Cincinnati sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Cincinnati
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore
1203 Sycamore St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.50
made the way you like it - 1 egg with your choice of meat n' cheese
|Breakfast Platter
|$10.00
2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, white or wheat toast n' your choice of sausage, bacon or ham
|BYO Omelette
|$7.00
5 egg omelette with whatever you want
Urban Grill on Main
6623 Main St, Newtown
|Popular items
|Steakburger Chili
|$6.00
Our hearty Steakburger Chili, served topped with Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream & Diced Onions
|Main Street Salad
|$16.00
Mixed greens topped with Asparagus, Artichoke Hearts, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Goat Cheese crumbles, Carrots & Avocado. Tossed with our House Vinaigrette. Photo shown with optional Mahi Cakes.
|BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Crunchy Fried Chicken Breast, tossed in our House Spicy BBQ Sauce, topped with Bacon & Sharp Cheddar and Cole Slaw. Served on a grilled bun with Kettle Chips
SANDWICHES
Streetside Brewery
4003 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|MINDFLAYER OATMEAL CREME COOKIE
|$18.00
Blended Imperial Pastry Stout w/ Oatmeal Cream Cookies - ABV: 10% (Sold in 2 Packs of 16oz Cans)
|WE RISE. WE FALL.
|$18.00
Double New England IPA - ABV: 9.5% (Sold in 4 Pack of 16 oz Cans)
|BARREL AGED DOUBLE S'MORES FUN TOGETHER
|$22.00
Imperial Brown Ale w/ Double Marshmallow, Chocolate, & Graham Cracker - ABV: 13.3% (Sold in 2 Packs of 16oz Cans)
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Lost & Found OTR
22 E. 14th St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Margarita (2 Servings)
|$20.00
tequila, lime, cointreau
keep the jar!
|Cubano Sandwich
|$13.00
Miami-style Cubano.
Mojo Pork, Sliced Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Pressed
|Gruner Veltliner
|$15.00
Nose: Ripe pear, lemon zest
Taste: The palate is lively with slight spritz and lemon freshness while the dry finish brings some salinity.
Game On Bar and Grill
5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$11.00
|Jr Burger
|$5.00
|Jr Grilled Cheese
|$5.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Center Hub Deli & Catering
700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Agave Lime Bowl
|Sesame Ginger Bowl
|Lemon Basil Bowl
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Nation Kitchen and Bar
3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Memphis BBQ Burger
|$12.00
Two 3oz Beef Patties, Cheddar, Bacon, BBQ & Apple Slaw on a Challah Bun
|Phoenix
|$12.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, spicy jalapeño slaw, chipotle mayo & pickles on a challah bun.
|Quesadilla Burger
|$12.00
Beef, Queso, Pepper Jack, Pico & Lettuce in a Pressed Tortilla
Blue Ash Chili
11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati
|Popular items
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$5.99
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$7.19
|Classic Gyro
|$7.99
SANDWICHES
Homemakers Bar
Walnut St & E 13th St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Hella Stella
|$10.00
bourbon, Averna, Angostura Amaro
|Over The Rio
|$11.00
mezcal, italicus, roasted red pepper, rhubarb, lime, h.maker arbol chili salt.
|Carpano Antica
|$19.99
375ml.
Carpano Antica Formula stands out from all the other vermouths thanks to its unique bouquet and its unmistakable vanilla notes.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blue Ash Chili
9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash
|Popular items
|Cheese Fries
|$4.69
|Double Decker (2 Meats)
|$9.49
|Seasoned French Fries
|$3.09
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Goodies
7440 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Small Tip Plate
|$16.75
1lb. of smoked, meaty, marbled goodness. With your plate you can add 2 delicious sides and a choice of bread. Your sauce comes on the side.
|Med Rib Tips
|$25.50
Enjoy 2 lbs. of meaty & marbled chunks of goodness, smoked in-house. Sauce on the side.
|Sweet Bread
|$1.00
1 piece of homemade, sweet corn bread with sugar.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$8.49
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
|Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet
|$12.99
A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.
|The Mad Platter
|$14.99
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground
grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugar n' Spice Diner - Reading
4381 Reading Rd, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|BYO Omelette
|$6.50
5 egg omelette with whatever you want
|Breakfast Platter
|$9.00
2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, white or wheat toast n' your choice of sausage, bacon or ham
|Breakfast Special
|$9.00
2 eggs, 2 wispy thin pancakes or 1 french toast with your choice of sausage, bacon or ham
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skip's BagelDeli
12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Plain CC Bagel
|$3.59
|6 Pack Bagel
|$6.49
|Fountain Soda
Taste of Belgium
16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Brunch Salad
|$13.75
Arugula, savoy cabbage, basil pesto,
fingerlings, peas, pancetta, Pecorino Romano, sunny-side egg
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
|Brussel Sprouts
|$8.50
Pancetta, mustard, and capers infused sherry vinaigrette.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dunlap Cafe
1926 Dunlap St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
|$4.00