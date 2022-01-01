Downtown Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Downtown
TACOS • CHICKEN
Mazunte Centro
611 Main Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Margarita
|$8.25
PLEASE NOTE: Meal purchase required by state of Ohio. NEW! limit 3 per meal
|Chips & Guacamole (GF) (V)
|$6.00
Comes with 5-pack of chips and 6 oz. of guacamole
|Barbacoa Tacos (GF)
|$11.25
(SLOW-ROASTED BEEF)
Served with avocado salsa, red jalapeño salsa, salsa amarilla (GF)
All tacos: on soft corn tortillas with onion & cilantro
Lalo-Chino Latino
26 W Court St., Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Mexi Bibimbap
|$14.00
Your choice of protein, kimchi,
black beans, corn, pickle carrots, pickled cabbage, cucumber, kale,
pico de gallo, peppers, onions, and a sunny side up egg, over tomato
rice. Served in hot stone bowl, with a side of Lalo’s spicy sauce.
Gluten free available upon request.
|Mexi Pad Thai
|$13.00
Your choice of protein, stirred with rice noodles, scrambled egg, onions,
carrots, beansprout, corn, peppers, pico de gallo, cilantro, peanuts and lime
wedge. Gluten free available upon request.
|Chipotle Udon Noodles
|$13.00
Your choice of protein, stirred with udon thick noodles, onions, peppers,
corn, cilantro, chipotle sauce.