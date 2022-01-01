Go
Toast

Streetside Brewery

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

4003 Eastern Avenue • $

Avg 4.4 (152 reviews)

Popular Items

GOSEFACE KILLAH$16.00
Plum Gosé - ABV: 4% (sold in 4-pack of 16 oz cans)
RASPBERRY BERET$16.00
Raspberry Berliner Weisse - ABV: 4.5% - (Sold in 16oz 4 Packs)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4003 Eastern Avenue

Cincinnati OH

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Anya Restaurant

No reviews yet

"Such a beautiful place. Big city experience in a small town... "
We offer two private dining rooms for your special events at ANYA.
Our private dining room is an elegant space designed for any occasion. It offers picturesque views, floor to ceiling windows and crystal chandeliers. A private entrance leads to a stone patio which features a fire pit for an additional al fresco dining experience. The private dining room holds up to 50 people and is perfect for your life celebrations, showers, anniversary and birthday parties, business meetings and social occasions.

Saw Dust Coffee Putnam

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hare & The Hound

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Famous Franks Mill Town Grille

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston