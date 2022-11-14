Center Hub Deli & Catering
310 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Center Hub Deli & Catering serves Cincinnati and surrounding areas with fresh made to order meals, catering, and healthy meal prep options. We’re located in Longworth Hall under the water tower with FREE Parking!
Location
700 West Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati, OH 45203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Better Blend Nutrition - Downtown Cincinnati
4.8 • 509
345 W 4th st. Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurant