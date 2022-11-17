Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Archers Tavern Centerville

No reviews yet

9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike

Centerville, OH 45458

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Pretzel Sticks

Appetizers

Archer's Breaded Wings (6)

Archer's Breaded Wings (6)

$10.25

Six of our fresh classic style wings prepared with breading and tossed in your choice of wing sauce

Archer's Breaded Wings (12)

Archer's Breaded Wings (12)

$20.00

Twelve of our fresh classic style wings prepared with breading and tossed in your choice of wing sauce

Naked Wings (6)

Naked Wings (6)

$10.25

Six of our fresh chicken wings prepared without breading and covered in your choice of wing sauce

Naked Wings (12)

Naked Wings (12)

$20.00

Twelve of our fresh chicken wings prepared without breading and covered in your choice of wing sauce

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Boneless wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce

Chips (Loaded)

Chips (Loaded)

$12.25

Our house chips topped with nacho cheese, bacon, diced onion and ranch dressing

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.75

Crispy fried pickle strips served with your choice of dipping sauce

Fries (Loaded)

Fries (Loaded)

$12.25

Our fresh cut fries topped with nacho cheese, bacon, diced onion and ranch dressing

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$10.75

Deep fried pieces of mozzarella served with marinara sauce

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$11.25

Warm fresh baked pretzel sticks served with nacho cheese or honey mustard

Beer Cheese

Beer Cheese

$3.00

A cup of our beer cheese

Slender Tenders

Slender Tenders

$12.50

Grilled chicken tenderloins tossed in your choice of wing sauce

One Way Burger

One Way Burger

$7.00

Archer's 4oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. When a burger sounds great but you're not super hungry!

One Way Cheeseburger

One Way Cheeseburger

$7.50

Archer's 4oz burger served your choice of cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. When a burger sounds great but you're not super hungry!

Burgers & Between the Buns

All Burgers ordered for Carryout Out are served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on the side.
Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.25

Cheddar cheese and bacon slices

Black 'n Bleu Burger

Black 'n Bleu Burger
$13.50

$13.50
Brandon Burger

Brandon Burger

$13.50

Fresh burger patty topped with your choice of a fried or scrambled egg, bacon and choice of cheese

Burger

Burger

$11.75

Fresh burger patty

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.25

Fresh burger patty topped with your choice of cheese

Mushrooom, Onion and Swiss Burger

Mushrooom, Onion and Swiss Burger

$13.50

Fresh burger patty topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms and swiss cheese

Sticky Burger

Sticky Burger

$13.75

Fresh burger patty topped with peanut butter (yep, peanut butter!), pepper jack cheese and bacon

Tavern Burger

Tavern Burger

$13.75

Fresh burger patty topped with beer cheese, monterey jack cheese, onion ring and bacon bits. Served on a pretzel bun

Texas Burger

Texas Burger

$13.75

Fresh burger patty topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses, bacon, BBQ sauce and a crispy onion ring

Sandwiches

Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich

Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich

$14.25Out of stock

Crispy beer-battered fish topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with tartar sauce

BLT

BLT

$11.25

Bacon slices with fresh tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough bread

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Crispy fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce and diced tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$13.50

Crispy fried chicken with pizza sauce, mozzarella and white cheddar cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun

Chicken Philly Steak

Chicken Philly Steak

$13.75

Grilled chicken topped with sautéed red and green peppers, onions and provolone cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie bun. Order wit or witout the whiz

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Grilled chicken, chipotle mayonnaise, cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce and diced tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla

Da Club

Da Club

$13.25

Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar and jack cheeses, tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise served on sourdough bread

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$9.75

Cheddar, Monterey jack, mozzarella and white cheddar cheeses with Dijon mustard served on sourdough bread

Great Scott

Great Scott

$20.00

Our house sirloin topped with pepper-jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on our pretzel bun

Grilled Reuben

Grilled Reuben

$12.50

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing served on rye bread

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$13.50

Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers and our house made dressing served on a toasted hoagie bun

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$13.25

Fresh burger patty with sauteed onions, swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing served on rye bread

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.75

Grilled ribeye topped with sautéed red and green peppers, onions and provolone cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie bun. Order wit or witout the whiz

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$12.50

Turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing served on rye bread

Surf or Turf

Chicken Finger Platter

Chicken Finger Platter

$13.25

Crispy fried chicken served with fresh cut fries, Kentucky cole slaw and honey mustard

Fish 'n Fries

Fish 'n Fries

$14.00

Crispy fried fish and fresh cut fries. Served with Kentucky cole slaw and tartar sauce

