de Shishito$9.00
Blistered shishito peppers, lots of maldon sea salt
More about Mita's Restaurant
Galla Park Gastro image

 

Galla Park Gastro

175 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cinicnnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shoestring fries$9.00
Trio of sauces
Old Pub-Style Pepperoni Flatbread$16.00
Crispy pepperoni, mozzarella and provolone, red sauce
Street Corn$10.00
Chipotle mayo, parmesan, lime
More about Galla Park Gastro
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brunch Salad$13.75
Arugula, savoy cabbage, basil pesto,
fingerlings, peas, pancetta, Pecorino Romano, sunny-side egg
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Brussel Sprouts$8.50
Pancetta, mustard, and capers infused sherry vinaigrette.
More about Taste of Belgium
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

195 E Freedom Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (11502 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
Shanghai on Elm image

 

Shanghai on Elm

700 Elm Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potstickers Fried$5.00
Made with pork
Egg Roll$3.00
Made with pork
Crab Rangoon$5.00
More about Shanghai on Elm

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Waffles

Veggie Rolls

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Angus Burgers

Fried Rice

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston