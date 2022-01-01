Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve pies

La Soupe

915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shepherds Pie$16.00
Make life easy! Grab one of our beautiful shepherds pie. Made with lamb and beautiful root vegetables. Topped with creamy whipped potatoes.
Ingredients: lamb, onion, carrot, celery, corn, tomato paste, dijon, red wine, Worcestershire, potato, butter, dairy, seasonings
Allergen: gluten, soy, lamb, dairy
2 pounds
More about La Soupe
Gabby’s Cafe

515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Pie Slice$5.00
Graham cracker crust with creamy peanut butter filling, topped with chocolate ganache
Key Lime Pie Slice$5.00
Scratch made with graham cracker crust
Whole Peanut Butter Pie$18.00
More about Gabby’s Cafe
O Pie O

32 E. 13th Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.8 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shepherd's Pie$9.00
ground lamb, ground beef, carrots, peas, cottage mashed potatoes, crispy panko parm topping
Bumbleberry Buttermilk Pie$39.00
Cherry Pie$39.00
Tart Montmorency cherries, serves 8
More about O Pie O
Mighty Good

1819 Elm Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mud Pie$4.00
Graham Cracker Crust Layered with Bittersweet Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Custard, and Whipped Cream
Seasonal Pie$4.00
Buttery, Creamy, Crispy, Sweet, Savory - You have to try it!
More about Mighty Good
Heyday

1527 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (1562 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dark Chocolate Pie$6.00
Somewhere between a salted brownie and a mousse
Honey Vinegar Pie$6.00
Ohio's best dessert: honey, vanilla bean and a touch of apple cider vinegar, topped with Maldon sea salt.
More about Heyday
Wyoming Community Coffee

434 Springfield Pike Unit B, Wyoming

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hand Pie- Egg, Mushroom, Goat Cheese, Onion$4.50
More about Wyoming Community Coffee
E+O Kitchen

3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (3612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Slice- Key Lime Pie$7.00
More about E+O Kitchen
Oriental Wok

2444 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$8.90
Key Lime Pie$8.50
Tart, creamy treat with graham cracker crust
Key Lime Pie$8.90
More about Oriental Wok
Hangovereasy - Cincinnati

13 W Charlton Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Oatmeal Pie Pancakes$8.25
Two oatmeal pancakes layered with buttercream icing. Served with maple syrup.
More about Hangovereasy - Cincinnati
The JCafe

8485 Ridge Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
De Niro's pie 16"$14.00
Garlic-infused extra virgin olive oil, feta cheese, mozzarella, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper and pesto
De Niro's pie 9"$7.25
Garlic- infused extra virgin olive oil, feta cheese, mozzarella, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper and pesto
More about The JCafe
Through the Garden Restaurant

10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pie$5.00
More about Through the Garden Restaurant
Sidewinder Coffee

4181 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (517 reviews)
Takeout
Hand Pie - Mushroom, Goat Cheese, Egg$5.00
Hand Pie - Bacon, Potato, Cheddar$5.00
More about Sidewinder Coffee
Revolution Rotisserie

6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Crumble Pie$10.00
Maine Blueberries, Cinnamon Crumble, Flaky All-Butter Crust. SHAREABLE.
Apple Hand Pie$5.00
apple pie with red delicious apples and bourbon caramel wrapped in a flaky all butter crust
More about Revolution Rotisserie
Goodies

7440 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 3.7 (2940 reviews)
Takeout
Chess Pie$3.50
Another great classic. Order a slice of rich flavor, that melts in your mouth!
Sweet Potato Pie$3.50
1 slice of deliciousness, with a buttery crust!
More about Goodies
Taft’s Brewpourium

4831 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
16" Pesto Pie Apizza$24.00
Arugula walnut pesto, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, mozz, mushrooms, feta & garlic
10" White Pie with Mozzarella$10.50
Mozzarella, pecorino, garlic, evoo
16" White Pie with Mozzarella$15.50
Mozzarella, garlic, pecorino, evoo
More about Taft’s Brewpourium
Nation Kitchen and Bar

1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie Parfait$8.00
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar
Skip's BagelDeli

12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Pie
More about Skip's BagelDeli
E+O Kitchen The Banks

56 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Slice- Key Lime Pie$7.00
More about E+O Kitchen The Banks

