Sandwiches

Skip's BagelDeli ORIGINAL Location - Symmes Twp.

2,208 Reviews

$

12092 Montgomery Rd

Cincinnati, OH 45249

Order Again

Popular Items

Sausage Egg Cheese
Bacon Egg Cheese
Plain CC Bagel

Overstuffed Delis

Crosley

Ranch Club/Mikes Pitch

Dagwood

Turkey Club

Romeys Reuben

Redleg

White Horse

Heater

Turkey Del Cabo SUB

Smother Chix SUB

Philly Slider SUB

Italian SUB

Deli Lites / Wraps

Salmon BLT

Downtown Mary Jane

Reuben Lite

Garden Bagel

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

Buffalo Chix & Bacon Wrap

Chicken BLT Wrap

Greek Red Pepper Hummus Wrap

Garlic/Herb Chicken Wrap

Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap

Deli Favorites

Chix Salad Sandwich

$8.29

Tuna Sal Sandwich

$8.29

Egg Sal Sandwich

$7.99

BLT

$7.29

Pizza Bagel

$5.99

Nova & CC

$10.99

Cheese Melt

$6.69

Tuna Melt

$9.79

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Create-A-Sandwich

NY Size Create a Sandwich

$11.39

Regular Create a Sandwich

$9.39

A la Carte Create a Sandwich

$8.39

Salad Bowls

Miss D's Summer Salad

$7.89

Shanghai Crunch Salad

$10.89

Aegan Greek

$7.89

Salmon Cobb Salad

$13.69

Buffalo Chicken & Bacon Salad

$10.79

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$11.29

Keywest Salad

$9.99

Team Chef's Salad

$11.59

Garden Salad

$7.09

Combos

Soup & Salad Combo

$12.99

Soup & Sandwich Combo

$12.99

Salad & Sandwich Combo

$12.99

Soups & Sides

Soup / Mac n Chz- Bowl

$6.25

Chicken Chili

$6.49

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.49

Potato Salad

$1.75

Pasta Salad

$1.75

Macaroni Salad Side

$1.75

Cole Slaw

$1.30

Apple Sauce

$1.25

Mandarin Oranges

$1.30

Tossed Side Salad

$2.50

Caesar Side Salad

$2.50

Fruit Box

$3.75

Chips / Pretzels

$0.95

Pickle Spear

$0.20

Bagels w/ CC

Plain CC Bagel

$3.99

Flavored CC Bagel

$4.39

Nova Spread

$5.69

Butter & Jelly Bagel

$2.79

Peanut Butter Bagel

$3.99

Red Pepper Hummus Bagel

$4.19

Sliced and Toasted Bagel

$1.80

Omelets & Eggs

Chicken Mushroom Omelet

$9.39

Greek Goodness Omelet

$9.59

Fiesta Chicken Omelet

$10.99

Western Omelet

$9.89

Veggie Lovers Omelet

$9.69

Farmers Potato Omelet

$9.69

Meat Lovers Omelet

$12.49

Cheese Omelet

$8.49

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$9.69

BYO Omelet

$10.89

2 Egg Platter

$5.79

2 Eggs any Style

$4.39

1 Egg any style

$3.59

BFAST Sand & Burritos

Meat & Egg & Chz BURRITO

$6.29

Egg & Chz BURRITO

$4.99

Goetta BURRITO

$6.49

Potato BURRITO

$5.59

Sausage Egg Cheese

$5.79

Bacon Egg Cheese

$5.29

Ham Egg Cheese

$6.09

Goetta Egg Cheese

$5.99

Salami Egg Cheese

$6.09

Goetta & Cheese

$5.19

Bacon & Cheese

$4.39

Ham & Cheese

$5.39

Sausage & Cheese

$4.99

Egg & Cheese

$4.39

Two Eggs on Bagel

$4.69

Egg White, Tom & P-jack

$4.99

BLT & Egg

$5.39

Lox & Eggs

$9.39

One Egg on Bagel

$3.79

Kidz Meals

Beverage

PB&J Kidz Meal

$4.99

Meat & Chz Bagel Kidz Meal

$5.99

White Cheddar Mac/Chz Kidz Meal

$5.99

Pepperoni Bagel Kidz Meal

$6.49

Grilled Chz Kidz Meal

$5.99

Chz Quesadilla Kidz Meal

$5.99

Bagel w/ Plain CC Kids Meal

$4.99

Bagel w/Flavor CC Kidz Meal

$5.29

Cheese Melt Kidz Meal

$5.99

Bagel w/ Plain CC Kids Meal

$4.99

Bagel w/ Flavor CC Kidz Meal

$5.49

Bacon Egg Cheese Kidz Meal

$5.79

Ham Egg Cheese Kidz Meal

$6.59

Sausage Egg Cheese Kidz Meal

$6.29

Salami Egg Cheese Kidz Meal

$6.59

Egg & Cheese Kidz Meal

$4.89

One Egg on a Bagel Kidz Meal

$4.29

2 Eggs Platter Kidz Meal

$4.99

Dessert

Brownie

$3.00

Turnovers

$3.50

Croissants (Plain & Flavored)

