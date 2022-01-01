Lasagna in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve lasagna
Gabby’s Cafe
515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming
|Take and Bake Lasagna Feeds 8-9 People (Frozen)
|$65.00
Chilled. Each pan, feeds 10-12 approx 9" x 13", comes with baking instructions
|DiStasi Lasagna
|$15.00
Our famous family recipe. Layers of mild Italian Sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, noodles, and DiStasi marinara, with garlic bread
|Take and Bake Lasagna Feeds 3-4 People (Frozen)
|$22.00
Our famous DiStasi Lasagna in a family size. Serves 4. Pick up chilled to reheat at home.
Tucci’s - Carmel
11 W City Center Drive, Carmel
|Lasagna
|$25.00
slow cooked meat sauce, ricotta cheese, pesto, marinara, spinach & aged parmesan