Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Burgitto Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

6373 US-22

Morrow, OH 45152

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

All American Burgitto
Bacon Cheese Burgitto
Waffle Cut Fries

Burgittos

All burgittos are served inside a grilled flour tortilla, keeping all your toppings inside a delicious pocket with a crisp outter shell.

All American Burgitto

$7.99

1/4 lb steak burger, american cheese, bacon, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayo, and a couple waffle fries

Bacon Cheese Burgitto

$7.99

1/4 lb steak burger, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato

The Preston

$7.25

Cowboy Burgitto

$6.99

1/4 lb steak burger, pepper Jack cheese, BBQ, and onion tanglers

Royale Burgitto

$7.99

1/4 lb steak burger, american cheese, onion tanglers, a fried egg, and fancy sauce

Chipotle Ranch Burgitto

$6.99

1/4 lb steak burger, pepper Jack cheese, chipotle ranch, bacon, and onion tanglers

A-1

$7.99

1/4 lb steak burger, bacon, onion tanglers, provolone, and A-1 sauce

Spicy Hawaiian Burgitto

$7.99

1/4 lb steak burger, provolone, bacon, pineapple habanero salsa, and onion tanglers.

Philly Steak Burgitto

$6.99

1/4 lb steak burger, mayo, provolone, and grilled onions and green peppers

Corn Salsa Burgitto

$6.99

1/4 lb steak burger, Swiss cheese, chipotle mayo, and corn salsa

Mushroom Swiss Burgitto

$6.99

1/4 lb steak burger, swiss cheese, and portobello mushroom gravy

BBLT Burgitto

$8.99

Fried green tomatoes, bacon, chipotle mayo, swiss cheese, and lettuce

3 Cheese Chili Mac

$8.99

1/4 lb steak burger, provolone, american, cheddar, Cincinnati chili, and beans

Chili Cheese Burgitto

$6.99

1/4 lb steak burger, Cincinnati style chili, beans, and cheddar cheese

Off The Hook Cod Burgitto

$7.99

Battered cod, homemade tartar sauce, american cheese, and lettuce

Chipotle Shrimp Burgitto

$8.99

Popcorn shrimp, american cheese, corn salsa, and chipotle mayo

Italian Burgitto

$7.99

1/4 lb steak burger, provolone, deep fried cheese sticks, and marinara

Chicken Parm Burgitto

$7.99

Breaded chicken, fried cheese sticks, provolone, marinara, and Parmesan

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.99

Breaded chicken, bacon, ranch, cheddar, and lettuce

River Rat

$8.99

Custom Burgitto

$5.99

Adult grilled cheese

$3.99

Just yummy melted American cheese

Plain Cheese burgitto

$5.49

Goetta Quesadilla

$6.99

Goetta, corn salsa, chipotle mayo, and pepper Jack

Goetta Philly Steak Burgitto

$7.99

Goetta, provolone, grilled peppers and onions, and mayo

Goetta Blt Burgitto

$8.99

Goetta, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Cajun mayo

Goetta Chili Cheese Burgitto

$7.99

Goetta, cheddar, Cincinnati style chili, and beans

Goetta Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Goetta and american cheese

Burgoetta

$10.99

Two slices of goetta, a 1/4lb steak burgee, american chssse, lettuce, tomato, onion tanglers, and Cajun mayo

Chicken Cordon Bleu Burgitto

$9.99

Grilled chicken, ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, and honey mustard

VooDoo Burgitto

$11.99

Cajun seasoned grilled chicken, jalapeños, buffalo ranch, cheddar, bacon, and onion tanglers

Buffalo Chicken Burgitto

$9.99

Big One Burgitto

$11.99

Two 1/4 lb steak burgers, american and swiss cheese, a couple waffle fries, bacon, and fancy sauce

Monster Burgitto

$11.99

Two 1/4 lb steak burgers, american, provolone, bacon, grilled onions, and garlic Aoli

Big Spicy Burgitto

$10.99

Two Cajun seasoned 1/4 lb steak burgers, jalapeño, Cajun mayo, American, provolone, and onion tanglers

Red Line

$9.11

Blue Line

$9.11

Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, and fried green beans

Breakfast burgitto with Egg and cheese only

$3.99

Breakfast Hog Burgitto

$7.99

Two eggs, american cheese, bacon, ham, and sausage

Ultimate Breakfast Hog

$9.99

Two eggs, american cheese, hash browns, sausage gravy, bacon, sausage, and ham

Breakfast Burgitto/Bacon

$6.99

Two eggs, american cheese, and bacon

Ultimate Breakfast Burgitto/Bacon

$9.99

Two eggs, american cheese, hash browns, sausage gravy, and bacon

Breakfast Burgitto/Sausage

$6.99

Two eggs, american cheese, and sausage

Ultimate Breakfast Burgitto/Sausage

$9.99

Two eggs, american cheese, hash browns, sausage gravy, and sausage

Breakfast Burgitto/Goetta

$7.99

Two eggs, american cheese, and goetta

Ultimate Breakfast Burgitto W\Goetta

$10.99

Goetta, eggs, hash browns, as sage gravy, and American cheese

Mini Burgitto

$5.99

Baskets

Boneless Chicken Basket

$12.99

Breaded boneless chicken, waffle cut fries, and a side of cole slaw

Fish and Chips Basket

$12.99

Battered cod, waffle cut fries, and Cole slaw

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Popcorn shrimp, waffle fries, and Cole slaw

