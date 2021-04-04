Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Stone House Tavern

607 Reviews

$$

258 S Main St

Waynesville, OH 45068

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Pretzel Bites
Wings 12 ct

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Boneless wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce

Fried Pickle Fries

Fried Pickle Fries

$10.75

Fried pickle fries served with your choice of dipping sauce

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$11.25

Deep fried pretzel bites served with warm beer cheese

Wings 6 ct

Wings 6 ct

$10.50

Six of our fresh classic style wings prepared with breading and tossed in your choice of wing sauce

Wings 12 ct

$20.00

Twelve of our fresh classic style wings prepared with breading and tossed in your choice of wing sauce

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.75

Flame grilled burger served with your choice of cheese and bacon

Black n Bleu Burger

Black n Bleu Burger

$13.50

Flame grilled burger seasoned with blackened seasoning and melted bleu cheese crumbles

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$13.50

Flame grilled burger served with a fried or scrambled egg, bacon and American cheese

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.25

Flame grilled burger patty with your choice of cheese

Hamburger

Hamburger

$11.75

Flame grilled burger patty

Hot & Sticky Burger

Hot & Sticky Burger

$13.75

Flame grilled burger served with bacon, peanut butter, habanero jack cheese and pepper jelly

Jalapeno Popper Burger

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$13.50

Flame grilled burger topped with cream cheese, jalapenos, fried onions and pepper jelly!

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.50

Flame grilled burger served with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$13.25

Sautéed onions, 1000 island dressing and swiss cheese on toasted rye bread

Spartan Burger

Spartan Burger

$13.25

Flame grilled burger with Spartan style wing sauce, bacon, haberno jack and cheddar cheeses

Sweet Heat Pineapple Burger

$13.50

Flame grilled patty with sweet thai chili sauce, bacon, sliced pineapple and habanero jack cheese

Texas Burger

Texas Burger

$13.75

Flamed grilled burger served with bacon, crispy fried onions, BBQ sauce, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses

Teriyaki Burger

Teriyaki Burger

$13.25

Flame grilled burger topped with mushrooms, Swiss cheese, pineapple ring and teriyaki glaze.

Salads and Soups

House Salad

House Salad

$7.50

Fresh greens, mixed cheese, eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon bits and croutons

Tavern Salad

Tavern Salad

$14.25

Fried, grilled or blackened chicken, fresh greens, mixed cheese, egg and diced tomatoes

1/2 Tavern Salad

1/2 Tavern Salad

$8.00

Fried, grilled or blackened chicken, fresh greens, mixed cheese, egg and diced tomatoes

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$11.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on toasted sourdough bread

Buffalo Fried Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Fried Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Fried chicken tossed in your favorite sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, mixed cheese and ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Fried chicken tossed in your favorite sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, mixed cheese and ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$13.75

Grilled chicken, onions, green and red peppers and provolone served on a hoagie bun. Served with or without the wiz

Club

Club

$13.25

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sourdough bread

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.75

Shaved sirloin, onions, green and red peppers and provolone served on a hoagie bun. Served with or without the wiz

Reuben

Reuben

$12.50

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing served on rye bread

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$12.50

Turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing served on rye bread

Entrees

Broasted Chicken

Broasted Chicken

$15.00

Hand-breaded and pressure cooked

Chicken Finger Platter

Chicken Finger Platter

$13.25

Fried chicken tenders

Fish and Fries

Fish and Fries

$14.00

Crispy cod fillets served with cole slaw and tartar sauce

Rice Rice Baby

Rice Rice Baby

$13.00

Chicken, white rice, broccoli, green, red peppers, yellow onions and teriyaki glaze

Kid's Menu

Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$5.25

4oz burger served with your choice of side item

Kid Cheeseburger

Kid Cheeseburger

$5.50

4oz burger served with cheese and your choice of side item

Kid Chicken Fingers

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Three chicken strips served with your choice of side item and dipping sauce

Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.75

American cheese on toasted sourdough bread. Served with your choice of side item

Kid Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Kraft mac n cheese

Side items ala carte

Broccoli ala carte

Broccoli ala carte

$4.00

Fresh steamed broccoli

Coleslaw ala carte

Coleslaw ala carte

$4.00

Tangy, vinegar based cole slaw

Fries ala carte

Fries ala carte

$4.00

Fries seasoned with sea salt

Sweet Potato Fries ala carte

Sweet Potato Fries ala carte

$5.00

Sweet potato fries seasoned with cinnamon and sugar

Tater Tots ala carte

Tater Tots ala carte

$5.00

Tater tots seasoned with sea salt

Tavern Fries ala carte

Tavern Fries ala carte

$5.00

Fries seasoned with sea salt, garlic powder, parmesan cheese and parsley

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Choc/Fudge Brownie

$7.00

Peanut Butter Pie Slice

$7.00

House-made peanut butter pie topped with whipped cream and your choice of caramel or chocolate sauce

N/A Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75
Fuze Raspberry Tea

Fuze Raspberry Tea

$2.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75
Mr. Pibb

Mr. Pibb

$2.75
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.75
Sprite

Sprite

$2.75
Mellow Yellow

Mellow Yellow

$2.75
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.75
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.75
Coffee

Coffee

$2.75
DeCaf Coffee

DeCaf Coffee

$2.75

Beer Draught

Abita Office Party Crowler

Abita Office Party Crowler

$13.00

Holiday stout brewed with oats, pale, caramel, and chocolate malts

Ace Pumpkin Crowler

Ace Pumpkin Crowler

$12.00Out of stock

Ace Pumpkin is perfect for the pumpkin lover that just can’t get enough. Its unique orange color and full rich flavor will leave you craving more

Angry Orchard Crowler

Angry Orchard Crowler

$12.00

Bright, crisp apple flavor - just like biting into a fresh apple. It is a perfect balance of sweetness and bright acidity from culinary apples and dryness of traditional cider making apples, resulting in a complex, yet refreshing, hard cider.

Bud Light Crowler

Bud Light Crowler

$10.00

American-style light lager

GL Christmas Ale Crowler

GL Christmas Ale Crowler

$12.00Out of stock

A holiday classic, fully decked with fresh ginger, cinnamon, and sweet honey

GW Old Ghosts Crowler

GW Old Ghosts Crowler

$14.00

Dessert stout bursting with hazelnut, chocolate, and a hint of caramel

LC Tangerine Crowler

LC Tangerine Crowler

$12.00

Brewed with the perfect balance of wheat and crystal malts, Tangerine Wheat delivers a perfectly crisp finish

Masthead Coffee Stout Crowler

Masthead Coffee Stout Crowler

$13.00

Coffee stout made with Six Shooter Coffee

Masthead Sleigh IPA Crowler

Masthead Sleigh IPA Crowler

$14.00Out of stock

Blend of spruce tips and hops to yield balance between tropical hop goodness and piney dankess.

Mich Ultra Crowler

Mich Ultra Crowler

$11.00

Light lager brewed with the perfect balance of Herkules hops and wholesome grains, producing a light citrus aroma and a crisp, refreshing finish

Miller Lite Crowler

Miller Lite Crowler

$10.00

American Pilsner

SKA Rue B Soho Crowler

SKA Rue B Soho Crowler

$12.00

Grapefruit lager with bright, crisp citrus aroma and flavors of tart and light grapefruit juice.

Sonder Otto Crowler

$20.00
WR Daybreak Crowler

WR Daybreak Crowler

$15.00

Coffee Vanilla Cream Ale - Brewed with local One Line Coffee's rotating house roast and the finest vanilla beans.

YS Boat Show Crowler

YS Boat Show Crowler

$13.00

Tropical fruit and citrus hop notes shine when paired with the sweetness of the Crystal malts used in this moderate body IPA

Yuengling Lager Crowler

Yuengling Lager Crowler

$10.00

Famous for its rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor, with roasted caramel malt for a subtle sweetness and a combination of cluster and cascade hops

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

258 S Main St, Waynesville, OH 45068

Directions

Gallery
Stone House Tavern image
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
