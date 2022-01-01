Downtown Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
More about Dope! Asian Street Fare
Dope! Asian Street Fare
100 E Court St 2nd Floor, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Veggie Dumplings 5pc
|$7.00
Spinach, carrots, cabbage, corn, water chestnut, vermicelli and mushrooms.
|Char Siu Miso
|$15.00
Ramen in a pork miso broth with char siu pork. Served with bok choy, shiitake, soft-boiled egg, arugula, green onions and chili oil.
|Pork Dumpling 5pc
|$7.00
Ground pork, napa, and green onions.
More about E+O Kitchen
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE
E+O Kitchen
3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Chicken Tacos
|$13.00
Crispy wonton, radish, avocado salsa.
|Chicken Gyoza
|$9.00
mirin-sesame sauce
|Deal Closer
|$17.00
tempura shrimp, snow crab, cream-cheese, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, tempura fried
More about Lalo-Chino Latino
Lalo-Chino Latino
26 W Court St., Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Mexi Bibimbap
|$14.00
Your choice of protein, kimchi,
black beans, corn, pickle carrots, pickled cabbage, cucumber, kale,
pico de gallo, peppers, onions, and a sunny side up egg, over tomato
rice. Served in hot stone bowl, with a side of Lalo’s spicy sauce.
Gluten free available upon request.
|Mexi Pad Thai
|$13.00
Your choice of protein, stirred with rice noodles, scrambled egg, onions,
carrots, beansprout, corn, peppers, pico de gallo, cilantro, peanuts and lime
wedge. Gluten free available upon request.
|Chipotle Udon Noodles
|$13.00
Your choice of protein, stirred with udon thick noodles, onions, peppers,
corn, cilantro, chipotle sauce.
More about BEBO’s Burgers
BEBO’s Burgers
29 E. Court St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|The Gringo
|$13.00
Provolone cheese, smoked maple bacon, lettuce, fresh guac, mayo. Served on a classic bun.
|Bebo on Court
|$13.00
Smoked maple bacon, bratwurst saugage, sunny side up egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws, bacon aioli. Served on a brioche bun.
|Old Fashioned
|$10.00
American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Served on a classic bun.