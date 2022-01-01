Downtown Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Downtown

Mazunte Centro image

TACOS • CHICKEN

Mazunte Centro

611 Main Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (987 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margarita$8.25
PLEASE NOTE: Meal purchase required by state of Ohio. NEW! limit 3 per meal
Chips & Guacamole (GF) (V)$6.00
Comes with 5-pack of chips and 6 oz. of guacamole
Barbacoa Tacos (GF)$11.25
(SLOW-ROASTED BEEF)
Served with avocado salsa, red jalapeño salsa, salsa amarilla (GF)
All tacos: on soft corn tortillas with onion & cilantro
More about Mazunte Centro
Lalo-Chino Latino image

 

Lalo-Chino Latino

26 W Court St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mexi Bibimbap$14.00
Your choice of protein, kimchi,
black beans, corn, pickle carrots, pickled cabbage, cucumber, kale,
pico de gallo, peppers, onions, and a sunny side up egg, over tomato
rice. Served in hot stone bowl, with a side of Lalo’s spicy sauce.
Gluten free available upon request.
Mexi Pad Thai$13.00
Your choice of protein, stirred with rice noodles, scrambled egg, onions,
carrots, beansprout, corn, peppers, pico de gallo, cilantro, peanuts and lime
wedge. Gluten free available upon request.
Chipotle Udon Noodles$13.00
Your choice of protein, stirred with udon thick noodles, onions, peppers,
corn, cilantro, chipotle sauce.
More about Lalo-Chino Latino
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

195 E Freedom Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (11502 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Waffles

Veggie Rolls

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Angus Burgers

Fried Rice

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston