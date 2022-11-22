Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Zundo 2 Mason Location 6663 western row

review star

No reviews yet

6663 western row

mason, OH 45040

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Ramen
Katsu Curry Rice
Spicy Miso Ramen

STARTERS

Japanese Breaded and Deep Fried Ground Beef Patty.

Edamame

$6.00

Gyoza

$8.00

homemade pan-fried pork dumplings

Tatsuta Age

$8.00

soy sauce marinated chicken deep fried

Jumbo Ebi Shumai

$8.00

Kurobuta Sausage

$8.00

grilled japanese prime pork sausage

Soft Shell Crab

$12.00

Tako Yaki

$9.00

diced octopus in wheat flour deep fried w/mayonaise dried fish flakes

Chashu Bun

$8.00

belly pork bun

Geso Karaage

$8.00

deep fried squid legs

Kaki Fry

$11.00

deep fried oysters

Chicken Bun

$8.00

deep fried chicken bun

Menchi Katsu

$11.00

Kurobuta Chashu

$10.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Hourenso Gomaae

$6.00

RAMEN

Ramen w. no Broth, Minced Pork, Roasted Belly Pork, Bamboo Shoots, Spinach, Beansprout, Green Onion, Seaweed,Egg Mixed with Soy Based Flavor.

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.00

ramen noodles in homemade creamy pork borth w/belly pork, bamboo shoot, green oions and ginger on top

Miso Ramen

$14.00

ramen noodles in homemade creamy soybean paste

Spicy Miso Ramen

$14.00

Vegetarian Ramen

$13.00

ramen and vegetable broth w. bamboo shoot,lotus root,bean sprout and green onion

TanTan Ramen

$16.00

ShoYu Ramen

$14.00

Noodle Refill

$3.00

Broth Refill

$3.00

Hiyashi Chuka

$15.00

Tsuke Men

$16.00

Mazemen

$16.00

DONBURI

Chashu Don is a rice bowl with succulent simmered belly pork, soft boiled egg and Green onion.

Katsu Don

$15.00

Oyako Don

$15.00

Una Don

$21.00

Gyu Don

$15.00

Teriyaki Don

$15.00

Katsu Curry Rice

$16.00

Curry Rice

$13.00

Katsu Curry Udon

$16.00

Curry Udon

$13.00

Loco Moco Don

$16.00

ChaShu Don

$15.00

Bento

$20.00

Dinner Box(sashimi, Japanese stewed vegetables, fried chicken, Grilled fish with miso soup and rice)

D-Menchi Katsu

$18.00

SIDES

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Miso Soup

$3.00

DESSERT

Chocolate Mousse

$8.50

Coconut Ripieno

$11.00

Creamy Coconut Sorbetto Served in the Natural Fruit Shell(Gluten Free & Vegan)

Coppa Pistachio

$11.50

Espresso Creme Brulee

$11.00

Half&Half Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Limoncello Truffle

$10.00

Limone DI Sorrento

$11.50

Mango Ripieno

$11.50

Matcha Ice Cream

$4.00

Pineapple Ripieno

$11.50

Red Bean Ice Cream

$4.00

Sasadango

$4.00

Tempura Ice Cream

$6.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer CAN

$3.50Out of stock

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

OJ

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Ramune "Japanese Marble Soda"

$5.00

MOCKtail

$6.00Out of stock

Coke Zero

$3.00

Oolong Tea

$4.00

Ice Green Tea

$4.00

Calpico Water

$4.00

Yuzu Cha

$4.00

Retail

Shirts

$25.00

Hats

$25.00

Hoodie

$35.00

Liquor

Sevdka

$8.00

Karrikin Vodka

$5.00

Tito's

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Ketel One Citron

$10.00

Stoli elit

$11.00

Yufin

$10.00

Ginzu No Suzume

$8.00

TyKu

$9.00Out of stock

Ikkomon(BTL)

$100.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Karrikin Gin

$5.00

New Riff Gin

$9.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Watershed B.B. Aged

$10.00

Watershed Four Peel

$10.00

ROKU Gin

$10.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Karrikin Rum

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Kraken

$9.00

El Jimador

$7.00

Blue Nectar Sliver

$9.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Patron Añejo

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Añejo

$13.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$14.00

Angel's Envy

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Booker's

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulliet

$7.00

Calumet 12yr

$15.00

Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$11.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$9.00

Four Rose's Small Batch

$9.00

George Remus

$10.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$15.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

New Riff Straight Bourbon Wiskey

$11.00

New Riff Small Batch

$15.00

New Riff White Dog

$10.00

Russell's 10yr

$9.00

Watershed

$10.00

Weller Antique 107

$11.00

Weller Special Reserve

$11.00

Woodfood

$9.00

Woodford Dbl Oaked

$12.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$18.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$11.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

George Remus Rye

$11.00

Highwest Campfire Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Jameson

$6.00

New Riff Rye

$12.00

Michter's

$9.00

Toki

$10.00

Hibiki

$20.00

Hakushu 12yr

$30.00

Nikka Taketsuru Pure Malt

$13.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$10.00

Nikka Coffey Malt

$12.00

Yamazaki 12

$30.00

Nikka from the barrel

$15.00

Hatozaki

$11.00

Balvenie 12yr Single Barrel

$14.00

Balvenie 14yr Caribbean

$16.00

Dewars White Label

$8.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$40.00

McCallan 12yr

$15.00

Oban 18yr

$30.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Liquor 43

$8.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Cassis

$7.00

St. Germaine

$9.00

Pamplemousse

$8.00

Domaine De Canton

$9.00

Midori

$8.00

Fernet

$8.00

Hennessey VSOP

$10.00

Remy VSOP

$11.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Karrikin Apricot Brandy

$10.00

Karrikin Shifu

$8.00

Wine

GLS, Hogue, Riesling

$7.00

GLS Proverb, Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS Altered, Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GLS Storypoint, Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS, Rotating Rose

$7.00

BTL Hogue, Riesling

$27.00

BTL Proverb, Pinot Grigio

$27.00

BTL Altered, Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Storypoint, Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL, Rotating Rose

