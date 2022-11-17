Archers Tavern Centerville
No reviews yet
9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike
Centerville, OH 45458
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Archer's Breaded Wings (6)
Six of our fresh classic style wings prepared with breading and tossed in your choice of wing sauce
Archer's Breaded Wings (12)
Twelve of our fresh classic style wings prepared with breading and tossed in your choice of wing sauce
Naked Wings (6)
Six of our fresh chicken wings prepared without breading and covered in your choice of wing sauce
Naked Wings (12)
Twelve of our fresh chicken wings prepared without breading and covered in your choice of wing sauce
Boneless Wings
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce
Chips (Loaded)
Our house chips topped with nacho cheese, bacon, diced onion and ranch dressing
Fried Pickles
Crispy fried pickle strips served with your choice of dipping sauce
Fries (Loaded)
Our fresh cut fries topped with nacho cheese, bacon, diced onion and ranch dressing
Fried Mozzarella
Deep fried pieces of mozzarella served with marinara sauce
Pretzel Sticks
Warm fresh baked pretzel sticks served with nacho cheese or honey mustard
Beer Cheese
A cup of our beer cheese
Slender Tenders
Grilled chicken tenderloins tossed in your choice of wing sauce
One Way Burger
Archer's 4oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. When a burger sounds great but you're not super hungry!
One Way Cheeseburger
Archer's 4oz burger served your choice of cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. When a burger sounds great but you're not super hungry!
Burgers & Between the Buns
Bacon Cheeseburger
Cheddar cheese and bacon slices
Black 'n Bleu Burger
Brandon Burger
Fresh burger patty topped with your choice of a fried or scrambled egg, bacon and choice of cheese
Burger
Fresh burger patty
Cheeseburger
Fresh burger patty topped with your choice of cheese
Mushrooom, Onion and Swiss Burger
Fresh burger patty topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms and swiss cheese
Sticky Burger
Fresh burger patty topped with peanut butter (yep, peanut butter!), pepper jack cheese and bacon
Tavern Burger
Fresh burger patty topped with beer cheese, monterey jack cheese, onion ring and bacon bits. Served on a pretzel bun
Texas Burger
Fresh burger patty topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses, bacon, BBQ sauce and a crispy onion ring
Sandwiches
Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich
Crispy beer-battered fish topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with tartar sauce
BLT
Bacon slices with fresh tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough bread
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce and diced tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken with pizza sauce, mozzarella and white cheddar cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun
Chicken Philly Steak
Grilled chicken topped with sautéed red and green peppers, onions and provolone cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie bun. Order wit or witout the whiz
Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, chipotle mayonnaise, cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce and diced tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla
Da Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar and jack cheeses, tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise served on sourdough bread
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Monterey jack, mozzarella and white cheddar cheeses with Dijon mustard served on sourdough bread
Great Scott
Our house sirloin topped with pepper-jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on our pretzel bun
Grilled Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing served on rye bread
Italian Sub
Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers and our house made dressing served on a toasted hoagie bun
Patty Melt
Fresh burger patty with sauteed onions, swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing served on rye bread
Philly Cheese Steak
Grilled ribeye topped with sautéed red and green peppers, onions and provolone cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie bun. Order wit or witout the whiz
Turkey Reuben
Turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing served on rye bread
Surf or Turf
Chicken Finger Platter
Crispy fried chicken served with fresh cut fries, Kentucky cole slaw and honey mustard
Fish 'n Fries
Crispy fried fish and fresh cut fries. Served with Kentucky cole slaw and tartar sauce
Grilled Mahi Mahi
Grilled or blackened Mahi Mahi topped with chipotle mayonnaise and served over a bed of long-grain rice and seasonal vegetables unless otherwise requested
Sirloin
House sirloin grilled to order. Served with long-grain rice and seasonal vegetables unless otherwise requested
Smothered Chicken
Grilled chicken breast covered with pepper jack cheese, sautéed onions, red peppers, mushrooms and chipotle mayonnaise. Served with seasonal vegetables and long-grain rice unless otherwise requested
Street Tacos
Mix and match 3 tacos
Salads and Soups
Chef Salad
Fresh salad mix topped with ham, turkey, bacon, diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, egg and cheddar and jack cheeses
Citrus Chicken Salad
Fresh salad mix, grilled chicken, celery, mandarin oranges, cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles and almonds. We recommend the balsamic dressing!
Fried Chicken Salad
Fresh salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken, cheddar and jack cheeses, egg and diced tomatoes. We recommend honey mustard for your dressing!
