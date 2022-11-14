Restaurant header imageView gallery

Center Hub Deli & Catering

310 Reviews

$$

700 West Pete Rose Way

Cincinnati, OH 45203

Cold Sandwiches

Classic Club

$9.00

Ham, turkey, cheddar, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo on multigrain wheat

Turkey Bravo

$9.00

Turkey, bacon, smoked gouda, spinach, tomato, with a tangy bravo dressing on kaiser roll

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.00

Turkey, swiss, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch

Mediterranean Wrap

$9.00

Pulled chicken, hummus, cucumber, feta, olives, lettuce, house dressing

Berry Wrap

$9.00

Pulled chicken, strawberries, candied pecans, mixed greens, feta, balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Pulled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, tomato, lettuce, ranch dressing, cheddar cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Hummus, cucumber, onion, tomato, spinach, artichokes, roasted red peppers, feta, balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.00

Flaky croissant topped with house made chicken salad with diced chicken, candied pecans, craisins, celery and onion

Hot Sandwiches

Italian Sub

$10.00

Grilled pepperoni, salami, capicola, ham, with provolone, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, house dressing on fresh baked sub roll

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.00

Shaved beef, grilled onion, mozzarella and provolone cheeses on hoagie roll

BBQ Roast Turkey Melt

$10.00

Grilled turkey, pepperjack, bacon, grilled onion, bbq sauce, toasted white bread

Roasted Brussel Sprout Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Deli white bread, pepperjack, smoked gouda, roasted brussels sprouts

Hot Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Grilled ham, white american, lettuce, tomato, mayo on pretzel bun

Hot Turkey & Cheese

$9.00

Grilled turkey, white american, lettuce, tomato, mayo on pretzel bun

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$9.00

Grilled ham , american cheese, fried egg, on toasted white bread

Turkey, Egg & Cheese

$9.00

Grilled turkey, american cheese, fried egg, on toasted white bread

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Cubano

$10.00

Ham, Roast Pork Loin, Spicy Pickles, Swiss Cheese, on pressed hoagie with side of Spicy Garlic Mustard Aioli

Fried Buffalo Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken tenders tossed in buff sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, spicy pickles on Kaiser roll

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$7.00

bacon, american cheese, fried egg, on toasted white bread

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Wings, Tenders, and Sides

Pound of Wings

$12.00

Jumbo chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with carrots, celery and ranch or blue cheese for dipping

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Shoestring Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Cheddar Jalapeño Poppers

$3.00

Soup

$4.00+

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Greek Salad

$5.50

Side Cobb Salad

$6.00

Side Berry Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.50

Hub Taco

$9.00

Three soft tacos with choice of Chorizo, Spicy shredded chicken, or Veggie Black bean corn and pepper mix, Lettuce, shredded cheddar and chipotle ranch

8oz Chicken Salad

$6.00

16 Oz Chicken Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Powerbowls and Salads

Agave Lime Bowl

$10.00

Rice, black beans, avocado, tomato, green onion, romaine, queso fresco, agave lime vinaigrette

Lemon Basil Bowl

$10.00

Quinoa, mixed greens, grilled broccolini, roasted red peppers, onion, walnuts, lemon basil dressing

Ranchero Bowl

$10.00

Rice, mixed greens, mango, grilled tomato, red onion, avocado, queso fresco, smokey ranchero sauce

Sriracha Lime Bowl

$10.00

Rice, cucumber, radish, carrot, nappa, green onion, sriracha lime vinaigrette

Roasted Garlic Bowl

$10.00

Quinoa, roasted brussel sprouts, marinated artichokes, wilted mixed greens, shredded parmesan, grilled squash & zucchini, roasted red peppers, garlic herb vinaigrette

Huevos Bowl

$10.00

Rice, chorizo, Queso fresco, fried egg, avocado, salsa

Korean BBQ Bowl

$10.00

Rice, homemade kim chi, radish, cucumber, mushroooms, Korean BBQ sauce

Sesame Ginger Bowl

$10.00

Rice, napa, mandarin oranges, radish, green onion, snap peas, crispy chow mein noodles, sesame ginger dressing

Strawberry Almond Bowl

$10.00

Quinoa, strawberries, toasted almonds, spinach, feta, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Honey Peanut Butter Bowl

$10.00

Quinoa, granola, dried banana, craisins, fresh strawberries, mango and blueberries, Honey Peanut Butter Sauce

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, crouton, hard boiled egg, olives, cheddar cheese, choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Romaine, avocado, wedge of gorgonzola, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, peppercorn gorgonzola dressing

Seasonal Berry Salad

$10.00

Spinach, fresh berries, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette

Mandarin Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, sliced almonds, red onion, feta, balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$10.00

Feta, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Tomato, Romaine, Onion, Pepperoncini, House Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Southwest Salad

$10.00

Romaine, tomato, southwest black bean corn and pepper mix, cheddar, chipotle ranch

Combo Specials

Grilled Cheese & Small Soup or Side Salad

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla & Side

$9.00

Small Soup & Side Salad

$9.00

Tenders Basket

$10.00

Grab & Go

Cookies

$2.00

Brownie

$2.00

Chips

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Water

$1.00

LaCroix

$1.00

Tea

$2.00

Ice Water

$2.00

Gum

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Kind Bar

$1.00

Chips And Cookie

$3.00

Fuji

$2.00

Trail Mix

$2.00

Hot Tea

$1.25

Andes

$0.25

Chips & Drink

$3.00

Peanuts

$1.50

Can Pop

$1.50

Monster

$3.00

Prime

$2.00

Gc

$50.00

Breakfast

Ultimate Breakfast Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Huevos Rancheros Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Center Hub Deli & Catering serves Cincinnati and surrounding areas with fresh made to order meals, catering, and healthy meal prep options. We’re located in Longworth Hall under the water tower with FREE Parking!

700 West Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati, OH 45203

Center Hub Deli & Catering image