Apple Pie

$19.99+

Muffins

$2.95

Cinnamon Roll

$3.25

Cookies

$0.95+

Misc. $1.00

$1.00

Commuter Special

Regular Commuter

$3.69

Large Commuter

$3.95

Catering

Catering - ONLINE Payment $1

$1.00

Catering - ONLINE Payment $5.00

$5.00

Catering - ONLINE Payment $10.0

$10.00

Catering - ONLINE Payment $25.00

$25.00

Catering - ONLINE Payment $50.00

$50.00

Catering - ONLINE Payment $100.00

$100.00

Catering - ONLINE Payment $200.00

$200.00

Catering - ONLINE Payment $300.00

$300.00

Catering - ONLINE Payment $500.00

$500.00

DELIVERY - Catering Online Payment $1.00

$1.00

DELIVERY - Catering Online Payment $5.00

DELIVERY - Catering Online Payment $10.00

$10.00

DELIVERY - Catering Online Payment $15.00

DELIVERY - Catering Online Payment $20.00

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$1.99+

Brewed Iced Tea

$1.79+

Bottled Water

$1.59

Bottled Drinks & Juices

$2.99

Cold Brew

$3.50

Coffee

$2.25+

Smoothie

$4.95

Milk

$1.35

Water Cup

$0.20

Hot Tea

$1.99

Cappucino Steamers

$2.25+

Cheese

American Chz #

$6.39

Swiss Cheese #

$9.99

Cheddar Chz #

$8.59

Muenster Chz #

$6.79

Meats

NOVA LOX #

$26.99

Ovengold Turkey #

$11.99

Ham #

$10.99

Roast Beef #

$14.99

GENOA Salami #

$11.99

Corned Beef #

$14.99

Salads

Egg Salad #

$13.99

Tuna Salad #

$13.99

Chicken Salad #

$13.99

Pasta Salad #

$7.99

Potato Salad #

$6.99

Macaroni Salad #

$6.99

Cole Slaw #

$5.99

Bagel Packs / Bagel Bundles

6 Pack Bagel

$6.49

Baker's Dozen Bagels

$12.99

Bagel Bundle (inc. cream cheese)

$19.49

Bagels by the Piece

Customer Choice Bagel

$1.59

7 Grain Bagel

$1.59

Asiago Chz Bagel

$1.79

Apple Cinnamon Bagel

$1.59

Banana Nut Bagel

$1.59

Black Russian

$1.59

Blueberry Bagel

$1.59

Chocolate Chip Bagel

$1.59

Cinnamon Crunch Bagel

$1.59

Cranberry Nut Bagel

$1.59

Egg Bagel

$1.59

Everything Bagel

$1.59

Garlic Bagel

$1.59

Jalapeno Bagel

$1.59

Onion Bagel

$1.59

Plain Bagel

$1.59

Poppy Seed Bagel

$1.59

Pumpernickel Bagel

$1.59

Pumpkin Bagel - Seasonal only

$1.59

Raisin Cinnamon Bagel

$1.59

Salt Bagel

$1.59

Sesame Bagel

$1.59

Strawberry Bagel

$1.59

Wheat Bagel

$1.59

Trailside Bagel

$1.79Out of stock

Baker's Whim Bagel

$1.59

Bulk Cream Cheese

Plain Cream Cheese

$2.29+

Green Olive Cream Cheese

$2.59+

Scallion Cream Cheese

$2.59+

Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese

$2.59+

Veggie Cream Cheese

$2.59+

Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$2.59+

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$2.59+

Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese

$2.59+

Apple Cinnamon Cream cheese

$2.59+

NOVA Spread

$2.99+

Special Cream Cheese

$2.59+Out of stock

Blueberry Cream Cheese

$2.59+

Slicing

Sliced Bagel - each

$0.15

Sliced Dozen

$1.50

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Skips! Serving scratch made Bagel since 1996. We are a Premium Boar’s Head deli café serving breakfast lunch and dinner.

Website

Location

12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249

Directions

Gallery
Skip's BagelDeli image
Skip's BagelDeli image
Skip's BagelDeli image