$25.00

"Corkage" Fee

$25.00

BTL Zarate, Albarino

$45.00

GLS Nicolas Idiart, Pinot Noir

$7.00

GLS Vive, Malbec

$9.00

GLS Merf, Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

GLS Prayers of Sinners, Blend

$11.00

GLS Kenwood, Merlot

$9.00

BTL Nicolas Idiart, Pinot Noir

$27.00

BTL Commuter, Pinot Noir

$45.00

BTL Vive, Malbec

$30.00

BTL Merf, Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

BTL Prayers of Sinners, Blend

$35.00

"Corkage" Fee

$25.00

SPLIT Da Luca, Prosecco

$9.00

BTL Magique, Cremant

$50.00

"Corkage" Fee

$25.00

GLS Kikkomen, Plum

$7.00

BTL Kinsen, Plum

$25.00

"Corkage" Fee

$25.00

Beer

Forbidden Fruit

$8.00

American Lager

$6.00

Doom Pedal

$6.00

Juicy Jubilee

$6.00

Bubbles

$6.00

Wowie

$6.00

Bloom

$6.00

Swizzle

$6.00

Zango

$6.00

Truth

$6.00

Slangria

$6.00

Snow Cat

$6.00

Happy Amber

$6.00

psycHOPathy

$6.00

Legendary Lager

$6.00

Garage Beer

$6.00

Yuzu Lager

$10.00

White Ale

$10.00

Weizen

$10.00

Anbai

$10.00

Saison Du Japon

$10.00

Ginger

$10.00

Red Rice

$10.00

XH

$10.00

Espresso Stout

$10.00

Pirika

$10.00

Japanese Classic Ale

$10.00

Daidai

$10.00

Orion

$15.00

Asahi Tall Boi

$9.00

Kirin Tall Boi

$9.00

AsahiSmall Boi

$5.00

Lucky Buddah

$8.00

Master Gao - Jasmine Tea

$9.00

Tiger

$6.00Out of stock

Tsingtao

$6.00

Sapporo

$7.00

Baltic Porter

$6.00

Craft Cocktails

KAROSHI

$11.00

TANJUN

$8.00

KUSO

$11.00

OTAKU 2.0

$11.00

OISHII

$10.00

MATA ASHITA

$11.00

HONCHO DORI

$8.00

Ohayo Gozaimasu

$11.00

YOKAI

$11.00

SAKE BOMB

$7.00

Seasonal Cocktail

$12.00

Zundo Royale

$10.00

The 22

$11.00

Bearcat

$11.00

Japanese Island IceTea

$11.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$11.00

Sakura Blossom

$8.00

Japanese Sidecar

$11.00

Peach Martini

$11.00

Sake

Sho Chiku Bai "Draft"

$7.00

Miyozakura Shuzo "Panda Cup"

$18.00

Joto Sake "One Cup Graffiti Cup"

$10.00

Sho Chiku Bai "Nama Organic"

$17.00

Ohtouka "Cherry Blossom"

$26.00Out of stock

Ozeki "Fancy" Dry

$12.00

Yamadanishiki "The Imperial"

$22.00

Tentaka "Hawk In The Heavens"

$33.00

Gekkeikan Suzaku "Guardian of the South"

$30.00

Kaori "Fragrance"

$35.00

Kanbara "Bride Of The Fox"

$35.00

Fukucho "Moon On The Water"

$45.00

Yuzu

$30.00

Asahi Shuzo, Dassai "Beyond"

$28.00

Shimizu-No-Mai "Pure Dusk"

$26.00

Osakaya Chobei "In Honor of the Founder" First Boss

$34.00

Gekkeikan Horin "King of Sake"

$33.00

Takatenjin "Soul Of The Sensei"

$45.00

Shiro Sasa "Snowy Flake"

$11.00Out of stock

Sho Chiku Bai

$12.00

Ozeki

$15.00Out of stock

Rihaku "Dreamy Clouds"

$30.00

Fukucho "SeasideSparkling"

$60.00

Gekkeikan(300ml)

$18.00Out of stock

Yuki White Peach Nigori

$20.00

Yuki Lychee Nigori

$20.00

Karatmba "Dry Wave"

$22.00

Takatenjin "Sword Of The Sun"

$32.00

Taru Sake "Ceremony"

$12.00

Nama Genshu

$16.00

Ozeki Ikezo "Peach Jelly"

$9.00

Hana Fuga Yuzu

$18.00

Hana Awaka "Sparkling Flower"

$20.00

Hou Hou Shu " Blue Clouds"

$25.00

Hana Awaka "Sparkling Peach"

$18.00

Hakushika "Fresh and Light"

$12.00

House Hot Sake (By the Carafe)

$6.00

Seikyo Takehara (Junmai)

$7.00

"Star Filled Sky" (Junmai Ginjo)

$9.00

Minowamon "The Gate" (Junmai Daiginjo)

$20.00

Ban Ryu (Honjozo)

$10.00

Ohkagura "Dance Party" (Honjozo)

$9.00

Kira "The Devil" (Honjozo)

$10.00

Daishichi Kimoto "Big Seven" (Honjozo)

$10.00

TyKu Coconut Nigori

$8.00

Hana (Flavored)

$8.00

Hannya Tou "Spicy Plum" (Flavored)

$9.00

Sho Chiku Bai "Mio" (Sparkling)

$10.00

Gekkeikan Horin "King Of Sake"

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6663 western row, mason, OH 45040

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic

Map
