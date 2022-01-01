Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve greek salad

Gabby’s Cafe image

 

Gabby’s Cafe

515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese and Greek dressing
Side Greek Salad$5.00
More about Gabby’s Cafe
Greek Chicken Salad image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

1203 Main St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (4945 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Greek Chicken Salad image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

3664 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (8556 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Center Hub Deli & Catering image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Center Hub Deli & Catering

700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Side Greek Salad$5.50
Greek Salad
More about Center Hub Deli & Catering
The JCafe image

 

The JCafe

8485 Ridge Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Isle Salad$6.50
Salad mix,black olives, roasted chickpeas, roasted red peppers, feta cheese, oregano, caramelized onions, tomatoes, croutons & greek dressing
More about The JCafe
Through the Garden Restaurant image

 

Through the Garden Restaurant

10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Greek Salad$8.49
Lg Greek Salad$8.99
Greek Salad$6.25
More about Through the Garden Restaurant
Item pic

 

Hoppin' Vines

8150 Montgomery Road, Cinncinatti

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.00
Family Greek Salad$17.00
More about Hoppin' Vines

