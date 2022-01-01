Downtown Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Downtown

Dope! Asian Street Fare image

 

Dope! Asian Street Fare

100 E Court St 2nd Floor, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Dumplings 5pc$7.00
Spinach, carrots, cabbage, corn, water chestnut, vermicelli and mushrooms.
Char Siu Miso$15.00
Ramen in a pork miso broth with char siu pork. Served with bok choy, shiitake, soft-boiled egg, arugula, green onions and chili oil.
Pork Dumpling 5pc$7.00
Ground pork, napa, and green onions.
More about Dope! Asian Street Fare
E+O Kitchen image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE

E+O Kitchen

3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (3612 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tacos$13.00
Crispy wonton, radish, avocado salsa.
Chicken Gyoza$9.00
mirin-sesame sauce
Deal Closer$17.00
tempura shrimp, snow crab, cream-cheese, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, tempura fried
More about E+O Kitchen
Lalo-Chino Latino image

 

Lalo-Chino Latino

26 W Court St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mexi Bibimbap$14.00
Your choice of protein, kimchi,
black beans, corn, pickle carrots, pickled cabbage, cucumber, kale,
pico de gallo, peppers, onions, and a sunny side up egg, over tomato
rice. Served in hot stone bowl, with a side of Lalo’s spicy sauce.
Gluten free available upon request.
Mexi Pad Thai$13.00
Your choice of protein, stirred with rice noodles, scrambled egg, onions,
carrots, beansprout, corn, peppers, pico de gallo, cilantro, peanuts and lime
wedge. Gluten free available upon request.
Chipotle Udon Noodles$13.00
Your choice of protein, stirred with udon thick noodles, onions, peppers,
corn, cilantro, chipotle sauce.
More about Lalo-Chino Latino
BEBO’s Burgers image

 

BEBO’s Burgers

29 E. Court St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Gringo$13.00
Provolone cheese, smoked maple bacon, lettuce, fresh guac, mayo. Served on a classic bun.
Bebo on Court$13.00
Smoked maple bacon, bratwurst saugage, sunny side up egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws, bacon aioli. Served on a brioche bun.
Old Fashioned$10.00
American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Served on a classic bun.
More about BEBO’s Burgers

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Waffles

Veggie Rolls

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Angus Burgers

Fried Rice

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston