Mediterranean
Middle Eastern

Phoenician Taverna

921 Reviews

$$

7944 S Mason Montgomery Rd

Mason, OH 45040

Popular Items

Hommus
Mashawi Taouk
Falafel

Cold Vegetarian Mezza

Hommus

$8.00

CHICKPEAS DIP. Chickpeas pureed with tahini, fresh lemon and garlic. Sprinkled with EV olive oil.

Baba Ghannouge

$9.00

EGGPLANT DIP. Smoked roasted eggplant pureed with tahini, labneh, fresh lemon and garlic, sprinkled with EV olive oil and pomegranate seeds when in season.

Mama Ghannouge

$8.50

BEETS DIP. Roasted beets pureed with tahini, labneh and garlic, sprinkled with EV olive oil.

Dip Trio

$10.50

COMBINATION OF DIPS. Combination of Hommus, Baba Ghannouge and Mama Ghannouge.

M'hammara

$11.00

WALNUT DIP. Raw walnuts pureed with roasted red bell pepper, pomegranate reduction, onions, spices and EV olive oil.

M'sakaa

$9.50

EGGPLANT RATATOUILLE. Eggplant and Chickpeas baked in tomato sauce, onions and whole garlic.

Warak Inab Bil Zeit

$9.50

VEGETARIAN GRAPE LEAVES. Rolled vine leaves with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, parsley and herbs in lemon and EV olive oil.

Shankleesh

$11.50

SPICED AGED FETA. Feta cheese blended with spices and herbs, coated with zaatar, served with diced tomatoes, sumac onions, EV olive oil.

Labneh

$8.50

YOGURT DIP. Low fat strained yogurt, EV olive oil.

Hot Vegetarian Mezza

Mujaddara

$10.50

PURÉED LENTILS. Pureed lentils with caramelized onions and rice, topped with cabbage salad.

Arnabeet

$10.00

CAULIFLOWER AND TAHINI. Caulifower florets fried to a golden brown, drizzled with tahini sauce.

Fool M'dammas

$9.00

STEWED FAVA BEANS. Simmered fava beans mixed with fresh lemon, garlic and EV olive oil

Fatayer B'jibne

$9.50

CHEESE PIES. Homemade dough filled with feta.

Fatayer B'sbanigh

$9.50

SPINACH PIES. Homemade dough filled with spinach, pine nuts and sumac onions in lemon and EV olive oil.

Falafel

$9.50

CHICKPEAS FRITTERS. Coarsely ground chick peas with leeks, garlic, cilantro, parsley, spices and herbs. Served with tomatoes, radishes, scallions and tahini sauce.

Taverna Falafel

$11.00

FALAFEL AND ROASTED EGGPLANT. Falafel over roasted eggplant with scallions, tomatoes and pomegranate reduction, drizzled with tahini.

Batata Harra

$8.75

SPICY HOT POTATOES. Cubed potatoes sautéed with harissa, tomatoes, cilantro and pine nuts.

Kibbeh Lakteen

$10.50

PUMPKIN KIBBEH. Vegetarian kibbeh! The shell is burghul and pumpkin filled with walnuts, onions and pomegranate reduction.

Taverna Fries

$8.50

FRENCH FRIES. French fries sprinkled with sumac and parsley. Served with garlic whip.

Vegetarian Sampler

$19.75

Sampling of Hummos, Baba Ghannouge, Grape Leaves, Tabbouleh, falafel with tahini, pumpkin kibbeh, spinach pie, cheese pie and m’sakaa.

Hot Non Vegetarian Mezza

Hommus Special

$10.50

CHICKPEAS DIP WITH MEAT. Hommus topped with minced lamb and pine nuts.

Kibbeh

$10.75

STUFFED MEATBALLS. Oblong burghul and lamb shells shaped like an American football filled with ground lamb, beef, pine nuts and almonds. Served with yogurt sauce.

Sambousik

$9.50

MEAT PIES. Homemade dough filled with ground lamb, labneh, onions, pine nuts and almonds

Maanek

$10.75

MILD SAUSAGE. Homemade lamb and pine nuts sausage in natural casing. Mildly spiced. Sautéed in lemon butter.

