Greek salad in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve greek salad
Gabby’s Cafe
515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming
|Greek Salad
|$11.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese and Greek dressing
|Side Greek Salad
|$5.00
Aladdin's Eatery
1203 Main St, Cincinnati
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
Aladdin's Eatery
3664 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Center Hub Deli & Catering
700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati
|Side Greek Salad
|$5.50
|Greek Salad
The JCafe
8485 Ridge Road, Cincinnati
|Greek Isle Salad
|$6.50
Salad mix,black olives, roasted chickpeas, roasted red peppers, feta cheese, oregano, caramelized onions, tomatoes, croutons & greek dressing
Through the Garden Restaurant
10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore
|Lg Greek Salad
|$8.49
|Lg Greek Salad
|$8.99
|Greek Salad
|$6.25