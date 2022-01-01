Go
The Lodge Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

148 Gore Rd • $$

Avg 3.8 (216 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza$15.00
Cole Slaw$3.00
Wood Fired Meatball$10.59
It's a Big Meatball! Topped with Fresh Mozz and side Whipped Ricotta. Basil Garnish
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

148 Gore Rd

Webster MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