House Salad
Fresh salad mix with cheddar and jack cheeses, diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, eggs, croutons and bacon
Southwest Salad
Fresh salad mix, grilled chicken, southwest vegetable medley, cheddar and jack cheeses and tortilla strips. Served with our BBQ ranch dressing
Wedge Salad
Wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, sliced red onion and bacon
French Onion Soup
Rich onion broth loaded with sliced onions and a hint of sherry. Topped with a Holland rusk and swiss cheese
White Bean and Chicken Chili
A creamy chicken and white bean chili with corn, green chiles, fresh cilantro and the perfect blend of spices
Campfire Chili
Ground beef, beans and chipotle peppers in Adobe sauce gives this chili just enough heat and smokiness
Specialty Pizzas*
BBQ Chicken - Pizzas
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, cheddar jack and parmesan cheeses
Carnivore - Pizzas
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, mozzarella and white cheddar cheeses
Chicken Ranch - Pizzas
Ranch dressing, mozzarella and white cheddar cheeses, chicken, red peppers, onions and bacon
Hawaiian - Pizzas
Pizza sauce, ham, pineapple, almonds, cinnamon, mozzarella and white cheddar cheeses
Herbivore - Pizzas
Pizza sauce, mozzarella and white cheddar cheeses, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives and diced tomatoes
Margherita - Pizzas
Pizza sauce, fresh basil, roma tomatoes and fresh mozzarella
Volcano - Pizzas
Hot wing sauce, sausage, diced tomatoes, chicken, jalapenos, mozzarella and white cheddar cheeses
Build Your Own Pizza
Kid's Menu
Kid Pizza
Served on our flatbread with cheese
Kid Mac & Cheese
A kid's sized portion of Macaroni and Cheese
Kid Hamburger
Fresh burger patty served with your choice of side
Kid Cheeseburger
Fresh burger patty topped with your choice of cheese. Served with your choice of side
Kid Ally Burger
Fresh burger patty topped with peanut butter and pickles. Served with your choice of side item
Kid Grilled Cheese
American cheese grilled on sourdough bread. Served with your choice of side item
Kid Chicken Fingers
Crispy chicken fingers served with choice of one side item
Kid Fish Fingers
Three crispy fried fish fingers served with a lemon and your choice of side
Kid Grilled Chicken Fingers
Two grilled chicken tenderloins served with your choice of side.
Sides
Fresh Cut Fries ala Carte
Fresh cut fries seasoned with sea salt
House Chips ala Carte
House chips seasoned with our dry rub seasoning
Onion Rings ala Carte
Crispy onion rings
Sweet Potato Fries ala Carte
Sweet potato fries seasoned with cinnamon and sugar
Tater Tots ala Carte
Tater tots seasoned with sea salt
Fresh Steamed Broccoli ala Carte
Fresh steamed broccoli
Kentucky Cole Slaw ala Carte
Tangy, vinegar based cole slaw
Winter Vegetables ala Carte
Desserts
Banana Pudding
Sugar cookie crust, layered with banana pudding and peanut butter cookie, drizzled with caramel
Bread Pudding
Made from Bill's donuts! Topped with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with caramel sauce
Chocolate Brownie
Our warm gooey brownie topped with vanilla ice cream drizzled with caramel and chocolate sauce
Peanut Butter Pie Slice
Rich creamy peanut butter center topped with whipped topping and chocolate drizzle
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Beer Draught
50 West Coast to Coast Crowler
ABW Touch O Crunch Crowler
Archer's Ale Crowler
BB Spectral Crowler
Bells Two Hearted Crowler
Bud Light Crowler
DBC Soul Savor Crowler
Del Noel Crowler
Equil MC2 Crowler
Fat head Hunter Crowler
GW Old Ghost Crowler
GW Picket Fence Crowler
GW What's in the Middle? Crowler
Heart State Sona Crowler
Jack's Cider Crowler
JOS Deck the Hill Crowler
KY Vanilla Crowler
LC Tangerine Crowler
LF Estate Wet Crowler
LF House Slippers Crowler
Lock 27 Mouth Breather Crowler
Masthead IPA Crowler
Masthead Nitro Coffee Stout Crowler
Mich Ultra Crowler
Miller Lite Crowler
NH OKT Crowler
NH Tangerine Crowler
R Shea Maple Crowler
Rhinegeist Truth Crowler
SS Scientist IPA Crowler
St. B Christmas Crowler
Streetside Stay Golden Crowler
TG HOl Crowler
TG Pseudo Crowler
Thirst Dog Christmas Crowler
West Side Hefe Crowler
West Side Porter Crowler
WR Buchenrauch Crowler
YS Boat Show Crowler
Yuengling Lager Crowler
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!
9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville, OH 45458