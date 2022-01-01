Pies in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve pies
La Soupe
915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Shepherds Pie
|$16.00
Make life easy! Grab one of our beautiful shepherds pie. Made with lamb and beautiful root vegetables. Topped with creamy whipped potatoes.
Ingredients: lamb, onion, carrot, celery, corn, tomato paste, dijon, red wine, Worcestershire, potato, butter, dairy, seasonings
Allergen: gluten, soy, lamb, dairy
2 pounds
Gabby’s Cafe
515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming
|Peanut Butter Pie Slice
|$5.00
Graham cracker crust with creamy peanut butter filling, topped with chocolate ganache
|Key Lime Pie Slice
|$5.00
Scratch made with graham cracker crust
|Whole Peanut Butter Pie
|$18.00
O Pie O
32 E. 13th Street, Cincinnati
|Shepherd's Pie
|$9.00
ground lamb, ground beef, carrots, peas, cottage mashed potatoes, crispy panko parm topping
|Bumbleberry Buttermilk Pie
|$39.00
|Cherry Pie
|$39.00
Tart Montmorency cherries, serves 8
Mighty Good
1819 Elm Street, Cincinnati
|Mud Pie
|$4.00
Graham Cracker Crust Layered with Bittersweet Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Custard, and Whipped Cream
|Seasonal Pie
|$4.00
Buttery, Creamy, Crispy, Sweet, Savory - You have to try it!
PIES • SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES
Heyday
1527 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Dark Chocolate Pie
|$6.00
Somewhere between a salted brownie and a mousse
|Honey Vinegar Pie
|$6.00
Ohio's best dessert: honey, vanilla bean and a touch of apple cider vinegar, topped with Maldon sea salt.
ICE CREAM
Wyoming Community Coffee
434 Springfield Pike Unit B, Wyoming
|Hand Pie- Egg, Mushroom, Goat Cheese, Onion
|$4.50
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE
E+O Kitchen
3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati
|Slice- Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
Oriental Wok
2444 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.90
Tart, creamy treat with graham cracker crust
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.90
Hangovereasy - Cincinnati
13 W Charlton Street, Cincinnati
|Oatmeal Pie Pancakes
|$8.25
Two oatmeal pancakes layered with buttercream icing. Served with maple syrup.
The JCafe
8485 Ridge Road, Cincinnati
|De Niro's pie 16"
|$14.00
Garlic-infused extra virgin olive oil, feta cheese, mozzarella, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper and pesto
|De Niro's pie 9"
|$7.25
Garlic- infused extra virgin olive oil, feta cheese, mozzarella, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper and pesto
Through the Garden Restaurant
10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore
|Apple Pie
|$5.00
SANDWICHES
Sidewinder Coffee
4181 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati
|Hand Pie - Mushroom, Goat Cheese, Egg
|$5.00
|Hand Pie - Bacon, Potato, Cheddar
|$5.00
Revolution Rotisserie
6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Blueberry Crumble Pie
|$10.00
Maine Blueberries, Cinnamon Crumble, Flaky All-Butter Crust. SHAREABLE.
|Apple Hand Pie
|$5.00
apple pie with red delicious apples and bourbon caramel wrapped in a flaky all butter crust
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Goodies
7440 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati
|Chess Pie
|$3.50
Another great classic. Order a slice of rich flavor, that melts in your mouth!
|Sweet Potato Pie
|$3.50
1 slice of deliciousness, with a buttery crust!
Taft’s Brewpourium
4831 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati
|16" Pesto Pie Apizza
|$24.00
Arugula walnut pesto, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, mozz, mushrooms, feta & garlic
|10" White Pie with Mozzarella
|$10.50
Mozzarella, pecorino, garlic, evoo
|16" White Pie with Mozzarella
|$15.50
Mozzarella, garlic, pecorino, evoo
Nation Kitchen and Bar
1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati
|Key Lime Pie Parfait
|$8.00
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skip's BagelDeli
12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati
|Apple Pie