Grilled Mahi Mahi

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$17.25

Grilled or blackened Mahi Mahi topped with chipotle mayonnaise and served over a bed of long-grain rice and seasonal vegetables unless otherwise requested

Sirloin

Sirloin

$19.50

House sirloin grilled to order. Served with long-grain rice and seasonal vegetables unless otherwise requested

Smothered Chicken

Smothered Chicken

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast covered with pepper jack cheese, sautéed onions, red peppers, mushrooms and chipotle mayonnaise. Served with seasonal vegetables and long-grain rice unless otherwise requested

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$14.50

Mix and match 3 tacos

Salads and Soups

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$13.25

Fresh salad mix topped with ham, turkey, bacon, diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, egg and cheddar and jack cheeses

Citrus Chicken Salad

Citrus Chicken Salad

$14.00

Fresh salad mix, grilled chicken, celery, mandarin oranges, cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles and almonds. We recommend the balsamic dressing!

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.25

Fresh salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken, cheddar and jack cheeses, egg and diced tomatoes. We recommend honey mustard for your dressing!

House Salad

House Salad

$7.50

Fresh salad mix with cheddar and jack cheeses, diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, eggs, croutons and bacon

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$14.00

Fresh salad mix, grilled chicken, southwest vegetable medley, cheddar and jack cheeses and tortilla strips. Served with our BBQ ranch dressing

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$7.50

Wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, sliced red onion and bacon

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$7.25

Rich onion broth loaded with sliced onions and a hint of sherry. Topped with a Holland rusk and swiss cheese

White Bean and Chicken Chili

White Bean and Chicken Chili

$7.25

A creamy chicken and white bean chili with corn, green chiles, fresh cilantro and the perfect blend of spices

Campfire Chili

$7.25

Ground beef, beans and chipotle peppers in Adobe sauce gives this chili just enough heat and smokiness

Specialty Pizzas*

BBQ Chicken - Pizzas

BBQ Chicken - Pizzas

$9.50+

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, cheddar jack and parmesan cheeses

Carnivore - Pizzas

Carnivore - Pizzas

$9.50+

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, mozzarella and white cheddar cheeses

Chicken Ranch - Pizzas

Chicken Ranch - Pizzas

$9.50+

Ranch dressing, mozzarella and white cheddar cheeses, chicken, red peppers, onions and bacon

Hawaiian - Pizzas

Hawaiian - Pizzas

$9.50+

Pizza sauce, ham, pineapple, almonds, cinnamon, mozzarella and white cheddar cheeses

Herbivore - Pizzas

Herbivore - Pizzas

$9.50+

Pizza sauce, mozzarella and white cheddar cheeses, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives and diced tomatoes

Margherita - Pizzas

Margherita - Pizzas

$9.50+

Pizza sauce, fresh basil, roma tomatoes and fresh mozzarella

Volcano - Pizzas

Volcano - Pizzas

$9.50+

Hot wing sauce, sausage, diced tomatoes, chicken, jalapenos, mozzarella and white cheddar cheeses

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own (Flatbread)

Build Your Own (Flatbread)
$7.50

$7.50

Build Your Own 10" Thin Crust
$11.50

$11.50
Build Your Own 14" Thin Crust

Build Your Own 14" Thin Crust
$15.75

$15.75
Build Your Own Gluten Free Pizza

Build Your Own Gluten Free Pizza
$12.50

$12.50

Kid's Menu

Kid Pizza

Kid Pizza

$6.75

Served on our flatbread with cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$3.00

A kid's sized portion of Macaroni and Cheese

Kid Hamburger

Kid Hamburger

$3.75

Fresh burger patty served with your choice of side

Kid Cheeseburger

Kid Cheeseburger

$4.25

Fresh burger patty topped with your choice of cheese. Served with your choice of side

Kid Ally Burger

Kid Ally Burger

$4.50

Fresh burger patty topped with peanut butter and pickles. Served with your choice of side item

Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$3.50

American cheese grilled on sourdough bread. Served with your choice of side item

Kid Chicken Fingers

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Crispy chicken fingers served with choice of one side item

Kid Fish Fingers

Kid Fish Fingers

$6.50

Three crispy fried fish fingers served with a lemon and your choice of side

Kid Grilled Chicken Fingers

Kid Grilled Chicken Fingers

$5.75

Two grilled chicken tenderloins served with your choice of side.

