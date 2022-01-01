Philly cheesesteaks in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Bacalls Cafe
6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$10.95
Tender thin sliced steak, provolone cheese, sauteed
onions and mushrooms. Served with Au Jus
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Center Hub Deli & Catering
700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$10.00
FRENCH FRIES
Copper & Flame
1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|NEW!! Korean Philly Cheesesteak
|$17.00
bulgogi marinated ribeye | mushrooms | onion | green pepper | quark queso | fresh jalapenos | local Giminetti roll
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Nation Kitchen and Bar
3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.00
6oz Thinly Sliced Ribeye Steak, Sauteed Onions, Banana Peppers, Mayo & Melted Pepper Jack Cheese on a Toasted Hoagie Roll
New England Grinders
9963 Princeton Glendale Rd, Glendale
|Philly Cheese Steak Grinder
Comes with onion, green peppers, provolone cheese and mayo. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the "ingredients" section!!
Benson's Tavern
419 W. Benson Street, Reading
|Spicy Philly Cheesesteak Wrap
|$11.99