Steakhouses
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Prime Cincinnati

2,957 Reviews

$$$

580 Walnut St. Suite 100

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Popular Items

200

Mardis Gras

Mardis Gras Upgrade

$75.00

Auction Card

$100.00

PRE-ORDER (from 11/09 - 11/22) PICK UP ONLY (11/24 from 11am-1pm)

THANKSGIVING ENTREE FOR 2

$120.00

Joyce Farms Turkey & Berkshire Ham Shallot Mashed Potatoes and Turkey Gravy Cornbread Apple Sausage Stuffing Bourbon Maple Bacon Brussel Sprouts New Riff Single Barrel: Prime Cincinnati Bourbon, Ohio Maple Syrup Grand Marnier® Cranberry Sauce

THANKSGIVING ENTREE FOR 4

$200.00

Joyce Farms Turkey & Berkshire Ham Shallot Mashed Potatoes and Turkey Gravy Cornbread Apple Sausage Stuffing Bourbon Maple Bacon Brussel Sprouts New Riff Single Barrel: Prime Cincinnati Bourbon, Ohio Maple Syrup Grand Marnier® Cranberry Sauce

ADDITIONAL SIDES

Choose any of our Delicious side: Mashed Potatoes, Sweet Mashed Potatoes, Corn Bread Apple Sausage Stuffing, Baked Mac & Cheese and Turkey Gravy.

DESSERT

Choose any of our Delicious Desserts from: Apple Pie, Pumpkin Pie or Pecan Pie.

GIFT CARDS

100

$100.00

200

$200.00

300

$300.00

400

$400.00

500

$500.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Prime Cincinnati: Featuring Prime Steaks, Seafood and Wine! Note: alcohol bottles for Purchase at 40% discount. Credit card, photo ID and pickup person must all match and be 21+

Website

Location

580 Walnut St. Suite 100, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Directions

