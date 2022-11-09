- Home
Phoenician Taverna
921 Reviews
$$
7944 S Mason Montgomery Rd
Mason, OH 45040
Cold Vegetarian Mezza
Hommus
CHICKPEAS DIP. Chickpeas pureed with tahini, fresh lemon and garlic. Sprinkled with EV olive oil.
Baba Ghannouge
EGGPLANT DIP. Smoked roasted eggplant pureed with tahini, labneh, fresh lemon and garlic, sprinkled with EV olive oil and pomegranate seeds when in season.
Mama Ghannouge
BEETS DIP. Roasted beets pureed with tahini, labneh and garlic, sprinkled with EV olive oil.
Dip Trio
COMBINATION OF DIPS. Combination of Hommus, Baba Ghannouge and Mama Ghannouge.
M'hammara
WALNUT DIP. Raw walnuts pureed with roasted red bell pepper, pomegranate reduction, onions, spices and EV olive oil.
M'sakaa
EGGPLANT RATATOUILLE. Eggplant and Chickpeas baked in tomato sauce, onions and whole garlic.
Warak Inab Bil Zeit
VEGETARIAN GRAPE LEAVES. Rolled vine leaves with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, parsley and herbs in lemon and EV olive oil.
Shankleesh
SPICED AGED FETA. Feta cheese blended with spices and herbs, coated with zaatar, served with diced tomatoes, sumac onions, EV olive oil.
Labneh
YOGURT DIP. Low fat strained yogurt, EV olive oil.
Hot Vegetarian Mezza
Mujaddara
PURÉED LENTILS. Pureed lentils with caramelized onions and rice, topped with cabbage salad.
Arnabeet
CAULIFLOWER AND TAHINI. Caulifower florets fried to a golden brown, drizzled with tahini sauce.
Fool M'dammas
STEWED FAVA BEANS. Simmered fava beans mixed with fresh lemon, garlic and EV olive oil
Fatayer B'jibne
CHEESE PIES. Homemade dough filled with feta.
Fatayer B'sbanigh
SPINACH PIES. Homemade dough filled with spinach, pine nuts and sumac onions in lemon and EV olive oil.
Falafel
CHICKPEAS FRITTERS. Coarsely ground chick peas with leeks, garlic, cilantro, parsley, spices and herbs. Served with tomatoes, radishes, scallions and tahini sauce.
Taverna Falafel
FALAFEL AND ROASTED EGGPLANT. Falafel over roasted eggplant with scallions, tomatoes and pomegranate reduction, drizzled with tahini.
Batata Harra
SPICY HOT POTATOES. Cubed potatoes sautéed with harissa, tomatoes, cilantro and pine nuts.
Kibbeh Lakteen
PUMPKIN KIBBEH. Vegetarian kibbeh! The shell is burghul and pumpkin filled with walnuts, onions and pomegranate reduction.
Taverna Fries
FRENCH FRIES. French fries sprinkled with sumac and parsley. Served with garlic whip.
Vegetarian Sampler
Sampling of Hummos, Baba Ghannouge, Grape Leaves, Tabbouleh, falafel with tahini, pumpkin kibbeh, spinach pie, cheese pie and m’sakaa.
Hot Non Vegetarian Mezza
Hommus Special
CHICKPEAS DIP WITH MEAT. Hommus topped with minced lamb and pine nuts.
Kibbeh
STUFFED MEATBALLS. Oblong burghul and lamb shells shaped like an American football filled with ground lamb, beef, pine nuts and almonds. Served with yogurt sauce.
Sambousik
MEAT PIES. Homemade dough filled with ground lamb, labneh, onions, pine nuts and almonds
Maanek
MILD SAUSAGE. Homemade lamb and pine nuts sausage in natural casing. Mildly spiced. Sautéed in lemon butter.
Sujok
SPICY HOT SAUSAGE. Homemade beef and garlic sausage. Sautéed in hot tomato sauce.
Shawarma Appetizer
VERTICAL ROTISSERIE. Your choice of lamb and beef OR chicken
Kibbeh Nayeh
LAMB TARTARE. Ground raw lamb and crushed wheat with spices and herbs. Served with onions, herbs and garlic whip. Drizzled with EV olive oil.
Regular Mezza Platter
Sampling of Hummos, Baba Ghannouge, Grape Leaves, Tabbouleh, Falafel with tahini, Kibbeh with labneh, sambousik and m’sakaa.
Soup And Salads
Shawrba Adas B'hamod
LENTIL AND SWISS CHARD SOUP. Lentil, swiss chard, cilantro, garlic, lemon and EV olive oil.
Tabbouleh
PARSLEY SALAD. Parsley, burghul, tomatoes, onions, mint, lemon and EV olive oil
Fattoush
VEGETABLES WITH TOASTED PITA. Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, mint, radishes, parsley, pomegranate-sumac-garlic dressing tossed with toasted pita.
Shakshouky
ROASTED EGGPLANT SALAD. Roasted eggplants, tomatoes, scallions, pomegranate reduction, EV olive oil.
Laban B'khyar
YOGURT AND CUCUMBER. Yogurt, cucumber, garlic and mint.
Flat Bread
Manakish B'jibne
CHEESE PIE. Feta and mozzarella, black olives.
Manakish B'zaatar
MIXED HERB PIE. Thyme, sumac, sesame seeds, tomatoes, onions and EV olive oil. Served with Yogurt cucumber sauce.
Manakish B'sbanigh
SINACH PIE. Spinach, onions, sumac, pine nuts and mozzarella cheese.
