Barbeque
Sago Eurasian Cuisine and Rotisserie
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Sago delivers authentic and unique cuisine. From Hainanese chicken rice, to freshly roasted duck, our restaurant ensures the best quality food served to your table. Sago's goal is to source ingredients locally, and bring out their best natural flavors using European and Asian inspired spices and seasoning.
Location
1004 Delta Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45208
Gallery