Single fish

$3.49

Chicken strip

$3.49

Popcorn shrimp side

$7.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burgitto Meal

$5.99

Mini burger with just cheese, waffle fries, and a drink

Kids's Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Grilled tortilla filled with cheese, waffle fries, and a drink

Kid's Boneless Chicken Basket

$5.99

Breaded chicken, waffle fries, and a drink

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$3.99

Creamy Mac and cheese and a drink

Sides

Waffle Cut Fries

$2.99+

Cheese Fries

$6.99+

Waffle fries covered in cheddar cheese

Loaded Cheese Fries

$4.99+

Waffle fries topped with cheese and bacon

Bacon Ranch Cheese Fries

$4.99+

Ranch seasoned waffle fries topped with cheese and bacon

Garlic Parmesan Cheese Fries

$4.99+

Garlic and Parmesan seasoned cheese covered waffle fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.99+

Waffle fries topped with Cincinnati style chili and cheddar cheese

Loaded Chicken bacon ranch fries

$10.99

Loaded buffalo fries

$10.99

Onion tanglers

$5.99

Similar to onion rings but thin and chispy, we reccomend BBQ or chipotle ranch to dip them in!

Loaded Tanglers

$8.99

Our onion tanglers topped with bacon and shredded cheese! Add jalapeño for $.50!

Sweet Potato Fries w/ Marshmallow Sauce

$6.99

Sweet potato fries served with our homemade marshmallow sauce. Think sweet potato casorle, but without the fork!

Sweet Staches w/ Marshmallow Sauce

$3.99

Mustashe shaped fried flour tortilla sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and served with marshmallow sauce

Fried Green Beans w/ Chipotle Ranch

$5.99

Crispy battered fried green beans served with our chipotle ranch

Fried Green Tomatoes (3)

$4.99

Breaded and fried green tomatoes served with chipotle ranch

Spicy beer battered pickle spears

$6.99

Chips

Out of stock

Cheese Sticks

$3.99

Three deep fried cheese sticks. Marinara recommended

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Homemade Cole slaw!

Side salad

$3.99

Biscuits (2)

$1.99

Toast

$1.00

Sauces

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Fancy Sauce

$0.50

A-1 Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Mustard

$0.50

Tartar Sause

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Pineapple habanero salsa

$1.00

Sausage Gravy

$1.50

Marshmallow sauce

$1.00

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Voodoo Sauce

$0.50

Toppings

Bacon

$2.00

Onion Tanglers

$1.00

Etxa Patty

$5.00

Egg

$1.00

Corn salsa

$1.00

Jalapeños

$0.50

Lettuce

$0.50

Tomato

$0.50

Pickle

$0.50

Raw Onion

$0.50

Grilled Onion

$0.50

Green Peppers

$0.50

Grilled Peppers

$0.50

Cheese

$1.00

Salads

Crispy chicken breast served on a bed of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, fresh corn salsa, onion straws, and bacon. Served with chipotle ranch dressing.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$9.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu Salad

$10.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr.Pepper

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Blue Gatorade

$2.00

Red Gatorade

$2.00

White Gatorade

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Coffee

$1.00

Kids coke

$1.00

Kids cherry coke

$1.00Out of stock

Kids sprite

$1.00

Kids fanta

$1.00

Kids chocolate milk

$1.50

Deep Fried S'mores

Smore

$3.99

2 Smore

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6373 US-22, Morrow, OH 45152

Directions

Gallery
Burgitto Bistro image
Burgitto Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Skip's BagelDeli - ORIGINAL Location - Symmes Twp.
orange star4.7 • 2,208
12092 Montgomery Rd Cincinnati, OH 45249
View restaurantnext
The Grille @ 1320 - Shaker Run Golf Club
orange star4.3 • 12
1320 Golf Club Dr Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurantnext
Mck's BBQ - 7521 Gibson Street
orange starNo Reviews
7521 Gibson Street Liberty Township, OH 45069
View restaurantnext
Jen's Deli
orange star4.5 • 369
28 West Main St Wilmington, OH 45177
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Milford
orange star3.9 • 193
101 Old Bank Rd Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Springboro
orange star3.8 • 111
257 W Central Ave Springboro, OH 45066
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Morrow

Valley Vineyards
orange star4.3 • 455
2276 US-22 Morrow, OH 45152
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Morrow
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Mason
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Springboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston