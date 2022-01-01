Downtown American restaurants you'll love
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Americano
545 RACE ST, CINCINNATI
|Carolina BBQ Burger
|$14.00
Carolina style whiskey-BBQ sauce, Eckerlin thick crispy bacon, pepper jack cheese, fried onion ring, tomato, and mayo
|Grilled Spicy Chicken
|$12.00
Pepperjack cheese, lettuce, salsa, and serrano aioli
|The Americano Burger
|$12.00
Onions, American cheese, Americano sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato
Galla Park Gastro
175 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cinicnnati
|Shoestring fries
|$9.00
Trio of sauces
|Old Pub-Style Pepperoni Flatbread
|$16.00
Crispy pepperoni, mozzarella and provolone, red sauce
|Street Corn
|$10.00
Chipotle mayo, parmesan, lime
Taste of Belgium
16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati
|Brunch Salad
|$13.75
Arugula, savoy cabbage, basil pesto,
fingerlings, peas, pancetta, Pecorino Romano, sunny-side egg
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
|Brussel Sprouts
|$8.50
Pancetta, mustard, and capers infused sherry vinaigrette.