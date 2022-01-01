Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mita's Restaurant

No reviews yet

501 Race St

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Popular Items

Taco de Pescado
Bocadillo de Hamburguesa (1)
Empanada de Res con Pique (1)

Non-Alcoholic

Topo Chico

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$2.50Out of stock

Grapefruit Jarritos

$2.00

Lime Jarritos

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$2.00

Bottles and Cans

Corona Extra

$3.00

Estrella Galicia

$3.00

Dos Equis Amber

$3.00

Bohemia Pilsner

$3.00

Old Rasputin Imperial Stout

$3.50

Sonder Blanc

$3.00

Rhinegeist Zappy

$3.50

Urban Artifact Spyglass

$3.50

Sangria/Cocktails

Please, limit one sangria/cocktail per food item

White Sangria

$8.00Out of stock

white wine, peach brandy, gin, citrus

Red Sangria

$8.00Out of stock

red wine, apple brandy, rum, hibiscus, warm spices, citrus

Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

tequila, lime, house citrus cordial, salt

El Luchador

$10.00Out of stock

tequila, lime, jalapeño, ginger, house citrus cordial

Spain Whites

2021 Txomin Etxaniz Blanco

$30.00

hondarribi zuri | getaria

2020 Ulacia Txakoli Bianco

$29.00Out of stock

hondarribi zuri & beltza | getaria

2015 Botani

$20.00

moscatel | malaga

2017 Nisia

$22.00Out of stock

verdejo | rueda

2020 Martin Codax

$22.00Out of stock

albarino | rias baixas

2021 Zarate

$27.00

albariño | rias biaxas

2019 Vega Sindoa

$22.00Out of stock

chardonnay | navarra

2016 Avancia

$34.00Out of stock

godello | valdeorras

2016 Cuna de Maras 'Timeless'

$48.00

viura | rioja

2020 Cantalapiedra 'Lirondo'

$29.00

verdejo (orange wine) | castilla y leon

Portugal Whites

Broadbent Vinho Verde

$18.00Out of stock

Argentina Whites

2018 Areyna

$21.00

torrontes | salta

2019 Mendel

$28.00Out of stock

semillon | mendoza

2019 Luca 'G Lot'

$41.00

chardonnay | mendoza

Chile Whites

2020 Mayu

$20.00

pedro ximenez | elqui valley

2017 Errazuriz 'Max' Reserva

$24.00Out of stock

sauvignon blanc | aconcagua valley, chile

Uruguay Whites

2017 Bouza Albariño

$30.00Out of stock

albariño | montevideo

Sparkling Wines

2018 Mestres 1312 Reserva Brut

$27.00

2016 Llopart Brut Reserva

$30.00

cava | penedes, spain

2019 Llopart Rose

$33.50

rose cava | penedes, spain

Ayala Brut Majeur

$49.00

champagne | mareuil-s-ay, france

Bollinger Special Cuvee

$68.00Out of stock

champagne | marne-ay, france

Rose To Go

2020 Zorzal Rosado

$20.00Out of stock

garnacha | navarra

2021 Txomin Etxaniz Rose

$30.00

hondarribi beltza | getaria, spain

Rioja

2018 Sierra Cantabria Unica Reserva

$38.00

tempranillo

2018 La Rioja Alta 'Vina Alberdi' Reserva

$30.00

2007 Vinedos de Paganos 'El Puntido' Gran Reserva

$66.00

tempranillo

2014 Marques de Reinosa Reserva

$24.00Out of stock

tempranillo

2012 La Rioja Alta 'Vina Ardanza' Reserva

$38.00Out of stock

tempranillo

2010 Bodegas Ontanon Reserva

$32.00Out of stock

tempranillo/graciano

2018 Muga Reserva

$39.00

tempranillo

2016 Muga 'Seleccion Especial' Reserva

$49.00Out of stock

tempranillo

2011 Prado Enea By Muga

$75.00

tempranillo

2013 R. Lopez de Heredia 'Vina Cubillo' Crianza

$38.00Out of stock

tempranillo

2010 R. Lopez de Heredia 'Vina Tondonia' Reserva

$60.00

tempranillo

2011 R. Lopez de Heredia 'Vina Bosconia' Reserva

$45.00

tempranillo

2015 Torre Muga By Muga

$99.00

tempranillo

2005 Muga 'Aro'

$180.00

tempranillo

2016 San Vicente

$61.00

tempranillo

2002 Bodegas Cotador 'La Vina de Andres Romeo"

$145.00Out of stock

tempranillo

2002 Benjamin Romeo 'Contador'

$254.00

tempranillo

2005 Sierra Cantabria Amancio

$145.00Out of stock

tempranillo

2001 Altos de Lanzaga

$64.00Out of stock

tempranillo

Ribera Del Duero

2017 Hermanos Perez Pascuas 'El Pedrosal'

$34.00

tempranillo

2018 Canta Muda 'Roble'

$24.00Out of stock

tempranillo

2017 Lopez Cristobal Crianza

$32.00Out of stock

tempranillo

2019 Pingus PSI

$42.00

tempranillo

2006 Alonso del Yerro 'Maria'

$63.00Out of stock

tempranillo

2015 Vega Sicila 'Valbuena'

$185.00

tempranillo

Priorat

2020 Alvaro Palacios 'Camins Del Priorat'

$31.00Out of stock

garnacha blend

2019 Alvaro Palacios 'Finca Dofi'

$90.00

garnacha

2020 Clos Figueras 'Serras del Priorat'

$37.00

2017 Clos Figueras 'Font de la Figuera'

$49.00Out of stock

2014 Clos Mogador

$98.00

2018 Clos Berenguer 'MIN'

$24.00Out of stock

carignan blend

2018 Buil & Gine 'Gine Gine'

$34.00

carignan/garnacha

2018 Ferrer-Bobet 'Vinyes Velles'

$48.00

carignan

Toro

2017 Triton

$23.00

tinta del toro

2017 Vatan

$42.00

tinta del toro

2018 Teso la Monja 'Almirez'

$34.00

tinta de toro

2017 Teso la Monja 'Victorino'

$66.00

tinta de toro

Bierzo

2019 Raul Perez Ultreia 'St. Jacques'

$25.00

mencia

2020 Descendientes de Palacios 'Petalos'

$30.00

mencia

2019 Descendientes de Palacios 'Corullon'

$47.00

mencia

2015 Descendientes de Palacios 'Moncerbal'

$89.00Out of stock

mencia

Elsewhere in Spain

2020 Camino de Navaherreros Garnacha

$25.00

garnacha | vinos de madrid, spain

2019 Bernabeleva Navaherreros

$30.00

garnacha | vinos de madrid

2019 Celler De Les Aus 'Merla'

$33.00

monastrell | catalonia

2018 Alfredo Maestro Vina Almate

$25.00

tempranillo | castilla y leon

2018 Tridente

$22.00

tempranillo | castilla y leon

2019 Alto Moncayo 'Veraton'

$37.00Out of stock

garnacha | campo de borja

2018 Alto Moncayo

$49.00

garnacha | campo de borja

2011 Alto Moncayo 'Aquilon'

$170.00

garnacha | campo de borja

2019 Juan Gil

$50.00

monastrell | jumilla

2019 El Nido 'Clio'

$60.00Out of stock

monastrell/cabernet sauvignon | jumilla

Portugal Reds

2015 Dorina Lindemann Tinto

$24.00

tinta barroca/touriga nacional/touriga franca | alentejo

2017 Cedro Do Noval

$29.00

touriga blend | douro

Argentina Reds

2019 Barda

$34.00Out of stock

pinot noir | patagonia

2019 Luca 'G Lot'

$38.00

pinot noir | mendoza

2018 Tercos

$20.00Out of stock

sangiovese | mendoza

2020 Altar Uco 'Edad Moderna'

$28.00

cabernet sauvignon | mendoza

2017 Carrascal

$26.00Out of stock

malbec | mendoza

2019 Luca Malbec

$38.00

malbec | mendoza

2018 Tikal 'Natural'

$24.00

malbec/syrah | mendoza

2014 Tikal 'Jubilo'

$44.00Out of stock

malbec/cabernet sauvignon | mendoza

2017 Mendel

$30.00

cabernet sauvignon | mendoza

2017 Decero 'The Owl And The Dust Devil'

$38.00Out of stock

cabernet sauvignon/malbec | mendoza

Chile Reds

2018 Errazuriz 'Max' Reserva Pinot Noir

$24.00Out of stock

pinot noir | aconcagua

2020 Pedro Parra y Familia 'Imaginador'

$24.00

cinsault | itata valley

2019 Errazuriz 'Max' Reserva Carmenere

$24.00

carmenere | aconcagua valley

2017 Mayu

$21.00Out of stock

carmenere/syrah | elqui valley