Lahm B'aajin
GROUND LAMB PIE. Ground Lamb, tomatoes, onions, peppers and spices. Served with yogurt cucumber sauce.
Manakish Sujok
SPICY HOT BEEF SAUSAGE PIE. Spicy hot tomato sauce, grilled homemade spicy beef sausage, mozzarella cheese.
Main Dish
Warak Inab Blahmeh
MEAT GRAPE LEAVES. Vine leaves rolled with ground lamb and rice. Served with yogurt salad.
Fatteh Bel Djaj
TRADITIONAL YOGURT DISH WITH CHICKEN. Layered braised chicken breast, chickpeas, toasted pita, warm yogurt garlic, sautéed pine nuts, and pomegranate seeds when in season.
Fatteh Bel Ghanam
TRADITIONAL YOGURT DISH WITH LAMB. Layered braised lamb, chickpeas, toasted pita, warm yogurt garlic, sautéed pine nuts, and pomegranate seeds when in season.
Fatteh Bel Batenjan
TRADITIONAL YOGURT DISH WITH EGGPLANT. Layered eggplant, chickpeas, toasted pita, warm yogurt garlic, sautéed pine nuts, and pomegranate seeds when in season.
Mashawi Kafta
GROUND LAMB AND PARSLEY KEBAB. Grilled ground lamb-onion-parsley patties, served with grilled vegetables and basmati rice. Accompanied by salsa harra.
Mashawi Taouk
CHICKEN KEBAB. Grilled marinated chicken breast cubes, served with grilled vegetables and basmati rice. Accompanied by our garlic whip.
Mashawi Ghanam
LAMB KEBAB. Grilled lamb cubes, served with grilled vegetables and basmati rice. Accompanied by salsa harra.
Mashawi M'shakkal
MIXED GRILL. Mixed Grill of Kafta, Taouk and Lamb, served with grilled vegetables and basmati rice. Accompanied by salsa harra and our garlic whip.
Fillet Kebab
BEEF KEBAB. Grilled cubes of fillet mignon, served with grilled vegetables and basmati rice.
Mouzat
BRAISED LAMB SHANK. Lamb shank braised in tomato sauce, Served with crushed wheat pilaf.
Ouzi
BRAISED LAMB AN RICE. Braised seasoned chunks of lamb over spiced rice with bits of lamb, pine nuts and almonds. Served with yogurt salad.
Riz Bel Djaj
BRAISED CHICKEN AND RICE. Braised seasoned chicken Breasts over spiced rice with bits of lamb, pine nuts and almonds. Served with yogurt salad.
Sharhat Ghanam
LAMB LOIN. Grilled lamb loin, sliced into thin slices and topped with green herb sauce. Served with potatoes and garlic whip.
Shawarma Djaj Main
CHICKEN VERTICAL ROTISSERIE. Marinated chicken breasts slowly cooked on the vertical rotisserie, served with onion-sumac-parsley, basmati rice and our garlic whip.
Shawarma Lahme Main
LAMB AND BEEF VERTICAL ROTISSERIE. Marinated lamb and beef slowly cooked on the vertical rotisserie, served with onion-sumac-parsley, basmati rice and tahini sauce.
Shawarma M'shakkal
MIXED VERTICAL ROTISSERIE. Mixed shawarma, served with onion-sumac-parsley and basmati rice. Accompanied by tahini sauce and our garlic whip.
Farrouj Meshwi
HALF ROTISSERIE CHICKEN. Free-Range, all-natural marinated chicken. Served with grilled vegetables, garlic whip, choice of rice or french fries.
Salmon Meshwi
GRILLED SALMON. Grilled salmon fillet served with grilled vegetables, couscous, spicy tomato-cilantro-pine nut sauce.
Araydis Meshwi
GRILLED SHRIMPs. Grilled shrimps served with grilled vegetables, basmati rice, spicy tomato-cilantro-pine nut sauce.
Sides
Harrissa/ Hot Paste
Spicy hot homemade Moroccan paste.
Toom/ Garlic Whip
Garlic, lemon and oil whip.
Yogurt-Cucumber-Mint sauce
Salsa Harra/ Hot Green Sauce
Garlicky mild blend of raw vegetables.
Taratoor/ Tahini sauce
Sesame seeds paste, fresh lemon, garlic and parsley.
Condiment Trio
Harrissa, tahini sauce and garlic whip.
Kabis/ Pickled Vegetables
An assortment of pickled vegetables and olives.
Roz
Basmati rice.
Roz Blahmeh
Spiced basmati with bits of lamb, pine nuts and almonds.
Homestyle Potatoes with Garlic Whip
Burghol Banadoora
Crushed wheat, tomatoes and chickpeas.
Grilled Vegetables
Zeit Wa Zaatar
EXTRA Homemade Pita (1 Piece)
Tonight’s Specials
Artichoke Salad Appetizer
Artichokes tossed with scallions, parsley and tomatoes in fresh lemon and EV olive oil.
Halloumi Cheese Appetizer
Halloumi Cheese sautéed in EV olive oil, served with english cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives and fresh mint.
Kafta Djaj
Grilled patties of ground chicken breasts, cilantro, scallions, ginger and spices. Served with grilled vegetables, spicy yogurt-cucumber sauce and basmati rice.
Featured Wines
Musar Juene, Blanc, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon
Viognier, Vermentino and Chardonnay. “Rich texture, with stone fruit and bright floral aromatics”
Errazuris Max, Carmenere Reserva, Aconcagua Valley, Chile
An elegant Carmenere! Black cherry and plum complemented by a touch of spice with silky tannins. Well balanced medium to full bodied wine.
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
7944 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040