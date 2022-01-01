Go
Toast

Mazunte Centro

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • CHICKEN

611 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (987 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa Bar (GF) (V)$5.50
Comes with 10-pack of chips and choice of three 3 oz. salsas including jalapeño rojo salsa, salsa amarilla, and salsa verde
Margarita$8.95
PLEASE NOTE: Meal purchase required by state of Ohio. NEW! limit 3 per meal
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

611 Main Street

Cincinnati OH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Street City Pub

No reviews yet

Street City Pub - Where the fun begins...! Join us for an Urban Gourmet experience along with entertainment like Trivia, Karaoke, Havana Nights, Weekend Brunch, Taco Tuesday, $5 Burger Mondays and so much more.

Green District

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wild Eggs

No reviews yet

Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in Louisville, KY. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!

The View at Shires' Garden

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston