Barbeque

Sago Eurasian Cuisine and Rotisserie

review star

No reviews yet

1004 Delta Avenue

Cincinnati, OH 45208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Seared Pork Dumplings With Gochujang Slaw
Shrimp And Pork Wontons With BBQ Pork Noodles
Nasi Lemak with Beef Rendang

This Weeks Special

Claypot Curry Fish

Claypot Curry Fish

$13.90
Green Curry Shrimp & Angel Hair Noodles

Green Curry Shrimp & Angel Hair Noodles

$13.50

Green curry shrimp with angel hair pasta, roasted bok choy and Asian eggplant tossed in a creamy mild green curry with a real kick of flavor!

Fish And Tofu Soup

Fish And Tofu Soup

$13.90
Beef Shortrib And Kimchi Noodle

Beef Shortrib And Kimchi Noodle

$14.50Out of stock
3-Pork Noodle

3-Pork Noodle

$12.00

Vermicelli noodles with sliced pork loin, pork patty, meat balls and bok choy

Boba Drinks

Mango

Mango

$4.50

With mango nectar, fresh mango and boba

Guava

Guava

$4.50

With guava, coconut, lime and boba

Sirap Bandung

Sirap Bandung

$4.50

With rose syrup, evaporated milk and boba

Teh Tarik W/ Coffee Jellies

$4.50

Coconut And Palm Sugar

$5.50

Appetizers

BBQ Pork Bun 1 pc.

BBQ Pork Bun 1 pc.

$2.80

House made buns filled with our BBQ pork filling and a honey glaze for a delicious sweet and savory flavor.

Chicken Curry Puff 1 pc.

Chicken Curry Puff 1 pc.

$2.80
Vegetarian Samosa 1 pc.

Vegetarian Samosa 1 pc.

$3.00

Crispy pastry filled with mixed seasonal vegetables and seasoned with housemade garam Masala.

Roti Canai with Lentil Curry

Roti Canai with Lentil Curry

$3.00

Flaky pastry like nan seared and served hot with our house lentil curry dipping sauce and fresh sambal.

Seared Pork Dumplings With Gochujang Slaw

Seared Pork Dumplings With Gochujang Slaw

$6.00

4 made-from-scratch dumplings filled with our homemade pork sausage. Served with Gochujang Slaw.

House Specials

Nasi Lemak with Beef Rendang

Nasi Lemak with Beef Rendang

$14.50

Beef cooked down in a coconut tamarind curry. It is served with coconut rice, spicy achar pickled vegetables, roasted peanuts, sambal sauce, fresh cucumber and half of a hard boiled egg.

Stir-fried Bok Choy, 5 Spice Tofu and King Oyster Mushroom Meal

Stir-fried Bok Choy, 5 Spice Tofu and King Oyster Mushroom Meal

$11.50

Bok choy and 5 spice tofu with a shiitake mushroom oyster sauce. Served with coconut rice, pickled vegetables, and roasted vegetables.

Noodles

Roast Duck Noodles

Roast Duck Noodles

$15.50

Available with soup noodles or "dry" with soy sauce noodles.

BBQ Pork Noodles

BBQ Pork Noodles

$13.50

Available with soup noodles or "dry" with soy sauce noodles.

Hainanese Chicken Noodles

Hainanese Chicken Noodles

$12.50

Available with soup noodles or "dry" with soy sauce noodles.

Crispy Roast Pork Noodles

Crispy Roast Pork Noodles

$14.50

Available with soup noodles or "dry" with soy sauce noodles.

Roast Chicken Noodles

Roast Chicken Noodles

$12.50

Available with soup noodles or "dry" with soy sauce noodles.

Shrimp And Pork Wontons With BBQ Pork Noodles

Shrimp And Pork Wontons With BBQ Pork Noodles

$13.50

Available with soup noodles or "dry" with soy sauce noodles.

Vegetarian Goose Dry Noodles

Vegetarian Goose Dry Noodles

$15.00

Vegetarian— braised shiitake wrapped in crispy beancurd served over wonton noodles with bok choy in spicy garlic sauce and pickled jalapeno.

Rotisserie Meals

Roast Duck

Roast Duck

$15.50
BBQ Pork

BBQ Pork

$13.50
Crispy Roast Pork

Crispy Roast Pork

$14.50
Roast Chicken

Roast Chicken

$12.50
Hainanese Chicken

Hainanese Chicken

$12.50

Rotisserie

Roast Duck

Roast Duck

$34.90+
Crispy Roast Pork

Crispy Roast Pork

$17.90+
BBQ Pork

BBQ Pork

$16.90+
Roast Chicken

Roast Chicken

$18.90+
Hainanese Poached Chicken

Hainanese Poached Chicken

$18.90+

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$8.50

BBQ pork, picked vegetables, lettuce, cilantro, and a spicy aioli served on a fresh bollilo.

Sides

Coconut Rice

Coconut Rice

$3.00
Garlic butter rice

Garlic butter rice

$3.00
Mixed vegetable pickle

Mixed vegetable pickle

$4.00
Stir-fried bok choy, 5 spice tofu, with King Oyster Mushroom SIDE DISH

Stir-fried bok choy, 5 spice tofu, with King Oyster Mushroom SIDE DISH

$7.00
Gochujang Slaw

Gochujang Slaw

$4.00
Wonton Noodles Side Portion

Wonton Noodles Side Portion

$3.00

Dessert

Sago Gula Melaka

Sago Gula Melaka

$3.50

Tapioca pearls topped with coconut milk and palm sugar drizzled over top.

Mango Rice

Mango Rice

$3.50

Drinks

Teh Tarik

Teh Tarik

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Boxed Asian Drinks

$1.50

Canned Asian Drinks

$2.00

Hot/Cold Tea

$1.50

La Croix

$1.50

Canned Soda

Perrier

$2.50

Milo

$3.50

Add Some Heat

Thai Chili Peppers

$0.75Out of stock

Thai Chili Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Chili Sauce

$0.75

Pickled Jalapeño Peppers

$0.75

Tamarind Sambal Sauce

$0.75

Chili Oil

$0.75
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Sago delivers authentic and unique cuisine. From Hainanese chicken rice, to freshly roasted duck, our restaurant ensures the best quality food served to your table. Sago's goal is to source ingredients locally, and bring out their best natural flavors using European and Asian inspired spices and seasoning.

Website

Location

1004 Delta Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45208

Directions

Sago image
Sago image