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries ala Carte

Fresh Cut Fries ala Carte

$3.75

Fresh cut fries seasoned with sea salt

House Chips ala Carte

House Chips ala Carte

$3.75

House chips seasoned with our dry rub seasoning

Onion Rings ala Carte

Onion Rings ala Carte

$4.25Out of stock

Crispy onion rings

Sweet Potato Fries ala Carte

Sweet Potato Fries ala Carte

$4.25

Sweet potato fries seasoned with cinnamon and sugar

Tater Tots ala Carte

Tater Tots ala Carte

$4.25

Tater tots seasoned with sea salt

Fresh Steamed Broccoli ala Carte

Fresh Steamed Broccoli ala Carte

$3.75

Fresh steamed broccoli

Kentucky Cole Slaw ala Carte

Kentucky Cole Slaw ala Carte

$3.75

Tangy, vinegar based cole slaw

Winter Vegetables ala Carte

Winter Vegetables ala Carte
$3.75

$3.75

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$6.50

Sugar cookie crust, layered with banana pudding and peanut butter cookie, drizzled with caramel

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$6.50

Made from Bill's donuts! Topped with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with caramel sauce

Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$6.50

Our warm gooey brownie topped with vanilla ice cream drizzled with caramel and chocolate sauce

Peanut Butter Pie Slice

Peanut Butter Pie Slice

$6.50

Rich creamy peanut butter center topped with whipped topping and chocolate drizzle

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Coffee

Coffee

$2.75
Coke

Coke

$2.75
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75
Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch

$2.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75
Mr. Pibb

Mr. Pibb

$2.75
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.75
Sprite

Sprite

$2.75
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.75
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Beer Draught

50 West Coast to Coast Crowler

50 West Coast to Coast Crowler

$12.00
ABW Touch O Crunch Crowler

ABW Touch O Crunch Crowler

$16.00
Archer's Ale Crowler

Archer's Ale Crowler

$9.00

BB Spectral Crowler

$15.00Out of stock
Bells Two Hearted Crowler

Bells Two Hearted Crowler

$12.00
Bud Light Crowler

Bud Light Crowler

$7.00
DBC Soul Savor Crowler

DBC Soul Savor Crowler

$14.00Out of stock
Del Noel Crowler

Del Noel Crowler

$40.00
Equil MC2 Crowler

Equil MC2 Crowler

$19.00Out of stock
Fat head Hunter Crowler

Fat head Hunter Crowler

$16.00
GW Old Ghost Crowler

GW Old Ghost Crowler

$12.00
GW Picket Fence Crowler

GW Picket Fence Crowler

$14.00
GW What's in the Middle? Crowler

GW What's in the Middle? Crowler

$15.00
Heart State Sona Crowler

Heart State Sona Crowler

$12.00

Jack's Cider Crowler

$11.00Out of stock

JOS Deck the Hill Crowler

$14.00Out of stock

KY Vanilla Crowler

$13.00Out of stock
LC Tangerine Crowler

LC Tangerine Crowler

$11.00
LF Estate Wet Crowler

LF Estate Wet Crowler

$14.00

LF House Slippers Crowler

$15.00Out of stock
Lock 27 Mouth Breather Crowler

Lock 27 Mouth Breather Crowler

$12.00

Masthead IPA Crowler

$12.00
Masthead Nitro Coffee Stout Crowler

Masthead Nitro Coffee Stout Crowler

$12.00
Mich Ultra Crowler

Mich Ultra Crowler

$10.00
Miller Lite Crowler

Miller Lite Crowler

$7.00
NH OKT Crowler

NH OKT Crowler

$12.00
NH Tangerine Crowler

NH Tangerine Crowler

$12.00

R Shea Maple Crowler

$12.00
Rhinegeist Truth Crowler

Rhinegeist Truth Crowler

$12.00
SS Scientist IPA Crowler

SS Scientist IPA Crowler

$14.00
St. B Christmas Crowler

St. B Christmas Crowler

$40.00

Streetside Stay Golden Crowler

$10.00
TG HOl Crowler

TG HOl Crowler

$19.00
TG Pseudo Crowler

TG Pseudo Crowler

$13.00

Thirst Dog Christmas Crowler

$14.00Out of stock

West Side Hefe Crowler

$13.00Out of stock

West Side Porter Crowler

$13.00Out of stock
WR Buchenrauch Crowler

WR Buchenrauch Crowler

$14.00Out of stock
YS Boat Show Crowler

YS Boat Show Crowler

$12.00
Yuengling Lager Crowler

Yuengling Lager Crowler

$7.00
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville, OH 45458

