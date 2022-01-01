Cake in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve cake
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore
1203 Sycamore St, Cincinnati
|Kids Egg & Cake
|$5.00
Gabby’s Cafe
515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming
|Carrot Cake Slice
|$6.00
Homemade recipe with cream cheese icing, topped with brown sugar and chopped walnuts
|Limoncello Mascarpone Layer Cake
|$6.00
Layers of lemon cake topped with a lemony mascarpone frosting and white chocolate shavings.
|Chocolate Pate Cake
|$5.50
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Street City Pub
580 Walnut St #400, Cincinnati
|Molten Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Caramelized Drizzle
Aladdin's Eatery
3664 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati
|Cake Slice
|$6.00
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
|Coconut Cake
|$6.00
Mei Japanese Restaurant
8608 Market Pl Ln, Montgomery
|Japanese Rice Cake
|$7.00
ICE CREAM
Wyoming Community Coffee
434 Springfield Pike Unit B, Wyoming
|Coffee Cake
|$3.50
|Energy Bites- Carrot Cake
|$4.00
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE
E+O Kitchen
3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati
|Lobster Cakes
|$24.00
FRENCH FRIES
Allyn's Cafe
3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$6.95
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
301 East 4th St., Cincinnati
|Side Strawberry Tall Cake
|$3.99
|Strawberry Tall Cakes
|$11.49
Buttermilk cakes, fresh strawberries,
strawberry compote, whipped cream
and powdered sugar
Through the Garden Restaurant
10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore
|Crab Cakes
|$17.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Grove Park Grille
6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$7.95
Moist chocolate cake, 3 added layers of mousse topped and sided with semi-sweet chocolate
|Kate's Carrot Cake
|$7.95
House Specialty! Simple, sweet, flavorful, with our house-made caramel and topped with cream cheese frosting.
Listermann Brewing Company
1621 Dana Avenue, Cincinnati
|BTL BA Give Me Something to Cake
|$12.99
(Collab. with Mikerphone) Imperial pastry stout aged in rye and bourbon barrels with cheesecake, vanilla, granola, and lactose; ABV: 13%
|BA Give Me Something to Cake - Raspberry
|$8.99
(Collab. w/ Mikerphone) Imperial pastry stout aged in rye and bourbon barrels with raspberries, cheesecake, vanilla, granola, and lactose; ABV: 13%
Revolution Rotisserie
6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Carrot Cake
|$12.00
spiced layered carrot cake, soft cream cheese icing, toasted walnuts
|Double Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$12.00
decadent layered dark chocolate cake with white chocolate mousse & chocolate ganache
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blue Ash Chili
9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash
|Carrot Cake
|$5.99
|Potato Cakes
|$2.89
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station Family + BBQ
400 Wyoming Avenue, Cincinnati
|S'mores Ice Box Cake
|$5.00
graham cracker + marshmallow whipped cream + chocolate ganache
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Goodies
7440 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati
|Strawberry Cheese Cake
|$4.50
A favorite classic with a strawberry swirl! Add a piece to your order today!
|Plain Cheese Cake
|$3.50
Enjoy a slice of traditional style cheese cake with a tasty crust.
|Cherry Cheese Cake
|$4.50
Have a piece of traditional style with a cherry twist!
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati
|Side Strawberry Tall Cake
|$3.99
|Strawberry Tall Cakes
|$11.49
Buttermilk cakes, fresh strawberries,
strawberry compote, whipped cream
and powdered sugar
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Ivory House
2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati
|Holly's Carrot Cake
|$12.00
Cream cheese, rum-soaked golden raisins, buttermilk frosting, salted caramel, orange zest
|Crab Cake
|$22.00
Crab cake with Ivory House remoulade
|Triple Layer Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$14.00
Three layers and textures of chocolate, chocolate sambuca sauce, mascarpone whipped cream