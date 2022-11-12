Steakhouses
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Prime Cincinnati
2,957 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Prime Cincinnati: Featuring Prime Steaks, Seafood and Wine! Note: alcohol bottles for Purchase at 40% discount. Credit card, photo ID and pickup person must all match and be 21+
Location
580 Walnut St. Suite 100, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
OKTO - By Earth + Ocean Restaurant Group
No Reviews
645 Walnut Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurant
Ghost Chicken Cincinnati - 701 Broadway Street
No Reviews
701 Broadway Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurant