The View at Shires' Garden 309 Vine St

1,000 Reviews

$$

309 Vine St

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Popular Items

Public Landing Arctic Salmon
Pan Seared Crab Cakes

To Share

For the Table

$33.00

chef selected cured meats and cheeses, castelvetrano olives, caper berries, pickled grapes, marcona almonds, honeycomb, toasted crostini

Empanada Tasting

$14.00

three seasonal crispy ché empanadas, chimichurri (one of each variety) Current flavors- Jerk Chicken, Short Rib, and Mushroom Feta

Pan Seared Crab Cakes

$17.00

two 2 oz. jumbo lump crab cakes, lemon arugula, chimi-remoulade, grilled lemon

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

three breaded fried green tomatoes, creamy goat cheese ricotta, hot honey, crispy bacon, pickled grapes

Mains

Pan Roasted Chicken

$29.00

freebird farms skin-on chicken breast, crispy lyonnaise potatoes, charred broccolini, herbed demi-glace

Prince Edward's Steak Frites

yuca fries, sautéed spinach, horseradish butter, herb aioli

Public Landing Arctic Salmon

$35.00

roasted corn and tarragon risotto, crispy prosciutto, blueberry-port reduction

Porkopolis

$35.00

14oz fennel and pink peppercorn encrusted pork porterhouse, goat cheese ricotta smashed redskin potatoes, bourbon au poivre sauce

Sea Scallops

$45.00

pan-seared diver scallops, creamy parmesan polenta, smoked veggie succotash, bacon gastrique

Pesto Rigatoni

$21.00

arugula and marcona almond pesto, castelvetrano olives, heirloom tomatoes, charred zucchini, lemon-garlic bread crumbs, parmesan

Longworth's Burger

$18.00

8oz allen brothers burger, white cheddar, arugula, tomato, onion, brioche bun, seasoned french fries, pickles and herb aioli on the side

Greens

La Diosa Verde "Green Goddess"

$13.00

bibb lettuce, shaved radish, heirloom tomatoes, pickled onion, green goddess dressing, toasted sunflower seeds

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Cincinnatus Caesar

$12.00

Surf And Turf Special

Wine Flight

$100.00
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

Directions

Map