2018 Errazuriz 'Max' Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

cabernet sauvignon | aconcagua valley

2017 Altamana Grande Reserva

$26.00Out of stock

malbec | maule valley

2019 Domus Aurea

$64.00

cabernet sauvignon | maipo valley

Bocaditos

To-Go Utensils

Please add this to your order if you would like us to include plastic cutlery.

Chicharron

$7.00

fried pork belly

Encurditos

$5.00

Pickled turnips, carrots, cauliflower, fennel, radishes

Quesos Y Embutidos

served with crackers, membrillo, and marcona almonds

Trio of Cheeses

$19.00

Three cheeses of your choice, served with crackers, membrillo, and marcona almonds

Queso

$7.00

One order of a cheese of your choice. Served with crackers, membrillo, and marcona almonds

Jamón Serrano

$14.00

35g of Serrano Ham from Spain

Jamon Iberico

$26.00

25g of Jabugo Ham from Spain

Vegetales

Pan con Aceite de Olivo y Salsa Romesco

$8.00

Local bread board served with extra virgin olive oil and romesco sauce

Aceitunas Aliñadas y Queso Murcia al' Vino

$8.00
Pimientos de Shishito

Pimientos de Shishito

$9.00

Blistered shishito peppers, lots of maldon sea salt

Patatas Bravas

$10.00

Fried potato wedges tossed in pimenton oil, served with a side of lemon aioli

Pimientos Pequillo Rellenos

$10.00

goat cheese stuffed pequillo peppers, sherry gastrique

Tostones y Guacamole

$11.00

Twice fried plantains tossed in garlic butter, served with crushed avocado dip

Ensalada Mixta

$11.00

mixed farm greens salad, shaved fennel, pickled guindilla peppers, oranges, marcona almonds, sherry vinaigrette

Ensalada de Jicama y Mango

$11.00

Jicama and green mango salad, watercress, frisee, queso fresco, cilantro vinaigrette

Side of Tostones

$5.00

Side of Plantain Chips

$2.00

Side of Guacamole

$6.00

Side of Tostadas

$1.00

Side of Crackers

$2.00

Side of Yucca Bread

$3.00

Pescados

Ceviche del Dia

$19.00

Raw “Catch of the Day,” aji limon, pineapple, pomegranate

Ceviche de Camarones

$18.00

Poached rock shrimp, jicama, cucumber, passion fruit leche de tigre, corn nuts

Pulpo

Pulpo

$16.00

Spanish octopus with fingerling potatoes, potato foam, pimenton

Taco de Pescado

$7.00

one (1) taco with beer-battered oregon rockfish, cabbage, pickled sweety drop peppers, paw-paw mayo

Carne

Empanada de Res con Pique (1)

Empanada de Res con Pique (1)

$6.00

One (1) beef short rib empanada with a cilantro-chili sauce

Pupusa de Chorizo y Curtido

$13.00
Bocadillo de Hamburguesa (1)

Bocadillo de Hamburguesa (1)

$6.00

One (1) beef slider, with mahon cheese, pickles, crispy serrano ham, and lemon aoili, on a brioche bun

Croquettas de Cordero

$15.00

Braised lamb fritters, mint chimichurri

Bruselas Fritas

$13.00

Fried brussels sprouts, spanish ham, pimenton, sherry molasses, kohlrabi puree, spiced pepitas

Racione

Vegetarian Paella

$46.00

*REQUIRES AT LEAST 45 MINUTES TO PREPARE*

Postres

Pastel De Tres Leches

$13.00

sponge cake, three milks, dulce de leche caramel, rum

Pudín de Chocolate

$11.00

chocolate pot de creme, mango and passion fruit gelee, candied macadamia nuts, whipped cream

Tarta De Ricotta

$11.00

ricotta and asian pear tart, almond meringue crust

Pudín de Pan

$11.00Out of stock

quince bread pudding, calvados poached golden raisins, membrillo, crème anglaise

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

501 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Directions

Mita's Restaurant image

