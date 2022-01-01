Streetside Brewery

Anya Restaurant

"Such a beautiful place. Big city experience in a small town... "

We offer two private dining rooms for your special events at ANYA.

Our private dining room is an elegant space designed for any occasion. It offers picturesque views, floor to ceiling windows and crystal chandeliers. A private entrance leads to a stone patio which features a fire pit for an additional al fresco dining experience. The private dining room holds up to 50 people and is perfect for your life celebrations, showers, anniversary and birthday parties, business meetings and social occasions.