Sujok

$10.50

SPICY HOT SAUSAGE. Homemade beef and garlic sausage. Sautéed in hot tomato sauce.

Shawarma Appetizer

$12.50

VERTICAL ROTISSERIE. Your choice of lamb and beef OR chicken

Kibbeh Nayeh

$13.50

LAMB TARTARE. Ground raw lamb and crushed wheat with spices and herbs. Served with onions, herbs and garlic whip. Drizzled with EV olive oil.

Regular Mezza Platter

$19.75

Sampling of Hummos, Baba Ghannouge, Grape Leaves, Tabbouleh, Falafel with tahini, Kibbeh with labneh, sambousik and m’sakaa.

Soup And Salads

Shawrba Adas B'hamod

$7.50

LENTIL AND SWISS CHARD SOUP. Lentil, swiss chard, cilantro, garlic, lemon and EV olive oil.

Tabbouleh

$10.50

PARSLEY SALAD. Parsley, burghul, tomatoes, onions, mint, lemon and EV olive oil

Fattoush

$9.50

VEGETABLES WITH TOASTED PITA. Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, mint, radishes, parsley, pomegranate-sumac-garlic dressing tossed with toasted pita.

Shakshouky

$10.00

ROASTED EGGPLANT SALAD. Roasted eggplants, tomatoes, scallions, pomegranate reduction, EV olive oil.

Laban B'khyar

$8.50

YOGURT AND CUCUMBER. Yogurt, cucumber, garlic and mint.

Flat Bread

Manakish B'jibne

$12.00

CHEESE PIE. Feta and mozzarella, black olives.

Manakish B'zaatar

$10.00

MIXED HERB PIE. Thyme, sumac, sesame seeds, tomatoes, onions and EV olive oil. Served with Yogurt cucumber sauce.

Manakish B'sbanigh

$12.00

SINACH PIE. Spinach, onions, sumac, pine nuts and mozzarella cheese.

Lahm B'aajin

$13.00

GROUND LAMB PIE. Ground Lamb, tomatoes, onions, peppers and spices. Served with yogurt cucumber sauce.

Manakish Sujok

$13.50

SPICY HOT BEEF SAUSAGE PIE. Spicy hot tomato sauce, grilled homemade spicy beef sausage, mozzarella cheese.

Main Dish

Warak Inab Blahmeh

$23.00

MEAT GRAPE LEAVES. Vine leaves rolled with ground lamb and rice. Served with yogurt salad.

Fatteh Bel Djaj

$23.00

TRADITIONAL YOGURT DISH WITH CHICKEN. Layered braised chicken breast, chickpeas, toasted pita, warm yogurt garlic, sautéed pine nuts, and pomegranate seeds when in season.

Fatteh Bel Ghanam

$24.00

TRADITIONAL YOGURT DISH WITH LAMB. Layered braised lamb, chickpeas, toasted pita, warm yogurt garlic, sautéed pine nuts, and pomegranate seeds when in season.

Fatteh Bel Batenjan

$22.00

TRADITIONAL YOGURT DISH WITH EGGPLANT. Layered eggplant, chickpeas, toasted pita, warm yogurt garlic, sautéed pine nuts, and pomegranate seeds when in season.

Mashawi Kafta

$24.00

GROUND LAMB AND PARSLEY KEBAB. Grilled ground lamb-onion-parsley patties, served with grilled vegetables and basmati rice. Accompanied by salsa harra.

Mashawi Taouk

$24.00

CHICKEN KEBAB. Grilled marinated chicken breast cubes, served with grilled vegetables and basmati rice. Accompanied by our garlic whip.

Mashawi Ghanam

$26.00

LAMB KEBAB. Grilled lamb cubes, served with grilled vegetables and basmati rice. Accompanied by salsa harra.

Mashawi M'shakkal

$28.00

MIXED GRILL. Mixed Grill of Kafta, Taouk and Lamb, served with grilled vegetables and basmati rice. Accompanied by salsa harra and our garlic whip.

Fillet Kebab

$34.00

BEEF KEBAB. Grilled cubes of fillet mignon, served with grilled vegetables and basmati rice.

