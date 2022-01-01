Go
Better Blend Nutrition

Inspiring a healthier and happier lifestyle — one Blend, Bowl, and community at a time.

SMOOTHIES

345 W 4th st. • $$

Avg 4.8 (509 reviews)

Popular Items

Lean N Green$6.89
Spinach, pineapples, and banana make up this crisp and refreshing Blend. Get all the good green vibes with no green taste. 24 oz / 229 cal / 17 sugar / 29 protein
Super Bowl$7.00
Just organic açai, which has deep berry flavor similar to blackberries and dark purple color.
Little Reese's Cup$3.99
All the flavor of the regular Blend but half the size. 12 oz / 88 cal / 3 sugar / 11 protein
Chocolate Covered Strawberry$6.89
There’s just something about the sweet and decadent combination of fresh strawberries and rich chocolate taste that is just irresistable. 24 oz / 247 cal / 9 sugar / 27 protein
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$6.89
The Original Blend. It’s the Blend that started it all, complete with whole grain oats, cinnamon, and sun-dried raisins. 24 oz / 153 cal / 4 sugar / 27 protein
Little Brownie Batter$3.99
All the flavor of the regular Blend but half the size. 12 oz / 58 cal / 2 sugar / 7 protein
Strawberry Shortcake$6.89
It’s hard to go wrong with strawberries. Paired here with a lush, vanilla cheesecake flavor for something that’s velvety and sweet. 24 oz / 193 cal / 6 sugar / 27 protein
The Islander$7.00
Strawberries, blueberries, and banana create a semi-sweet base that goes with any topping.
The Landshark$6.99
A trifecta of fruit with blueberries, strawberries, and banana. Nutritious chia seeds are also included, and creamy cashew milk blends it all together.
Mighty Mango$6.99
Mango and pineapple take center stage here. Banana and liquid dates lend additional sweetness, while black pepper and turmeric add a subtle kick on the back end. Blended up with creamy cashew milk.
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

345 W 4th st.

Cincinnati OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
