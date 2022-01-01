Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve cake

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore

1203 Sycamore St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.2 (424 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Egg & Cake$5.00
More about Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore
Gabby’s Cafe image

 

Gabby’s Cafe

515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Slice$6.00
Homemade recipe with cream cheese icing, topped with brown sugar and chopped walnuts
Limoncello Mascarpone Layer Cake$6.00
Layers of lemon cake topped with a lemony mascarpone frosting and white chocolate shavings.
Chocolate Pate Cake$5.50
More about Gabby’s Cafe
Bacalls Cafe image

 

Bacalls Cafe

6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$5.95
More about Bacalls Cafe
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

1203 Main St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (4945 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Street City Pub image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Street City Pub

580 Walnut St #400, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Molten Chocolate Cake$7.00
Caramelized Drizzle
More about Street City Pub
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

3664 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (8556 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cake Slice$6.00
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
Coconut Cake$6.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Consumer pic

 

Mei Japanese Restaurant

8608 Market Pl Ln, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Japanese Rice Cake$7.00
More about Mei Japanese Restaurant
Wyoming Community Coffee image

ICE CREAM

Wyoming Community Coffee

434 Springfield Pike Unit B, Wyoming

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Coffee Cake$3.50
Energy Bites- Carrot Cake$4.00
More about Wyoming Community Coffee
E+O Kitchen image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE

E+O Kitchen

3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (3612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Cakes$24.00
More about E+O Kitchen
Allyn's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Allyn's Cafe

3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.95
More about Allyn's Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

301 East 4th St., Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (2454 reviews)
Takeout
Side Strawberry Tall Cake$3.99
Strawberry Tall Cakes$11.49
Buttermilk cakes, fresh strawberries,
strawberry compote, whipped cream
and powdered sugar
More about Wild Eggs
Blue Ash Chili image

 

Blue Ash Chili

11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Potato Cakes$2.89
More about Blue Ash Chili
Buckethead's image

 

Buckethead's

6507 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Funnel Cake Fries$6.99
More about Buckethead's
Through the Garden Restaurant image

 

Through the Garden Restaurant

10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$17.99
More about Through the Garden Restaurant
Kate's Carrot Cake image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Grove Park Grille

6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Cake$7.95
Moist chocolate cake, 3 added layers of mousse topped and sided with semi-sweet chocolate
Kate's Carrot Cake$7.95
House Specialty! Simple, sweet, flavorful, with our house-made caramel and topped with cream cheese frosting.
More about Grove Park Grille
Listermann Brewing Company image

 

Listermann Brewing Company

1621 Dana Avenue, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (596 reviews)
Takeout
BTL BA Give Me Something to Cake$12.99
(Collab. with Mikerphone) Imperial pastry stout aged in rye and bourbon barrels with cheesecake, vanilla, granola, and lactose; ABV: 13%
BA Give Me Something to Cake - Raspberry$8.99
(Collab. w/ Mikerphone) Imperial pastry stout aged in rye and bourbon barrels with raspberries, cheesecake, vanilla, granola, and lactose; ABV: 13%
More about Listermann Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Revolution Rotisserie

6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$12.00
spiced layered carrot cake, soft cream cheese icing, toasted walnuts
Double Chocolate Mousse Cake$12.00
decadent layered dark chocolate cake with white chocolate mousse & chocolate ganache
More about Revolution Rotisserie
Blue Ash Chili image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blue Ash Chili

9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$5.99
Potato Cakes$2.89
More about Blue Ash Chili
Station Family + BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station Family + BBQ

400 Wyoming Avenue, Cincinnati

Avg 3.8 (83 reviews)
Takeout
S'mores Ice Box Cake$5.00
graham cracker + marshmallow whipped cream + chocolate ganache
More about Station Family + BBQ
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Goodies

7440 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 3.7 (2940 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheese Cake$4.50
A favorite classic with a strawberry swirl! Add a piece to your order today!
Plain Cheese Cake$3.50
Enjoy a slice of traditional style cheese cake with a tasty crust.
Cherry Cheese Cake$4.50
Have a piece of traditional style with a cherry twist!
More about Goodies
Consumer pic

 

Benson's Tavern

419 W. Benson Street, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lava Cake$6.99
More about Benson's Tavern
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (3588 reviews)
Takeout
Side Strawberry Tall Cake$3.99
Strawberry Tall Cakes$11.49
Buttermilk cakes, fresh strawberries,
strawberry compote, whipped cream
and powdered sugar
More about Wild Eggs
K&J Seafood image

 

K&J Seafood

4928 Reading Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake$12.00
More about K&J Seafood
BEBO’s Burgers image

 

BEBO’s Burgers

28 West Court St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheese cake
More about BEBO’s Burgers
Ivory House image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Ivory House

2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Holly's Carrot Cake$12.00
Cream cheese, rum-soaked golden raisins, buttermilk frosting, salted caramel, orange zest
Crab Cake$22.00
Crab cake with Ivory House remoulade
Triple Layer Chocolate Mousse Cake$14.00
Three layers and textures of chocolate, chocolate sambuca sauce, mascarpone whipped cream
More about Ivory House
Proud Hound Coffee image

 

Proud Hound Coffee

6717 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coffee Cake$4.00
Raspberry Cornmeal Olive Oil Cake$4.00
More about Proud Hound Coffee

Map

Map