Mouzat

$33.00

BRAISED LAMB SHANK. Lamb shank braised in tomato sauce, Served with crushed wheat pilaf.

Ouzi

$26.00

BRAISED LAMB AN RICE. Braised seasoned chunks of lamb over spiced rice with bits of lamb, pine nuts and almonds. Served with yogurt salad.

Riz Bel Djaj

$24.00

BRAISED CHICKEN AND RICE. Braised seasoned chicken Breasts over spiced rice with bits of lamb, pine nuts and almonds. Served with yogurt salad.

Sharhat Ghanam

$35.00

LAMB LOIN. Grilled lamb loin, sliced into thin slices and topped with green herb sauce. Served with potatoes and garlic whip.

Shawarma Djaj Main

$22.75

CHICKEN VERTICAL ROTISSERIE. Marinated chicken breasts slowly cooked on the vertical rotisserie, served with onion-sumac-parsley, basmati rice and our garlic whip.

Shawarma Lahme Main

$23.75

LAMB AND BEEF VERTICAL ROTISSERIE. Marinated lamb and beef slowly cooked on the vertical rotisserie, served with onion-sumac-parsley, basmati rice and tahini sauce.

Shawarma M'shakkal

$25.75

MIXED VERTICAL ROTISSERIE. Mixed shawarma, served with onion-sumac-parsley and basmati rice. Accompanied by tahini sauce and our garlic whip.

Farrouj Meshwi

$20.00

HALF ROTISSERIE CHICKEN. Free-Range, all-natural marinated chicken. Served with grilled vegetables, garlic whip, choice of rice or french fries.

Salmon Meshwi

$30.00

GRILLED SALMON. Grilled salmon fillet served with grilled vegetables, couscous, spicy tomato-cilantro-pine nut sauce.

Araydis Meshwi

$31.00

GRILLED SHRIMPs. Grilled shrimps served with grilled vegetables, basmati rice, spicy tomato-cilantro-pine nut sauce.

Sides

Harrissa/ Hot Paste

$1.00+

Spicy hot homemade Moroccan paste.

Toom/ Garlic Whip

$1.00+

Garlic, lemon and oil whip.

Yogurt-Cucumber-Mint sauce

$1.00+

Salsa Harra/ Hot Green Sauce

$1.00+

Garlicky mild blend of raw vegetables.

Taratoor/ Tahini sauce

$1.00+

Sesame seeds paste, fresh lemon, garlic and parsley.

Condiment Trio

$4.75

Harrissa, tahini sauce and garlic whip.

Kabis/ Pickled Vegetables

$6.00

An assortment of pickled vegetables and olives.

Roz

$4.50

Basmati rice.

Roz Blahmeh

$7.00

Spiced basmati with bits of lamb, pine nuts and almonds.

Homestyle Potatoes with Garlic Whip

$6.50

Burghol Banadoora

$8.00

Crushed wheat, tomatoes and chickpeas.

Grilled Vegetables

$5.00

Zeit Wa Zaatar

$4.00

EXTRA Homemade Pita (1 Piece)

$0.50

Desserts

Traditional Baklawa

$9.50

Ashta

$9.50

Halawet Jibne

$9.50

Knafe Bel Jibne

$9.50

Umali

$9.50

Tonight’s Specials

Artichoke Salad Appetizer

$11.00

Artichokes tossed with scallions, parsley and tomatoes in fresh lemon and EV olive oil.

Halloumi Cheese Appetizer

$12.00

Halloumi Cheese sautéed in EV olive oil, served with english cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives and fresh mint.

Kafta Djaj

$23.00

Grilled patties of ground chicken breasts, cilantro, scallions, ginger and spices. Served with grilled vegetables, spicy yogurt-cucumber sauce and basmati rice.

Featured Wines

Chateau Musar, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon.

Musar Juene, Blanc, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon

$30.00

Viognier, Vermentino and Chardonnay. “Rich texture, with stone fruit and bright floral aromatics”

Errazuris Max, Carmenere Reserva, Aconcagua Valley, Chile

$30.00

An elegant Carmenere! Black cherry and plum complemented by a touch of spice with silky tannins. Well balanced medium to full bodied wine.

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

7944 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040

Directions

